STAY MAD: Politico Is Furious Mike Johnson Won't Condemn Eric Trump for Speaking TRUTH About Dem Rhetoric

The media and the Democratic Party are absolutely responsible for the two assassination attempts targeting President Donald Trump. For the better part of a decade, they've said Trump is literally Hitler, an existential threat to democracy, and someone who will take away our freedoms.

Those things are all hyperbolic lies, but the Left takes them as gospel truth.

Which is why a nutter tried to assassinate Trump in July and another tried again last month. The media and the Democrats own this, but they get very, very touchy when people point this out.

Like Politico, who wrote a whiny article because Mike Johnson wouldn't condemn Eric Trump for blaming Democrats for the attempts on his father's life.

Johnson won't condemn Eric Trump comments blaming Dems for assassination tries https://t.co/9a3btYsizT — POLITICO (@politico) October 6, 2024

Politico writes:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refused Sunday to condemn comments from former President Donald Trump and his family that suggest Democrats were behind assassination attempts on Trump. “I don’t think they’re saying that the Democratic Party tried an assassination attempt. I think what they’re alluding to is what they’ve all been saying. They have got to turn the rhetoric down,” Johnson said in an interview with host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.” “For years now, the leading Democrats in this country, the highest elected officials and the current nominee for president have gone out and said that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, that the republic will end if he’s reelected.” Johnson said he needed more context since he had not watched the rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania — and instead deflected to talking about the “massive crowd” that Trump was pleased with. But the speaker added that Democrats calling Trump a “threat to democracy” is “absolute nonsense, and they have incited dangerous people to do dangerous things.”

This is what the media always do: some Republican says something, and every Republican has to comment. Meanwhile, no one asks Kamala Harris to condemn the antisemitic statements of students on Columbia's campus (and that's just one example).

What's to condem? — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 6, 2024

Not one thing. Eric Trump spoke the truth.

Good. Dems own this. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 6, 2024

They sure do. And we need to remind them of it.

They have no problem blaming all gun owners for a school shooting, or accusing Libs of TikTok of 'stochastic terrorism', but think they can absolve themselves of all the violent rhetoric aimed at Donald Trump.

NOPE.

No one has it harder than the poor Politico social media intern from Brandeis posting to X who is hearing contrarian views for the first time. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) October 7, 2024

Our heart bleeds for them.

Not really.

Why would he? Especially when the language used by at least one of the attempted assassins was basically identical to what one hears on MSNBC and out of any other Democrat’s mouth? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 7, 2024

They want to spout that rhetoric but -- as in all things -- bear zero responsibility for it.

While, as noted above, blaming gun owners and conservative activists.

But wasn't it the Democrats including members of Congress, the sitting president and current Dem presidential candidate who've constantly accused Trump of being an "existential threat" to democracy, literally "Hitler", a "tyrant" etc?



Assassins are just taking their lead — Ants-In-A-Jar (@nonzmon) October 7, 2024

The Democrats (and media) know exactly what they hope to inspire with their rhetoric. You don't tolerate or negotiate with Hitler. You eliminate Hitler and that's what they're aiming for by saying Trump is a threat.

Only the left could turn two assassination attempts against their sworn enemy, a man they obsessively call Hitler and a threat to democracy, into a drama about being unfair and mean to them. https://t.co/IOMBMUraKG — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 7, 2024

Only the Left.

Has the press ever asked a Democrat to condemn their own side for blaming Republican rhetoric for violence? Ever? https://t.co/osaDNOE78k — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 6, 2024

Never. And they never will.

Not surprisingly the dirtbag media's asking Republicans to condemn members of Trump's family who are rightly pointing out that Democrat rhetoric led to crazy people trying to kill their father. You truly can't loathe the media enough. https://t.co/q9WEjdavXF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 7, 2024

You cannot.

They don't like when people tell the truth about them.

The dishonesty is stunning (and very dangerous) https://t.co/4e1xaotk4S — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 6, 2024

It sure is.

And they do it intentionally.