STAY MAD: Politico Is Furious Mike Johnson Won't Condemn Eric Trump for Speaking TRUTH About Dem Rhetoric

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 07, 2024

The media and the Democratic Party are absolutely responsible for the two assassination attempts targeting President Donald Trump. For the better part of a decade, they've said Trump is literally Hitler, an existential threat to democracy, and someone who will take away our freedoms.

Those things are all hyperbolic lies, but the Left takes them as gospel truth.

Which is why a nutter tried to assassinate Trump in July and another tried again last month. The media and the Democrats own this, but they get very, very touchy when people point this out.

Like Politico, who wrote a whiny article because Mike Johnson wouldn't condemn Eric Trump for blaming Democrats for the attempts on his father's life.

Politico writes:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refused Sunday to condemn comments from former President Donald Trump and his family that suggest Democrats were behind assassination attempts on Trump.

“I don’t think they’re saying that the Democratic Party tried an assassination attempt. I think what they’re alluding to is what they’ve all been saying. They have got to turn the rhetoric down,” Johnson said in an interview with host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.” “For years now, the leading Democrats in this country, the highest elected officials and the current nominee for president have gone out and said that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, that the republic will end if he’s reelected.”

Johnson said he needed more context since he had not watched the rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania — and instead deflected to talking about the “massive crowd” that Trump was pleased with. But the speaker added that Democrats calling Trump a “threat to democracy” is “absolute nonsense, and they have incited dangerous people to do dangerous things.”

This is what the media always do: some Republican says something, and every Republican has to comment. Meanwhile, no one asks Kamala Harris to condemn the antisemitic statements of students on Columbia's campus (and that's just one example).

Not one thing. Eric Trump spoke the truth.

They sure do. And we need to remind them of it.

They have no problem blaming all gun owners for a school shooting, or accusing Libs of TikTok of 'stochastic terrorism', but think they can absolve themselves of all the violent rhetoric aimed at Donald Trump.

NOPE.

Our heart bleeds for them.

Not really.

They want to spout that rhetoric but -- as in all things -- bear zero responsibility for it.

While, as noted above, blaming gun owners and conservative activists.

The Democrats (and media) know exactly what they hope to inspire with their rhetoric. You don't tolerate or negotiate with Hitler. You eliminate Hitler and that's what they're aiming for by saying Trump is a threat.

Only the Left.

Never. And they never will.

You cannot.

They don't like when people tell the truth about them.

It sure is.

And they do it intentionally.

