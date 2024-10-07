Kamala Steps on ALL THE RAKES Saying Look at Her Career to See What She Cares About (So We Did and YIKES)

We all know who Kamala Harris is: a radical Leftist who will enact a dangerous agenda that includes gun confiscation, bans on private health insurance/gas stoves/gas cars, unfettered illegal immigration, defunded police and soft-on-crime policies and more.
But any time we can remind voters of who Kamala Harris really is, we'll take that opportunity.
During her appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, the host asked why people should trust Kamala.
Kamala said we should look at her career.
So here we go:
Call Her Daddy: "Why should we trust you?"— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 7, 2024
KAMALA: "Look at my career to know what I care about."
Uh ok…. LETS ROLL THE TAPE: pic.twitter.com/jm6XJw3irK
Welp. She didn't think that through, did she?
Hilarious that her entire campaign has focused on distancing herself from everything she’s ever said and done her entire career..— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 7, 2024
Then she goes on a sex podcast and accidentally says that we SHOULD consider her record. pic.twitter.com/SrFSvs3bD5
She's an idiot.
Here is Kamala's career so much joy pic.twitter.com/jbxC4hTGv0— Steve (@Steve113875651) October 7, 2024
Her abuse as a prosecutor isn't talked about nearly enough. Especially noticeable is the silence from the 'systemic racism is everywhere!' crowd.
Open mouth, Insert foot.— 🇺🇸Retired MailMan🙏 (@postalman10) October 7, 2024
She does that a lot.
This is really good! This is what we need to keep reminding voters about. We need to put this info out there more. Harris is not your ordinary dem!— Bella (@Bella818LP) October 7, 2024
She is not. She was the most Left-wing member of the Senate and she'll be the most Left-wing president ever.
She wants us to believe that she has moved to the middle. Don't believe it.— Shannon (@shanana1982) October 7, 2024
Exactly. She can't be trusted.
A radical leftist who lies about her own heritage to pander for votes. Evil woman... Not a smart one.. https://t.co/8uBeYRDfFT— Matthew Cool (@RottenReality) October 7, 2024
All true.
Good thing her supporters know literally none of this.— Joseph Vander Linde (@JVLNCG) October 7, 2024
They don’t care.
They are too busy building the “future that is feminine” or whatever the f**k that means
(Suicidal empathy) https://t.co/XxlCUJJQHa
It means absolutely nothing.
In her own words.— 🎥Ferg (@clarktellart) October 7, 2024
Let's believe what she says https://t.co/dBwnNjI9E5
Yes. Because that's who she really is.
She's lying for the purposes of campaigning.
Nice job, ya played yourself https://t.co/HSI17TQBLR— Collin Smith (@CollinSmittth) October 7, 2024
She sure did.
