Kamala Harris & Tim Walz Crash & Burn During Career-Ending Interviews!

Kamala Steps on ALL THE RAKES Saying Look at Her Career to See What She Cares About (So We Did and YIKES)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitchy

We all know who Kamala Harris is: a radical Leftist who will enact a dangerous agenda that includes gun confiscation, bans on private health insurance/gas stoves/gas cars, unfettered illegal immigration, defunded police and soft-on-crime policies and more.

But any time we can remind voters of who Kamala Harris really is, we'll take that opportunity.

During her appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, the host asked why people should trust Kamala. 

Kamala said we should look at her career.

So here we go:

Welp. She didn't think that through, did she?

She's an idiot.

Her abuse as a prosecutor isn't talked about nearly enough. Especially noticeable is the silence from the 'systemic racism is everywhere!' crowd.

She does that a lot.

She is not. She was the most Left-wing member of the Senate and she'll be the most Left-wing president ever.

Exactly. She can't be trusted.

All true.

It means absolutely nothing.

Yes. Because that's who she really is.

She's lying for the purposes of campaigning.

She sure did.

Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST SENATOR 2024 ELECTION

