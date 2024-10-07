Kamala Steps on ALL THE RAKES Saying Look at Her Career to See What She Cares About (So We Did and YIKES)

We all know who Kamala Harris is: a radical Leftist who will enact a dangerous agenda that includes gun confiscation, bans on private health insurance/gas stoves/gas cars, unfettered illegal immigration, defunded police and soft-on-crime policies and more.

Advertisement

But any time we can remind voters of who Kamala Harris really is, we'll take that opportunity.

During her appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, the host asked why people should trust Kamala.

Kamala said we should look at her career.

So here we go:

Call Her Daddy: "Why should we trust you?"



KAMALA: "Look at my career to know what I care about."



Uh ok…. LETS ROLL THE TAPE: pic.twitter.com/jm6XJw3irK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 7, 2024

Welp. She didn't think that through, did she?

Hilarious that her entire campaign has focused on distancing herself from everything she’s ever said and done her entire career..



Then she goes on a sex podcast and accidentally says that we SHOULD consider her record. pic.twitter.com/SrFSvs3bD5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 7, 2024

She's an idiot.

Here is Kamala's career so much joy pic.twitter.com/jbxC4hTGv0 — Steve (@Steve113875651) October 7, 2024

Her abuse as a prosecutor isn't talked about nearly enough. Especially noticeable is the silence from the 'systemic racism is everywhere!' crowd.

Open mouth, Insert foot. — 🇺🇸Retired MailMan🙏 (@postalman10) October 7, 2024

She does that a lot.

This is really good! This is what we need to keep reminding voters about. We need to put this info out there more. Harris is not your ordinary dem! — Bella (@Bella818LP) October 7, 2024

She is not. She was the most Left-wing member of the Senate and she'll be the most Left-wing president ever.

She wants us to believe that she has moved to the middle. Don't believe it. — Shannon (@shanana1982) October 7, 2024

Exactly. She can't be trusted.

A radical leftist who lies about her own heritage to pander for votes. Evil woman... Not a smart one.. https://t.co/8uBeYRDfFT — Matthew Cool (@RottenReality) October 7, 2024

All true.

Good thing her supporters know literally none of this.



They don’t care.



They are too busy building the “future that is feminine” or whatever the f**k that means



(Suicidal empathy) https://t.co/XxlCUJJQHa — Joseph Vander Linde (@JVLNCG) October 7, 2024

It means absolutely nothing.

In her own words.

Let's believe what she says https://t.co/dBwnNjI9E5 — 🎥Ferg (@clarktellart) October 7, 2024

Yes. Because that's who she really is.

She's lying for the purposes of campaigning.

Nice job, ya played yourself https://t.co/HSI17TQBLR — Collin Smith (@CollinSmittth) October 7, 2024

She sure did.