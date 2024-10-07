Very Wealthy Actress Pretends She's Just Like the Rest of Us As She Touts Kamala's 'Opportunity Economy'

You know what we love? We love when a rich celebrity tells us Kamala Harris is going to make the economy better for us when -- in reality -- her policies would hurt average Americans like you and this writer.

It really makes us want to vote for Kamala.

(No, it doesn't)

The latest celebrity to throw her endorsement behind Kamala is Jessica Alba. Watch:

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba in Phoenix today: “Kamala Harris promises an opportunity economy where we won’t just get by but thrive.” pic.twitter.com/dqwZZNMSDl — Victor Calderón (@ByVicCalderon) October 6, 2024

It's adorable how she uses the word 'we' as if she's not insanely wealthy.

We'd love a journalist to ask Alba to define what an 'opportunity economy' is, 'cause we're sure her answer would be as hilarious as it is wrong.

The never ending caravan is heading your way @jessicaalba

Hope you are housing some of these homeless newcomers in one of your homes. https://t.co/PaM5Q6dJ2G — KCinQC (@qc_cin) October 7, 2024

She lives in a place where illegal immigrants will never, ever be allowed.

Wow. @jessicaalba is a business woman and should know the “opportunity economy” is a terrible talking point.



So disappointed. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 7, 2024

It's disappointing but on brand for Hollywood, frankly.

Wow.



Now I’ve seen @jessicaalba in more Kamala ads than than movies in the last 15 years. Definitely care what she has to say. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) October 7, 2024

We are hanging on her every word.

No. Not really.

So why has she been holding back on this fantasy for the past 4 years??!! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 7, 2024

No one can seem to explain why Kamala didn't share all these great ideas with Joe Biden.

Says the multimillionaire. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 7, 2024

Who is completely insulated from inflation and the crappy impacts of Bidenomics.

Does anybody know what an opportunity economy is? — Danny Ice Cold (@danielroyyyy) October 7, 2024

Nope. Not even Kamala knows.

It just sounds nice.

Yes, we need the current Vice President to fix what the current POTUS messed up. https://t.co/Vn4enCxA6U — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) October 7, 2024

That'll make everything better, we're sure.

Kamala Harris has been in office since January 20, 2021. https://t.co/dIFylAb6Mv — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 7, 2024

Alba seems to have forgotten this little factoid.

Jessica Alba will hire dozens of CPA’s and tax attorneys to keep herself from ever paying a penny more in the new taxes that she’s voting for. https://t.co/FjyKSqHeBs — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 7, 2024

As will every other wealthy person.

Brain-dead morons just repeating the line.



It’s astonishing. But not really. https://t.co/UMH9jqlUVc — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 7, 2024

Not astonishing at all.

Can "we" all agree that Jessica Alba is going to have a far greater "opportunity" than 99% of Americans to "thrive" because of her significant wealth not because of an "opportunity" she will be given by Harris. For her to speak on this topic is absolutely idiotic and absurd. https://t.co/TBk8hDDjfm — Chris Jones (@ChrisJo10992287) October 7, 2024

And insulting.

Wow. @jessicaalba's net worth is $340M. In 2016 she was #34 on on Forbes' list of "America's richest entrepreneurs <40." "We're not just going to get by anymore...We're going to thrive." Celebrities playacting like they're average Americans struggling to get by is peak cringe. https://t.co/sUtDbMIH6W — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) October 7, 2024

She's worth $340 million and acts like she's one of us.

Peak cringe is an understatement.