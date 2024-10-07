Brian Stelter Calls Out the ‘Ugly Misogyny’ Following Kamala Harris’ Podcast Appearance
Kamala Harris & Tim Walz Crash & Burn During Career-Ending Interviews!

Very Wealthy Actress Pretends She's Just Like the Rest of Us As She Touts Kamala's 'Opportunity Economy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 07, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

You know what we love? We love when a rich celebrity tells us Kamala Harris is going to make the economy better for us when -- in reality -- her policies would hurt average Americans like you and this writer.

It really makes us want to vote for Kamala.

(No, it doesn't)

The latest celebrity to throw her endorsement behind Kamala is Jessica Alba. Watch:

It's adorable how she uses the word 'we' as if she's not insanely wealthy.

We'd love a journalist to ask Alba to define what an 'opportunity economy' is, 'cause we're sure her answer would be as hilarious as it is wrong.

She lives in a place where illegal immigrants will never, ever be allowed.

It's disappointing but on brand for Hollywood, frankly.

We are hanging on her every word.

No. Not really.

No one can seem to explain why Kamala didn't share all these great ideas with Joe Biden.

Who is completely insulated from inflation and the crappy impacts of Bidenomics.

Nope. Not even Kamala knows.

It just sounds nice.

That'll make everything better, we're sure.

Alba seems to have forgotten this little factoid.

As will every other wealthy person.

Not astonishing at all.

And insulting.

She's worth $340 million and acts like she's one of us.

Peak cringe is an understatement.

