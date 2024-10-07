We're Sorry Your Friends Suck at War: Guardian Editor DRAGGED for 'Spot the Israeli Genocide' Graphic

JUNK SCIENCE! Scientific American Says BIAS Is to Blame for Athletic Differences Between...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitter

There are a lot of Lefties who have their knickers in a twist today, the anniversary of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel. It was the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, but that's not what's upsetting the Left. They're mad Israel has decided enough is enough and is going to wipe Hamas (and Hezbollah) off the face of the earth.

Here's an editor with The Guardian, trying really hard to play the 'Israel is committing genocide!' card.

And failing.

Israel is not committing a genocide, you twit.

No, it doesn't.

Yep.

They really should.

But their narrative always trumps being objective in their reporting.

Amen.

She just made that number up.

It's not turning out well for them at all.

Heh.

Amen.

Don't start nothing, won't be nothing.

This would end if they did.

Correct on both counts.

But she presents it in such a nifty little graph!

Exactly. And the Left is mad about that.

Hamas are not the victims here. They're the perpetrators. And they deserve everything they've received and everything they've still got coming to them.

