We're Sorry Your Friends Suck at War: Guardian Editor DRAGGED for 'Spot the Israeli Genocide' Graphic

There are a lot of Lefties who have their knickers in a twist today, the anniversary of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel. It was the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, but that's not what's upsetting the Left. They're mad Israel has decided enough is enough and is going to wipe Hamas (and Hezbollah) off the face of the earth.

Here's an editor with The Guardian, trying really hard to play the 'Israel is committing genocide!' card.

And failing.

First person to guess correctly gets a clean conscience pic.twitter.com/SzSvL1Pw7b — Mona Chalabi (@MonaChalabi) October 7, 2024

Israel is not committing a genocide, you twit.

Your incompetence does not make you a victim. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 7, 2024

No, it doesn't.

What does this show? Terrorists are s**t at war? — Loi (@xxUNBANNEDxx) October 7, 2024

Yep.

Wow. Palestine caused a lot of deaths. That's crazy. They should stop doing the genocide. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 7, 2024

They really should.

Hate it when people keep trying to change language



Total war casualties is not "genocide"



Would like to think a journalist would be a bit more circumspect wrt to the meanings of words — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) October 7, 2024

But their narrative always trumps being objective in their reporting.

If the “innocent” Palestinians are anything like their cheerleaders here in the west, then I’m fine with whatever Israel wants to do to them, and my conscience is cleaner than the bathroom at Buc-ees. Sorry not sorry. — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) October 7, 2024

Amen.

Where the f**k does > 100k even come from? Your imagination? If so, just say 1 million, hell a billion. Literally no estimate worth anything is that high. — ProfessorPupper243 (@ProfPupper243) October 7, 2024

She just made that number up.

From what I see in that lower right chart, this made up "Palestine" nation shouldn't be launching attacks against Israel. It's not turning out well. — Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) October 7, 2024

It's not turning out well for them at all.

damn you people suck at war i guess — Peter Iceland 📟 (@Peter_Iceland) October 7, 2024

Heh.

97 hostages still unaccounted for.



Double or triple that number until they are all home. — Front Row Only (@burnitalldown01) October 7, 2024

Amen.

Don't start nothing, won't be nothing.

Palestine should call off their genocide of jews. — Game_Enders1 (@GameEnders1_) October 7, 2024

This would end if they did.

1. Palestinian math

2. “Genocide is when one side is bad at fighting.” https://t.co/ZQ9QLo2yaz — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 7, 2024

Correct on both counts.

Just inventing numbers now. https://t.co/lTnl33bvYE — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 7, 2024

But she presents it in such a nifty little graph!

Well, the Israel / Palestine one is using bogus numbers.



But losing a war you started doesn't constitute genocide.



It constitutes "we made a bad decision." https://t.co/KqTmk38AvV — RBe (@RBPundit) October 7, 2024

Exactly. And the Left is mad about that.

Starting a war and then losing really badly doesn't make you the innocent party, let alone the victim of genocide. https://t.co/8w9RV6XDG0 — Abu Bunni 🇮🇱 🇹🇼 🇺🇦 (@abubunni) October 7, 2024

Hamas are not the victims here. They're the perpetrators. And they deserve everything they've received and everything they've still got coming to them.