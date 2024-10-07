WUT!? Chicago's Commie Mayor Says Fiscal Responsibility Is Like Supporting Slavery

UH OH, Kamala: Two Bellwether PA Counties Swing Back to Trump, Which Spells...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Remember when Chicago voters ousting Lori Lightfoot was supposed to be a good thing? Yeah, about that.

They got rid of one terrible mayor and replaced her with a legit commie who is making the Windy City even worse.

But this? This is a take the likes of which we've not seen (and trust us, we here at Twitchy have seen some takes).

WATCH:

Making sure you handle your finances is like supporting slavery? Is he serious right now?

Way to minimize slavery, dude.

Spending in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has gone up 97% since 2012, and the district spends almost $30,000 per student. For all the money it spends, only 21% of students are proficient in reading.

But spend more!

You can't fight math and economics.

Here's the REAL Hurricane Helene Scandal: Erick Erickson Posts Timeline That's DAMNING for Biden-Harris
Amy Curtis
Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

It's really bad, and we thought they couldn't do worse than Lightfoot.

He will destroy the city and walk away with a fat pension.

This writer is going to tell her creditors she's not paying the bills because she doesn't support slavery. She'll let you know how that goes.

We're not surprised.

And there's some stiff competition there.

And yet here we are.

Yeah, why not?

The Chicago voters have to do that.

We have a very low opinion of him, too.

