WUT!? Chicago's Commie Mayor Says Fiscal Responsibility Is Like Supporting Slavery

Remember when Chicago voters ousting Lori Lightfoot was supposed to be a good thing? Yeah, about that.

They got rid of one terrible mayor and replaced her with a legit commie who is making the Windy City even worse.

But this? This is a take the likes of which we've not seen (and trust us, we here at Twitchy have seen some takes).

WATCH:

NEW: Chicago's mayor Brandon Johnson says being fiscally responsible is the same as supporting slavery. The most disingenuous straw man argument ever. https://t.co/dknJDWNNOj pic.twitter.com/RSeHTOuJPo — Jeff Orr (@JeffO773) October 7, 2024

Making sure you handle your finances is like supporting slavery? Is he serious right now?

Way to minimize slavery, dude.

He sounds dumber and dumber the more he speaks. Chicago has one of the most expensive school districts in the entire country and is a complete failure because CTU cares more about political power and union jobs than performance and fiscal responsibility. — Ojo Rojo (@Terpin8or) October 7, 2024

Spending in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has gone up 97% since 2012, and the district spends almost $30,000 per student. For all the money it spends, only 21% of students are proficient in reading.

But spend more!

Reality won't care what these people say. Bills come due, and if you can't pay them, you get no more money. — matt dooley (@mdooley) October 7, 2024

You can't fight math and economics.

Sounds like he's from the school of being on time is white privilege, so is working hard, and living within your budget. Or, maybe he's just a dumbass. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 7, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

How did this guy get elected? This bad, even by Chicago standards. — WizardRonin (@WizardsOGL) October 7, 2024

It's really bad, and we thought they couldn't do worse than Lightfoot.

This guy was never qualified to hold office. He is an activist with an agenda to put his supporters in power, and feed off of the tax dollars of the people. He will destroy the city. — keith r (@kpr2thfxr) October 7, 2024

He will destroy the city and walk away with a fat pension.

So him not paying his city utilities before becoming mayor was an act of not supporting this so called slavery he speaks of. I was today years old when I found out paying your bills and managing your money makes you pro slavery. — Ish (@ifestering) October 7, 2024

This writer is going to tell her creditors she's not paying the bills because she doesn't support slavery. She'll let you know how that goes.

Chicago voted for a teacher's union organizer for mayor.



What did everyone expect him to do other than solidify teacher salary and pension demands at the expense of everyone else? — Dan Csoka (@CsokaDan) October 7, 2024

We're not surprised.

This might be the stupidest thing I'll see/hear today. https://t.co/suH8RU6XmG — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 7, 2024

And there's some stiff competition there.

Probably one of the biggest "hold my beer" moments in history was Chicago after I thought there was no way they could possibly elect anyone dumber than Lori Lightfoot. https://t.co/Vryh0coFU6 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 7, 2024

And yet here we are.

Yeah, why not?

Please god get this guy away from having control over anything. https://t.co/6cgjOlYqBT — Louis dourlain (@dewers88) October 7, 2024

The Chicago voters have to do that.

This is over his desire to take out a short term, high interest 9 figure loan. He wants to take out a 9 figure payday loan and compares his critics to slavery advocates.



My opinion of this man could not be lower. https://t.co/4Z3IlnUmu7 — Brian (@Halcy0nDays_) October 7, 2024

We have a very low opinion of him, too.