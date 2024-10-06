Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen! FEMA Tells NC Town It Can't Help Because of 'Road Closed' Signs

"I'm from the government and I'm here to help."

Ronald Reagan rightly called that sentence the nine most terrifying words in the English language. And it's true.

But here's FEMA -- the government -- unable to help people in North Carolina.

FEMA abandons devastated NC town residents because they can’t drive around ‘road closed’ sign: ‘Nobody’s been bringing in supplies except civilians’ https://t.co/NUMwemAKuM — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 6, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Residents of a tiny North Carolina town that was almost totally destroyed by Hurricane Helene fending for themselves after FEMA told them that a “road closed” sign is an insurmountable obstacle for the agency to navigate. “FEMA called me and told me they wanted to inspect my house then called me back to say they couldn’t drive around the ‘road closed’ sign. They weren’t allowed,” local Chelsea Atkins, 38, told The Post. “You can drive it by car for sure, it’s not that bad, you just have to drive around the ‘road closed sign’. I explained that to them. They said they couldn’t,” she said, recounting her maddening exchange with the embattled federal agency.

Wow.

Just wow.

This might not be a bad thing, given the reports of FEMA stealing private aid supplies... — Sloane (@OC_Expat) October 6, 2024

Fair point.

"We're from the government, and we're here to help" never sounded so phony. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 6, 2024

'Cause it is.

It’s sounds like the agencies are comprised of a lot of people that can only follow orders. — Marlene (@CatsOnTheRight) October 6, 2024

Because that's all they are.

It’s time to clean house. This would be laughable if lives weren’t at risk and a tragedy didn’t happen. DC needs to be dismantled and rebuilt for the people and by the people. — BAC (@TMFBAC) October 6, 2024

We're on board with this plan.

Unfortunately, that makes sense in a “bureaucratic FEMA desk jockey” kind of way. There’s no common sense at all among these people and certainly no sense of how to accomplish the mission - — Terry Ballantine (@TerryRB49) October 6, 2024

The FEMA staff did not lose everything, so they don't care.

Can you imagine if a Republican admin did that? We know the reaction. They have helicopters. Cajun Navy and others use mules. Use whatever he** you have to use!! — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) October 6, 2024

If a Republican was in the White House, there would be nightly broadcasts from North Carolina.

If I was a resident of one of these NC towns I would prefer the Biden -Harris team just tell me to go f**k myself rather than watch them parade around pretending they might help. — scott durning (@thisisgoodenuff) October 6, 2024

That would be refreshing honesty.

Much like secret service can’t get on top of sloped roof! @SecMayorkas needs to be brought up on charges asap! He’s been a failure but really all the incompetence is on purpose. Everyone knows it! @SpeakerJohnson @SenRonJohnson do something. — Randall Murry (@rmurry1962) October 6, 2024

Government: the embodiment of mediocrity.

They hate you and they want you dead. https://t.co/US4VzF1aMu — Boomy (@aquietdivide) October 6, 2024

No lies detected.

The Babylon Bee couldn't even come up with this.

They sure are.