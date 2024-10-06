Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She...
WATCH: On Eve of October 7th, Kamala Harris Refuses to Call Israel Our...
Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurric...
James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane...
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 7,000 Cases of Online Censorship'
She's HELPING: Watch Kamala Harris Awkwardly Pack Toiletry Bags for Hurricane Helene Victi...
DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL...
LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response...
Leftists Scold JD Vance for Letting Kids Eat Junk Food but CRICKETS About...
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His...
FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Intervi...
OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate,...
This Is a Joke, RIGHT?! X DRAGS Kamala Harris for Posting 'Busy' Interview...
GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM...

Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen! FEMA Tells NC Town It Can't Help Because of 'Road Closed' Signs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

"I'm from the government and I'm here to help." 

Ronald Reagan rightly called that sentence the nine most terrifying words in the English language. And it's true.

Advertisement

But here's FEMA -- the government -- unable to help people in North Carolina.

More from The New York Post:

Residents of a tiny North Carolina town that was almost totally destroyed by Hurricane Helene fending for themselves after FEMA told them that a “road closed” sign is an insurmountable obstacle for the agency to navigate.

“FEMA called me and told me they wanted to inspect my house then called me back to say they couldn’t drive around the ‘road closed’ sign. They weren’t allowed,” local Chelsea Atkins, 38, told The Post.

“You can drive it by car for sure, it’s not that bad, you just have to drive around the ‘road closed sign’. I explained that to them. They said they couldn’t,” she said, recounting her maddening exchange with the embattled federal agency.

Wow.

Just wow.

Recommended

Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She Really Is (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Fair point.

'Cause it is.

Because that's all they are.

We're on board with this plan.

The FEMA staff did not lose everything, so they don't care.

If a Republican was in the White House, there would be nightly broadcasts from North Carolina.

Advertisement

That would be refreshing honesty.

Government: the embodiment of mediocrity.

No lies detected.

The Babylon Bee couldn't even come up with this.

They sure are.

Tags: FEMA HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA NY POST TAMMY BRUCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She Really Is (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: On Eve of October 7th, Kamala Harris Refuses to Call Israel Our Ally During '60 Minutes' Interview
Amy Curtis
James Woods WRECKS Kamala Harris for Wearing PRICEY Belt More Expensive Than Hurricane Relief Payments
Amy Curtis
LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Instead of Doing Their Jobs, NY Times Whines About 'Conspiracy Theories' Concerning Hurricane Helene Aid
Amy Curtis
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His First Direct Encounter with FEMA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Interview With 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Shows How OUT OF TOUCH She Really Is (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement