WATCH: CNN Commits Flagrant Act of Journalism, Exposes Tim Walz's Failures As Minnesota Governor

Wowza. CNN actually acted like a news outlet and reported a negative story on Tim Walz.

Forgive us for questioning their motives, because the media don't usually go this hard against a Democrat running for the second highest office in the land.

But here they are, being journalists for a change.

WATCH:

More from CNN:

One state audit found that bonus checks intended for frontline workers during the pandemic were handed out to undeserving recipients. Another criticized a Minnesota state agency for failing to ensure there were no conflicts of interest in taxpayer-funded mental health and addiction programs. A third detailed lax oversight of a program to feed needy kids which federal prosecutors say resulted in the nation’s largest Covid-era fraud scheme. But when confronted with these and other troubling examples of waste, fraud and abuse, some state agencies working under the administration of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz repeatedly minimized or dismissed the allegations, the state’s nonpartisan auditor, Judy Randall, told CNN. A CNN review of audits – and the responses they prompted – as well as interviews with statewide politicians and pundits, found that Walz has been a hands-off leader when it comes to seeking accountability for episodes of fraud and mismanagement on his watch. What’s more, some state agencies headed by his appointees have responded defensively in recent months to the audits – a dynamic that Randall, who has worked in the department for 26 years, has found surprising.

How did this get overlooked in the vetting process?

Are they setting up Walz to take the blame when Kamala loses?

They know it happened yet no charges have been filed. It's absurd that Trump would likely be indicted for farting in the wind, yet Walz is free as a bird.

He's a criminal and belongs in jail. — Linda Hale 🇺🇸⭐🇺🇸 Never Give Up (@EndRaceHating) October 4, 2024

If Walz had an (R) after his name, he'd not only not be governor, he'd be given the Rod Blagojevich treatment.

Of course it was. He is in no way qualified to be a Governor. He was put there to commit this fraud and was rewarded by being picked as her VP CANDIDATE. — yousaltywench 💥#FJB💥WE/THE/PEOPLE (@yousaltywench) October 4, 2024

Kamala Harris said she was sleep deprived when she chose him, too.

The more you learn about Harris-Walz the more you realize Trump-Vance is the only solution! — Sharon Palmer (@SharPalm1918) October 4, 2024

Harris-Walz are wholly unfit to lead.

When CNN is concerned about corrupt politicians, you know it's serious. https://t.co/mbohCC2Xnx — Jesse (@secabstraction) October 4, 2024

Yeah, it sure seems like something is up.

Normally they'd circle the wagons until after the election.

I’m glad Dictator Walz is being exposed to the rest of the nation for his corruption.



Hopefully this will lead to a change in the MN governor election in the future.



It can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/6kQ5681bl6 — Dylan Styrbicky (@DStyrbicky2468) October 4, 2024

You get the government you vote for, Minnesota.

Sometimes good and hard.

It's incredible how no one paid attention to this before this guy was put on the Democratic Party ticket.

I’m sure he just misspoke again, Collin. No fraud, just misspoke. He grew up on a farm. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 4, 2024

He misspeaks a lot.

Is CNN trying to make Kamala lose? They release a scathing new report blaming Tim Walz for the greatest COVID funding scam in the nation! — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 4, 2024

This isn't going to help her campaign, that's for sure.

This is exactly why #Harris selected #Walz in the 1st place:



"Walz was directly to blame for looking the other way when it came to fraud" https://t.co/hGvFCnxQyZ — James Vanderhall (@JamesVanderhal2) October 4, 2024

A common theme among Democrats: no accountability.

Whelp somebody must have pissed off CNN pic.twitter.com/yOxJQhIzMk — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 4, 2024

YUP. Wonder who it was?