WATCH: CNN Commits Flagrant Act of Journalism, Exposes Tim Walz's Failures As Minnesota Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Wowza. CNN actually acted like a news outlet and reported a negative story on Tim Walz.

Forgive us for questioning their motives, because the media don't usually go this hard against a Democrat running for the second highest office in the land.

But here they are, being journalists for a change.

WATCH:

More from CNN:

One state audit found that bonus checks intended for frontline workers during the pandemic were handed out to undeserving recipients. Another criticized a Minnesota state agency for failing to ensure there were no conflicts of interest in taxpayer-funded mental health and addiction programs. A third detailed lax oversight of a program to feed needy kids which federal prosecutors say resulted in the nation’s largest Covid-era fraud scheme.

But when confronted with these and other troubling examples of waste, fraud and abuse, some state agencies working under the administration of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz repeatedly minimized or dismissed the allegations, the state’s nonpartisan auditor, Judy Randall, told CNN.

A CNN review of audits – and the responses they prompted – as well as interviews with statewide politicians and pundits, found that Walz has been a hands-off leader when it comes to seeking accountability for episodes of fraud and mismanagement on his watch. What’s more, some state agencies headed by his appointees have responded defensively in recent months to the audits – a dynamic that Randall, who has worked in the department for 26 years, has found surprising.

How did this get overlooked in the vetting process?

Are they setting up Walz to take the blame when Kamala loses?

If Walz had an (R) after his name, he'd not only not be governor, he'd be given the Rod Blagojevich treatment.

Kamala Harris said she was sleep deprived when she chose him, too.

Harris-Walz are wholly unfit to lead.

Yeah, it sure seems like something is up.

Normally they'd circle the wagons until after the election.

You get the government you vote for, Minnesota.

Sometimes good and hard.

It's incredible how no one paid attention to this before this guy was put on the Democratic Party ticket.

He misspeaks a lot.

This isn't going to help her campaign, that's for sure.

A common theme among Democrats: no accountability.

YUP. Wonder who it was?

