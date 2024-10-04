As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest Proposal for Grandpa Joe

FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The Biden-Harris administration loves to remind people no one is above the law.

They, of course, mean that laws -- and their lawfare -- only apply to their political opponents and normal people. Not to themselves.

Which is why President Joe Biden openly brags about defying the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness, even though federal law on the issue is pretty clear.

Yesterday, a judge ruled in favor of the Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness scheme. But that was short-lived. A Missouri judge blocked that ruling less than 24-hours later.

And here's Charles C.W. Cooke with a suggestion:

What a novel concept!

CNBC reports:

The Biden administration’s sweeping student loan forgiveness plan was temporarily blocked again Thursday by a Missouri judge, just one day after a federal judge in Georgia said he would let a restraining order against the relief expire.

St-Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, issued the latest preliminary injunction against Biden’s relief plan.

As a result of the order, the U.S. Department of Education is again barred from forgiving people’s student loans until Schelp has a chance to rule on the case.

No. One. Is. Above. The. Law.

Heh. 

(That post is sarcasm, by the way)

Which is how it's supposed to work.

It sure is.

Exactly.

Also, this writer is annoyed she didn't think of 'Applesauce Administration' first.

Bingo.

Why stop now? They see the law (and the Constitution) as obstacles in the way of their agenda, and they'll just ignore them at their whim.

That's what they tell us.

It usually is.

If you're not a Democrat.

Or something.

Exactly all of this.

Depends. How many days left in his presidency?

The law is for the little people.

He should. But he won't.

They did, but Biden keeps ignoring it.

But Trump is the dictator. Or something.

