As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest Proposal for Grandpa Joe

The Biden-Harris administration loves to remind people no one is above the law.

They, of course, mean that laws -- and their lawfare -- only apply to their political opponents and normal people. Not to themselves.

Which is why President Joe Biden openly brags about defying the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness, even though federal law on the issue is pretty clear.

Yesterday, a judge ruled in favor of the Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness scheme. But that was short-lived. A Missouri judge blocked that ruling less than 24-hours later.

And here's Charles C.W. Cooke with a suggestion:

It seems to me that the Biden administration should stop issuing orders that federal law does not allow. https://t.co/7eoRhfVtQ4 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 4, 2024

What a novel concept!

CNBC reports:

The Biden administration’s sweeping student loan forgiveness plan was temporarily blocked again Thursday by a Missouri judge, just one day after a federal judge in Georgia said he would let a restraining order against the relief expire. St-Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, issued the latest preliminary injunction against Biden’s relief plan. As a result of the order, the U.S. Department of Education is again barred from forgiving people’s student loans until Schelp has a chance to rule on the case.

No. One. Is. Above. The. Law.

Why do you hate democracy? — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) October 4, 2024

Heh.

(That post is sarcasm, by the way)

I’m one of those weird, eccentric democracy-haters who thinks that “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States” does not mean “the President is a dictator.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 4, 2024

Which is how it's supposed to work.

That’s asking too much from the Biden-Harris administration. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 4, 2024

It sure is.

That's a pretty low bar, but it is the Applesauce Administration we're talking about. — Attas (@TxRecon1) October 4, 2024

Exactly.

Also, this writer is annoyed she didn't think of 'Applesauce Administration' first.

They’ve been operating outside of the law for ages. Remember, “I have a phone and a pen.” Why stop now? — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) October 4, 2024

Bingo.

Why stop now? They see the law (and the Constitution) as obstacles in the way of their agenda, and they'll just ignore them at their whim.

But Trump is the danger to democracy — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) October 4, 2024

That's what they tell us.

Shouldn’t it be a crime to knowingly break a law? — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) October 4, 2024

It usually is.

If you're not a Democrat.

Hush. They are saving Democracy, Charlie.

Or something. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) October 4, 2024

Or something.

The law and Constitution are no obstacle to Biden's handlers when they want something. When it comes to doing their duty at the border, you get that repulsive toad Tim Walz croaking "Pass the bill" https://t.co/AdB8qKncyP — Doctor_Zero (@Doctor_Zer0) October 4, 2024

Exactly all of this.

How many times will he try getting around his constitutional authority on this? https://t.co/wffczC3Pdf — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 4, 2024

Depends. How many days left in his presidency?

Who cares about the law when there are votes to buy? https://t.co/N1vBdttYnJ — James DePorre (@RevShark) October 4, 2024

The law is for the little people.

Hi @jaketapper, why does @JoeBiden keep flouting our constitution? Shouldn’t you be covering this major story? https://t.co/j5OHAIzvYL — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) October 4, 2024

He should. But he won't.

Are we still doing this? Didn't the Supreme Court block this move a long time ago? https://t.co/oG84ZMDY4u — Uff-Dakota (@Uff_Dakota) October 4, 2024

They did, but Biden keeps ignoring it.

What's the word for a POTUS who ignores the rules of office?



Oh, right. AUTHORITARIAN! https://t.co/F2homD48sZ — RCJParry (@rcjparry) October 4, 2024

But Trump is the dictator. Or something.