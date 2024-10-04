The Election Is Coming: U.S. Will Not Extend Legal Status of Thousands of Venezuelans

Huh. This sure reeks of election desperation, doesn't it?

After welcoming Venezuelan immigrants -- including violent gang members and other criminals -- into the U.S., the Biden administration is not extending their legal status.

Advertisement

NEWS — The Biden administration will not be extending the legal status of tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants who were allowed to fly to the U.S. under a sponsorship program, according to officials and internal documents.https://t.co/KCL5242Ncn — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 3, 2024

CBS News Reports:

The Biden administration will not be extending the legal status of tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants who were allowed to fly to the U.S. under a sponsorship program designed to reduce illegal border crossings, according to U.S. officials and internal documents obtained by CBS News. The administration first launched the program in October 2022 to discourage Venezuelans from traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border by offering them a legal way to enter the country if American-based individuals agreed to sponsor them. It was then expanded in January 2023 to include migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, whose citizens were also crossing the U.S. southern border in record numbers at the time.

Who is sponsoring them and why?

Bill Melugin notes this is very significant:

This is VERY significant. This means the Venezuelan migrants who were allowed to lawfully fly into the US as part of the controversial CHNV mass parole program may start losing their legal status as soon as this month & will have to leave the U.S. or apply for another type of… https://t.co/VJU9xryKhz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 3, 2024

The entire post reads:

This is VERY significant. This means the Venezuelan migrants who were allowed to lawfully fly into the US as part of the controversial CHNV mass parole program may start losing their legal status as soon as this month & will have to leave the U.S. or apply for another type of relief. (the odds that Venezuelans will actually self deport is close to zero).

None of them are self-deporting.

Will this change even be enforced?

Probably not.

Tren de Aragua gang has worn out their welcome already? pic.twitter.com/yZ6XexTmOw — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) October 3, 2024

But the media and Democrats told us that whole Venezuelan gang thing was all a lie.

they've seen the polls... — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 4, 2024

The internals must be so bad.

But they here

No removals probably

Just a campaign press release imo

Believe when I see it — StarkFreeorDie (@StarkFreeorDie) October 4, 2024

The Left screams that deporting illegal immigrants is 'literally genocide' so, yeah.

Not happening under this regime.

Here come the mass illegal immigrant riots just in time for the election … almost like they planned this the whole way — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) October 3, 2024

Trump would win 47 states if there were riots.

So let me get this straight, you fly them in, give them temporary legal status, and then it's the next administrations job to deport them? This sounds like a job taylor-made for @realDonaldTrump — BigLensBen (@BigLensBen) October 3, 2024

And they'll make him out to be the bad guy.

Advertisement

Absolute panic and chaos in the White House, and arguably in our government as a whole. https://t.co/RBinxnOa7p — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 4, 2024

As this writer said above, the internal polling must be awful. This isn't how a campaign behaves if it's confident it's going to win.

Imagine what will happen when the government shuts off the money supply for them. They will all turn on us. https://t.co/cutHMZ03WP — citosquilt8 (@citosquilt8) October 3, 2024

We're gonna guess the Venezuelan gangs wouldn't take kindly to that.

Let’s be real here. Most of them have 5 year work permits (so valid for another 3 years), and all they have to do is apply for TPS or asylum. This admin won’t make anyone leave. https://t.co/asysecRWmT — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) October 4, 2024

But the next one, hopefully, will.

Could have just not instituted this policy in the first place. Carpenters say measure twice, cut once. Thinking things through is a lost art at the highest levels of the FedGov. https://t.co/W38NoE5Wsi — Not Lost, Just Wandering (@Mountains2Day) October 4, 2024

They enact policies because it makes them feel morally superior and gives them power, not. because they make sense.