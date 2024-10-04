Elon Musk Got a Call From Pete Buttigieg (After Repeatedly Shaming This Admin's...
The Election Is Coming: U.S. Will Not Extend Legal Status of Thousands of Venezuelans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Huh. This sure reeks of election desperation, doesn't it?

After welcoming Venezuelan immigrants -- including violent gang members and other criminals -- into the U.S., the Biden administration is not extending their legal status.

CBS News Reports:

The Biden administration will not be extending the legal status of tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants who were allowed to fly to the U.S. under a sponsorship program designed to reduce illegal border crossings, according to U.S. officials and internal documents obtained by CBS News.

The administration first launched the program in October 2022 to discourage Venezuelans from traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border by offering them a legal way to enter the country if American-based individuals agreed to sponsor them. It was then expanded in January 2023 to include migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, whose citizens were also crossing the U.S. southern border in record numbers at the time.

Who is sponsoring them and why?

Bill Melugin notes this is very significant:

The entire post reads:

This is VERY significant. This means the Venezuelan migrants who were allowed to lawfully fly into the US as part of the controversial CHNV mass parole program may start losing their legal status as soon as this month & will have to leave the U.S. or apply for another type of relief. (the odds that Venezuelans will actually self deport is close to zero).

None of them are self-deporting.

Will this change even be enforced?

Probably not.

But the media and Democrats told us that whole Venezuelan gang thing was all a lie.

The internals must be so bad.

The Left screams that deporting illegal immigrants is 'literally genocide' so, yeah.

Not happening under this regime.

Trump would win 47 states if there were riots.

And they'll make him out to be the bad guy.

As this writer said above, the internal polling must be awful. This isn't how a campaign behaves if it's confident it's going to win.

We're gonna guess the Venezuelan gangs wouldn't take kindly to that.

But the next one, hopefully, will.

They enact policies because it makes them feel morally superior and gives them power, not. because they make sense.

