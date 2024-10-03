The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her Job

We don't understand how the Left can try to paint Kamala Harris as the change agent when she's been the Vice President for the last 3.5 years.

It's a desperate attempt to hide her record as VP and put some daylight between her and the disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

Advertisement

But the Left also -- as they always do -- what things both ways. They want to separate Kamala from her tenure as VP but use that same tenure as proof she's ready to lead.

Her record, however, speaks for itself. She's terrible and unfit for office.

That doesn't stop the media from trying really, really hard.

Like The New York Times here:

Kamala Harris casts herself as a candidate of the future, but crises pull her back: the Middle East teeters on wider conflict, a longshoremen’s strike threatens the economy, and Americans across the Southeast struggle to recover from a deadly hurricane. https://t.co/PgkHOsvgGO — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 3, 2024

They write:

Vice President Kamala Harris has cast herself as a candidate of the future, but she has been yanked back by the problems of the present as the Middle East lurches toward a wider war, a longshoremen’s strike threatens to undermine the country’s economy and Americans across the Southeast struggle to recover from a deadly hurricane. The confluence of domestic and global traumas combined to knock Ms. Harris off a message that has been carefully calibrated since she took over for President Biden to showcase her as the avatar of “a new way forward,” as her slogan puts it. The rare moment of turbulence for Ms. Harris interrupts what has been mostly smooth sailing in her two months as the Democratic presidential nominee. It also captures a conundrum of the vice presidency, a prestigious if mostly ceremonial posting. So far, Ms. Harris has been able to take advantage of the trappings of the position — Air Force Two was parked behind her for one rally in Michigan — without being trapped by it.

This writer believes Kamala Harris wants to be president, but doesn't want the work of being the president. She wants to rub elbows with celebrities and jet around the world to hobnob with political leaders. She wants the fancy window dressings and not the day-to-day work that requires actually effort.

This is what the president actually does: deals with wars and foreign conflicts, domestic economic issues, natural disasters. The 3 am phone calls. The safety briefings.

“Candidate of Future challenged by Crises from her Present” — Razor (@hale_razor) October 3, 2024

Well said.

If she can’t handle crises, maybe she can’t handle being president? — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) October 3, 2024

She can't.

That much is painfully clear.

If everything that happens while in office "just happens" despite Harris and Biden being there, people might start to ask why that is the case — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 3, 2024

Exactly.

The fact that you could compose this sentence, read it, and then say "Yeah, let's post this" is a marker of what the NYT has become.



Anyone who reads your rag and even PRETENDS there's objectivity there is the definition of the slack jawed liberal media consumer.



This country… — Sal Ivate (@latexsalesman62) October 3, 2024

The absolute state of our media.

She's literally THIS administration. She's the current trash we need out. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) October 3, 2024

Bingo.

I’m confused. Didn’t she just announce 750 for everyone in the administration she’s currently working in? This woman is wholly incompetent. If America elects her we are in deep trouble. — Ryan (@Shootingbogey) October 3, 2024

Advertisement

She's Schrodinger's candidate: she is or isn't part of this administration depending on whether or not it benefits of her.

I like how the administration in charge is somehow completely blameless.



Poor Kamala! America has been falling apart ever since she came into office. What bad luck! — never ever (@nvrnvr14) October 3, 2024

We're sorry this is happening to her.

Why do bad things keep happening to Harris?



If only they'd let her focus on what can be, unburdened by what has been https://t.co/d3BnCbiMF0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 3, 2024

She's the victim here, y'all.

NY Times framing this as they did with Biden. All of these spiraling world events are happening around her, helpless to stop them, and not because of her. https://t.co/tw5GZyHjAh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2024

It's never the Democrat's fault.

They don't fail, they can only be failed.