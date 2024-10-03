The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her Job

NBC News: GOP Likely to Appoint More Justices if Trump Wins
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We don't understand how the Left can try to paint Kamala Harris as the change agent when she's been the Vice President for the last 3.5 years. 

It's a desperate attempt to hide her record as VP and put some daylight between her and the disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

But the Left also -- as they always do -- what things both ways. They want to separate Kamala from her tenure as VP but use that same tenure as proof she's ready to lead.

Her record, however, speaks for itself. She's terrible and unfit for office.

That doesn't stop the media from trying really, really hard.

Like The New York Times here:

They write:

Vice President Kamala Harris has cast herself as a candidate of the future, but she has been yanked back by the problems of the present as the Middle East lurches toward a wider war, a longshoremen’s strike threatens to undermine the country’s economy and Americans across the Southeast struggle to recover from a deadly hurricane.

The confluence of domestic and global traumas combined to knock Ms. Harris off a message that has been carefully calibrated since she took over for President Biden to showcase her as the avatar of “a new way forward,” as her slogan puts it.

The rare moment of turbulence for Ms. Harris interrupts what has been mostly smooth sailing in her two months as the Democratic presidential nominee. It also captures a conundrum of the vice presidency, a prestigious if mostly ceremonial posting. So far, Ms. Harris has been able to take advantage of the trappings of the position — Air Force Two was parked behind her for one rally in Michigan — without being trapped by it.

This writer believes Kamala Harris wants to be president, but doesn't want the work of being the president. She wants to rub elbows with celebrities and jet around the world to hobnob with political leaders. She wants the fancy window dressings and not the day-to-day work that requires actually effort.

This is what the president actually does: deals with wars and foreign conflicts, domestic economic issues, natural disasters. The 3 am phone calls. The safety briefings.

Well said.

She can't.

That much is painfully clear.

Exactly.

The absolute state of our media.

Bingo.

She's Schrodinger's candidate: she is or isn't part of this administration depending on whether or not it benefits of her.

We're sorry this is happening to her.

She's the victim here, y'all.

It's never the Democrat's fault.

They don't fail, they can only be failed.

