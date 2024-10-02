Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows Man on Women's Team

The only way -- the only way -- women and girls get their sports teams and safe spaces back is to keep fighting. For sports teams, it means making the hard choice and refusing to play. If that means forfeiting matches, so be it.

Why?

The only way to win the game is to not play it.

And, eventually, the authorities will get the message and stop letting men play women's sports.

The University of Wyoming recently joined the list of schools refusing to play against San Jose State University (SJSU) because SJSU has a man on the team.

Here's Riley Gaines giving them a shout out for it:

LETS GOOOO. University of Wyoming is the third school to forfeit their match against SJSU because they have a man on their women's team



This is the way. Do not comply. Major kudos to @WYO_Volleyball @BroncoSportsVB @SUUVolleyball 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼https://t.co/xhmh9SxS4k — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 1, 2024

And the statement from UoW:

After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming. The Cowgirls will host Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

It's an issue of safety and fairness. Men should not be competing against women, even if those men 'identify' as women. It puts the health of women on the opposing team at risk, and it's inherently unfair. Men have a physical advantage over women in strength and speed.

It's cheating.

Outstanding! We have to force @ncaa to wake up!!!! They are violating Title IX by replacing women with men. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 1, 2024

Sanity must be restored.

This should have happened at the very first occurrence, don't you think? We wouldn't even be talking about it now if all women had refused. — Defiant Roo (@RoosterDefiant) October 1, 2024

This is correct, but it didn't. But now it is, and that's what matters.

This is by your courage, hard work, and leadership, Riley! — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 2, 2024

She is a tireless advocate for women and girls' sports.

This is a great start, but it needs to happen a whole lot more before the rules are changed across the board. let’s pray that the little snowball will turn into an avalanche. — tony🎵🤖 (@tonytypesalot) October 1, 2024

The snowball will turn into an avalanche. It's just getting started.

Imagine the shame and dishonor of winning all these games by forfeit because a mediocre man wouldn't leave your team. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) October 1, 2024

We certainly hope they feel shamed and dishonored.

SUPPORT WOMEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS! https://t.co/kiMv296yrg — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 2, 2024

Amen.

Funny how the so-called 'party of women' is the one taking away women's sports and safe spaces, while the Right are advocating for women, isn't it?

BOOM. BOOM. BOOM. LET’S GO. 🔥🔥🔥



SOUTHERN UTAH, SHOWS THAT COURAGE BEGETS COURAGE! https://t.co/jdFkBJkARl — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) October 1, 2024

Courage begets courage.

the male invasion of women's sports will only end when women athletes stand up for themselves.

good for University of Wyoming women's volleyball. https://t.co/hH2YIUbWYs — Larimer County Republican Party (@LarimerGOP) October 1, 2024

When we stand up, we win.

We’ve been saying for a long time that this is what it takes to end the madness. Women could take back their sports in a day if they all stood together. https://t.co/UYl2Jq94UM — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 2, 2024

Stand. Together.

There is currently an absolutely heroic effort by young women in Volleyball to protest men in women’s sports. This is the 3rd college team that has refused to play San Jose State University because they have a man pretending to be a woman on their team. Incredible. https://t.co/jil1zqU49M — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 1, 2024

It is incredible.

We need more of this.

And in case you're wondering, the public is definitely on the side of women and girls:

Wyoming volleyball’s Instagram page is full of comments thanking the team for refusing to play against San Jose State - whose best player is a male.



People are very supportive of the decision. pic.twitter.com/XCApvTqjTh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 1, 2024

Yes, they are.