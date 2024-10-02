Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes...
Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It...
UNFIT TO LEAD: Kamala Harris Hid From Her Job, SKIPPED Hurricane Preparedness Briefings
A CRISIS of Kamala's Making: Northern Border Crossings Higher Than Last 17...
'Amazing'! Politico Explains Tim Walz's Debate 'Eye-Popping' and It's Something Else
DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis
Liberal Media Screeches at JD Vance's Annihilation of Tim Walz!
'This You?' Hillary Clinton's 'Most Important' VP Debate Moment Is ANOTHER Self-Awareness...
Is this the Democrats' 'New Masculinity'? Doug Emhoff Reportedly Slapped Ex-Girlfriend in...
Jim Acosta Takes Offense at How Trump Adviser Says 'Kamala' but NOT the...
Tim Walz Laser Focused on Pizza Selection As Reporters Try to Ask About...
'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good...
COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters'...
CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll...

Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows Man on Women's Team

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Darren Abate

The only way -- the only way -- women and girls get their sports teams and safe spaces back is to keep fighting. For sports teams, it means making the hard choice and refusing to play. If that means forfeiting matches, so be it.

Advertisement

Why?

The only way to win the game is to not play it.

And, eventually, the authorities will get the message and stop letting men play women's sports.

The University of Wyoming recently joined the list of schools refusing to play against San Jose State University (SJSU) because SJSU has a man on the team.

Here's Riley Gaines giving them a shout out for it:

And the statement from UoW:

After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming. The Cowgirls will host Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the UniWyo Sports Complex.

It's an issue of safety and fairness. Men should not be competing against women, even if those men 'identify' as women. It puts the health of women on the opposing team at risk, and it's inherently unfair. Men have a physical advantage over women in strength and speed.

It's cheating.

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sanity must be restored.

This is correct, but it didn't. But now it is, and that's what matters.

She is a tireless advocate for women and girls' sports.

The snowball will turn into an avalanche. It's just getting started.

We certainly hope they feel shamed and dishonored.

Amen.

Funny how the so-called 'party of women' is the one taking away women's sports and safe spaces, while the Right are advocating for women, isn't it?

Courage begets courage.

Advertisement

When we stand up, we win.

Stand. Together.

It is incredible.

We need more of this.

And in case you're wondering, the public is definitely on the side of women and girls:

Yes, they are.

Tags: NCAA SPORTS TRANSGENDER WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS WYOMING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis
Amy Curtis
UNFIT TO LEAD: Kamala Harris Hid From Her Job, SKIPPED Hurricane Preparedness Briefings
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It Did NOT Go Well
Doug P.
Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes Costs
Amy Curtis
'Amazing'! Politico Explains Tim Walz's Debate 'Eye-Popping' and It's Something Else
Doug P.
COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement