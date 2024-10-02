A CRISIS of Kamala's Making: Northern Border Crossings Higher Than Last 17 Years COMBINED

Just when you thought the border crisis couldn't get any worse, guess what? It has.

While illegal immigrants keep pouring over the southern border, things are also very busy at the northern border, too:

Advertisement

Woah.



A single Border Patrol sector on the U.S. northern border that handles Vermont, NY, and NH, apprehended just over 19,000 illegal immigrants in fiscal year 2024.



That’s higher than the previous 17 fiscal years - combined.



They came from 97 different countries. https://t.co/wYFAUWXtM1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 2, 2024

The highest in 17 fiscal years combined.

Think about that.

Especially since Tim Walz said border crossings are down under Biden-Harris. 'Cause that was a lie.

Also notable: Biden’s executive order restricting asylum for most illegal crossings does not apply to the northern border. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 2, 2024

Because of course.

Now do All of the USA, then factor in the unknown getaways outside of the Southern Border, + the Biden/Harris Air program.



Tell me again how people don't have a clue about reality. — THELumberGuru (@THELumberGuru) October 2, 2024

Because the media are hiding it.

Who’s helping them know how to get in different ways? — MAGA Warrior (@BobbiLinnMac) October 2, 2024

An excellent question.

The northern border implies they're going through Canada which opens up a whole new can of worms.

that isn't immigration.



That is a full bore invasion. — GettingTrumpNow.com (@gettingtrumpnow) October 2, 2024

It sure is.

We're going to need a lot more fence. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) October 2, 2024

A LOT more fence.

How bout no more forever foreign wars overseas and instead we destroy and conquer Mexico and Canada https://t.co/8DVx86l5J0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 2, 2024

We're game.

You mean the newcomers flying into socialist Canada are not actually staying in socialist Canada???



This is my shocked face 😨 https://t.co/nM7IAdrC7t — Immigration Insider (@Nerd_of_Law) October 2, 2024

Yeah. We're not shocked, either.

But according to Tim Walz, crossings are down thanks to Biden-Harris.



Can can Kamala Harris & Co. really be lying?! Shocker. https://t.co/cF1lMEvuiN — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 2, 2024

All they do is lie.

More border crossings along the northern border this year than in the past 17 years COMBINED.



Even scarier, 86% of apprehensions of those on the terrorist watchlist have taken place on our NORTHERN border.



Kamala Harris has not only allowed this border crisis to happen, she has… https://t.co/3KaU3t9oRn — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 2, 2024

Scary, scary stuff.

It is NOT only the southern border that we have to worry about. Our northern border is wide open with a lot more area for people to just walk right over. https://t.co/XwRHOvsdcD — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) October 2, 2024

It has to stop.