A CRISIS of Kamala's Making: Northern Border Crossings Higher Than Last 17 Years COMBINED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 02, 2024
Just when you thought the border crisis couldn't get any worse, guess what? It has.

While illegal immigrants keep pouring over the southern border, things are also very busy at the northern border, too:

The highest in 17 fiscal years combined.

Think about that.

Especially since Tim Walz said border crossings are down under Biden-Harris. 'Cause that was a lie.

Because of course.

Because the media are hiding it.

An excellent question.

The northern border implies they're going through Canada which opens up a whole new can of worms.

It sure is.

A LOT more fence.

We're game.

Yeah. We're not shocked, either.

All they do is lie.

Scary, scary stuff.

It has to stop.

