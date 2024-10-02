Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes Costs

Layoffs have been hitting media outlets hard. And deservedly so. The biased, partisan hacks that make up most newsrooms deserve to have a mandatory career change.

Advertisement

Maybe they can go back to school to be educated in the binary language of computers.

ABC News -- the station that hosted the horribly biased presidential debate on September 10 -- is now hit with layoffs because parent company Disney is slashing costs.

ABC News hit with 75 layoffs as corporate parent Disney slashes costs: ‘Tough decisions’ https://t.co/Gof6EGsvhK pic.twitter.com/Rbwx0Ng1R5 — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2024

Here's more from The New York Post:

ABC News and its local stations group got hit with 75 job cuts Wednesday as part of an ongoing restructuring at parent company Disney. ABC News president Almin Karmehmedovic broke the news to staffers in a memo obtained by The Post, telling them that the network has had to make some “tough decisions.” “Across the various ranks of ABC News, a limited number of our colleagues are being impacted by staff reductions,” he said. “As you know this has been happening across the broader company and the industry at large in recent weeks and months.”

Unfortunately, no on-air talent was impacted.

So David Muir got lucky. For now.

Fake news media is dying — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 2, 2024

Of self-inflicted wounds.

How did I not know ABC was owned by Disney? — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 2, 2024

Disney owns, like, everything these days.

Can they not please get rid of the @TheView the most divisive talk show ever? — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) October 2, 2024

That would be a glorious day.

I hate when people lose their jobs, but I’m not that depressed since they’re a media outlet — Who are you? (@crypticveneer) October 2, 2024

Same.

After their corrupt presidential debate, it’s hard to feel sympathetic. I hope they make better life decisions and find work elsewhere, but ABC deserves to fail. — Author Adam Bray #StarWars (@authoradambray) October 2, 2024

It does deserve to fail.

Wait.... What? Under a Bidenomics regime? I thought all was perfect in the MSM's world. — Charles McGhee (@Charles_McGhee_) October 2, 2024

Best economy ever, Jack!

This is what happens when the people realize their content is straight up fear mongering propaganda — TPlaysNow (@TPlaysNow) October 2, 2024

Advertisement

It sure is.

They provide no added value. https://t.co/7q7oooH3M7 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 2, 2024

They do not.

The world became a slightly better place.

I have good news https://t.co/gGdbts5X8F — Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) October 2, 2024

Very good news.

A long slow death to corrupt corporate media.🤨 https://t.co/aUUzjaE1o7 — NYINDEPENDENT🇺🇸 (@JONEEFRY) October 2, 2024

Richly deserved, too.

I wish it affected management and on air talent only https://t.co/BJcGE7qkib — Lizbeth (@dinahgirl88) October 2, 2024

Eventually it'll get there.

Well if nothing of value is lost then it's probably not that tough. https://t.co/Hj0ROrimqE — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) October 2, 2024

Not tough at all.