Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes Costs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 02, 2024

Layoffs have been hitting media outlets hard. And deservedly so. The biased, partisan hacks that make up most newsrooms deserve to have a mandatory career change.

Maybe they can go back to school to be educated in the binary language of computers.

ABC News -- the station that hosted the horribly biased presidential debate on September 10 -- is now hit with layoffs because parent company Disney is slashing costs.

Here's more from The New York Post:

ABC News and its local stations group got hit with 75 job cuts Wednesday as part of an ongoing restructuring at parent company Disney.

ABC News president Almin Karmehmedovic broke the news to staffers in a memo obtained by The Post, telling them that the network has had to make some “tough decisions.”

“Across the various ranks of ABC News, a limited number of our colleagues are being impacted by staff reductions,” he said. “As you know this has been happening across the broader company and the industry at large in recent weeks and months.”

Unfortunately, no on-air talent was impacted.

So David Muir got lucky. For now.

Of self-inflicted wounds.

Disney owns, like, everything these days.

That would be a glorious day.

Same.

It does deserve to fail.

Best economy ever, Jack!

It sure is.

They do not.

The world became a slightly better place.

Very good news.

Richly deserved, too.

Eventually it'll get there.

Not tough at all.

