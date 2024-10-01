Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in...
'My Eyes Are Bleeding': Elon Musk Removes Bold, Italicized Font From X Timelines Citing 'Excessive Use'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Bold and italicized text on X has been a feature available to some X users since April 2023, and more recently on the X app for iPhone and Android users.

If you use X, you probably noticed an uptick in both in your timeline recently.

So did Elon Musk. And he didn't like it, so that's changing:

It was very noticable.

He's the boss.

This writer appreciates it, too.

Could be helpful.

*rimshot*

Another possible compromise -- let users adjust their settings.

Yes. And they fix the mistakes.

Hadn't considered that.

There's a throwback.

It's a welcome change, frankly.

Looks like there's some truth to the reports of it being a bug.

This, please.

