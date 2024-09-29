New Yorker Says It's Time to Torch the Constitution (but Donald Trump's the Dictator)

She's MIDDLE CLASS, Y'all: Kamala Harris Wore $62k Necklace During Border Visit
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 29, 2024
National Archives via AP

When the Left tells you who they are, believe them. John Kerry said the First Amendment is a 'roadblock' to instituting their agenda, and needs to be curtailed to stop 'misinformation' and build a 'consensus'. This is their way of saying you'll either agree with the Leftist agenda or they'll shut you up and punish you.

So much freedom, though.

Obama called the Constitution a barrier.

It's a theme.

Here's The New Yorker calling for the torching of the Constitution:

Wow.

Abandoned the Constitution.

They actually said it.

They write:

The Constitution is 4,543 words long. That’s roughly four magazine pages, about the length of this article (though not nearly as enjoyable). You can read the whole thing in fifteen minutes. Yet this brief text—plus its still operative amendments, another 3,112 words—underwrites our entire system of government. That system currently employs, on national, state, and municipal levels, more than nineteen million people. All those employees represent “the state,” and are subject to the Constitution’s rules about what government can and cannot do.

The individual states have their own constitutions, and municipalities have their own charters, but nothing in them may contradict what is in the federal Constitution, because, in our version of republicanism, the authority of the federal Constitution is absolute. We know that this is so because the Constitution says it’s so, in the “supremacy clause” of Article VI: “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof . . . shall be the supreme Law of the Land.”

And there are 104.6 million words in federal regulations as of 2016 and what has that done for us? Not much.

There are. And a process to add them.

But that requires convincing 2/3 of the states to ratify it.

Dumb and dangerous.

They want to destroy America. And this is how they planned to do it.

Same.

But it's real.

They won't like the way this plays out for them.

Which is why they have to remove that, too.

All of this.

