Blowhard John Harwood Gets WRECKED for Saying Struggling Americans Are Just Pretending the Economy Sucks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on September 26, 2024
ImgFlip

You know what people love? People love it when you tell them their reality isn't reality, and that they should believe you rather than their own eyes/ears and experiences.

The Left and the media are great at doing that, especially when the economy is bad. They'll gaslight the hell out of the public because the reality harms their preferred political candidates.

Here's 'journalist' John Harwood taking his turn being the gaslighter.

It does not go well for him.

'Pretend.'

No one is 'pretending' they can't afford food.

What a condescending jerk wad.

Minimizing the sufferings of Americans because things might be worse elsewhere is really, really astonishingly arrogant.

Inflation rose faster than all of these things, nullifying them.

It really is that simple.

But Johnny has to help Kamala win, and he'll do it by dumping on struggling American families.

Why are you pretending everything is so expensive? John said everything is fine!

She's right -- John doesn't have to worry about this.

Oh, but he is.

No lies detected.

Bingo.

WHY AREN'T YOU GRATEFUL TO BIDEN AND HARRIS?!

Putting it mildly.

Nailed it.

Johnny said this is all pretend.

Exactly what he's saying.

Solid advice.

You don't despise the media enough. Not nearly enough.

Tags: ECONOMY JOHN HARWOOD GASLIGHTING

