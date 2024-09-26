Blowhard John Harwood Gets WRECKED for Saying Struggling Americans Are Just Pretending the Economy Sucks

You know what people love? People love it when you tell them their reality isn't reality, and that they should believe you rather than their own eyes/ears and experiences.

The Left and the media are great at doing that, especially when the economy is bad. They'll gaslight the hell out of the public because the reality harms their preferred political candidates.

Here's 'journalist' John Harwood taking his turn being the gaslighter.

It does not go well for him.

the craziest thing about this election is that we have a very good economy -- the best in the world -- and so many people feel/act/pretend that it's bad — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 26, 2024

'Pretend.'

No one is 'pretending' they can't afford food.

What a condescending jerk wad.

as always, our economy has problems. millions struggle. inflation hurt.



the issue is, compared to what



compared to our recent history and the rest of the world, we've done very well at reducing inflation while maintaining growth, raising incomes, and keeping unemployment low — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 26, 2024

Minimizing the sufferings of Americans because things might be worse elsewhere is really, really astonishingly arrogant.

real (inflation-adjusted) median household net worth jumped 37% from 2019 to 2022.



total US household net worth increased 7.7% from 2023 to 2024. an all-time high.



real median household income rose 4% from 2022 to 2023



real wages rose for all income groups from 2019 to 2023 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 26, 2024

Inflation rose faster than all of these things, nullifying them.

Prices have never been higher. Which means the economy has never been worse. It’s that simple — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2024

It really is that simple.

But Johnny has to help Kamala win, and he'll do it by dumping on struggling American families.

Seriously, f**k you. I am not fine paying, for one example, $2 for one apple. $8 for ground beef, $4 for bread, $7 for a gallon of milk. I take it you don’t have to worry about this s**t. — Mary 🥧 Spicy Ginger 🍂 (@mchastain81) September 26, 2024

Why are you pretending everything is so expensive? John said everything is fine!

She's right -- John doesn't have to worry about this.

Oh, but he is.

You’re not just a dishonest hack, you’re also an idiot. — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 26, 2024

No lies detected.

If an economy is truly good, no one needs to be told it's good. — JB (@johnbartle) September 26, 2024

Bingo.

Yeah whiners, stop complaining about your $200-$300 a week grocery bills for two people and APPRECIATE WHAT WE'VE DONE FOR YOU https://t.co/jsEJ9qcvPV — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 26, 2024

WHY AREN'T YOU GRATEFUL TO BIDEN AND HARRIS?!

Such a delusional take https://t.co/9YPc00HXxH — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 26, 2024

Putting it mildly.

Real people live in the real world where the harmful effects of this economy are ever-present. Lizard people like John live in bubbles and take manipulated numbers from the administration as gospel. https://t.co/xcAK3HjtR0 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 26, 2024

Nailed it.

Grocery bills are up more than 25 percent, with the highest increases in eggs, meat, and dairy products, and the worst debate moderator in history is out here saying you're pretending. https://t.co/GarJigTWOX — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 26, 2024

Johnny said this is all pretend.

Exactly what he's saying.

Solid advice.

"stop pretending you can't afford your groceries, you poor ungrateful losers." https://t.co/0d017xRuVz — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) September 26, 2024

You don't despise the media enough. Not nearly enough.