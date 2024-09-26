How About NO? AP Tries Touting COVID Boosters, Gets OBLITERATED Instead

The media really need to stop trying to make COVID boosters a thing. They tried earlier this summer to say a 'surge' would require a return to 2020 measures (yeah, that's never gonna happen).

We all know people -- we've seen them online -- who've had multiple boosters and still get COVID multiple times. We're all fed up and only die hards are going to continue getting boosters.

But here's the AP, doing its best to get people to get vaxxed.

It's time to roll up sleeves for new COVID, flu shots https://t.co/IojIRrcdQ6 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 25, 2024

They write:

Fall means it’s time for just about everybody to get up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccines – and a lot of older adults also need protection against another risky winter virus, RSV. Yes, you can get your flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time. Don’t call them boosters — they’re not just another dose of last year’s protection. The coronavirus and influenza are escape artists that constantly mutate to evade your body’s immune defenses, so both vaccines are reformulated annually to target newer strains. “Right now is the best time” to get all the recommended fall vaccinations, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as she got her flu shot Wednesday. She has an appointment for her COVID-19 shot, too. It’s “the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, your community.”

If the media and CDC hadn't spent the better part of four years lying to us about COVID, maybe we'd listen.

But probably not.

We’re not doing that. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) September 25, 2024

No, we're not.

Get bent. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 25, 2024

We second this suggestion.

Agreed.

For posting this, the AP should be fined twice as much as Alex Jones



This is far more dangerous — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 25, 2024

They sure should be.

NO, and I won't be nice about it this time around. — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) September 25, 2024

Lots of people feel the same way.

Oh joy, it’s government injection season! — Blank Drug (@JohnPNada) September 25, 2024

We forgot to put our decorations up! Darn it!

Amen.

Heh.

Yeah, whatever happened to the winter of severe illness and death Biden threatened us with?

Not. A. Chance.

Yeh that ain’t happening, you all take some extra shots for the rest of us. When your immune system is shot, we will carry on without you. https://t.co/Cb54N7SRGk — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) September 25, 2024

And we'll manage just fine.