CNBC Host DEMOLISHES Kamala Fanboy Mark Cuban in Back-and-Forth About Her 'Job' as...
Follow the Science or Something: Mayo Clinic Blog Says Pregnancy Isn't an 'Exclusively...
HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy...
Kamala Crumbles! Critical MSNBC Interview Flops! Melania on Miracles!
I'm Preeeeeetty Sure Joe Biden (and Maybe Jill!) Has It Out for Kamala...
** SWOON** Javier Milei DEMOLISHES the United Nations 'In Their HOUSE' and It's...
MSNBC Chyron Helping Kamala Harris Outline Her Economic Plan Is BEYOND Parody
What. The. HELL?! Another WHOPPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her...
Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL...
Independent Women's Forum DROPS Woke System PUNISHING Women for Speaking Out Against Men...
Politico Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (AGAIN) About Jack Smith's 'Last Chance'...
White Supremacist Dudes for Harris? LOL! Guess Which White Supremacist JUST Endorsed Kamal...
Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on...
Stephanie Ruhle's Excuses for DINGUS Kamala Not Answering 1 Single Question Make Her...

How About NO? AP Tries Touting COVID Boosters, Gets OBLITERATED Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 26, 2024
AngieArtist

The media really need to stop trying to make COVID boosters a thing. They tried earlier this summer to say a 'surge' would require a return to 2020 measures (yeah, that's never gonna happen).

Advertisement

We all know people -- we've seen them online -- who've had multiple boosters and still get COVID multiple times. We're all fed up and only die hards are going to continue getting boosters.

But here's the AP, doing its best to get people to get vaxxed.

They write:

Fall means it’s time for just about everybody to get up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccines – and a lot of older adults also need protection against another risky winter virus, RSV.

Yes, you can get your flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time. Don’t call them boosters — they’re not just another dose of last year’s protection. The coronavirus and influenza are escape artists that constantly mutate to evade your body’s immune defenses, so both vaccines are reformulated annually to target newer strains.

“Right now is the best time” to get all the recommended fall vaccinations, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as she got her flu shot Wednesday. She has an appointment for her COVID-19 shot, too. It’s “the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, your community.”

If the media and CDC hadn't spent the better part of four years lying to us about COVID, maybe we'd listen.

But probably not.

Recommended

HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

No, we're not.

We second this suggestion.

Agreed.

They sure should be.

Lots of people feel the same way.

We forgot to put our decorations up! Darn it!

Amen.

Heh.

Yeah, whatever happened to the winter of severe illness and death Biden threatened us with?

Not. A. Chance.

And we'll manage just fine.

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS FLU VACCINE VACCINES COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)
Sam J.
Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Follow the Science or Something: Mayo Clinic Blog Says Pregnancy Isn't an 'Exclusively Female Phenomenon'
Amy Curtis
** SWOON** Javier Milei DEMOLISHES the United Nations 'In Their HOUSE' and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)
Sam J.
What. The. HELL?! Another WHOPPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her Time As a Prosecutor
Sam J.
Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on the Border and WOW
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement