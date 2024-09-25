These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue Madison, Wisconsin

Election integrity should be an area of common ground, one that can cross the political aisle. It should especially be a priority for the so-called 'defenders of democracy.' They wouldn't want to undermine a democratic vote with shenanigans, would they?

Ha! Of course they would. Because it gives them an advantage.

Madison is a deep blue city in a deep blue county (Dane County) in the swing state of Wisconsin. It went for Donald Trump in 2016 -- the first Republican victory in decades -- and Joe Biden in 2020.

The margin of victory in 2020 was 0.63%, so stuff like this gets our attention:

🚨BREAKING: The City of Madison clerk said the duplicate absentee ballots were sent to one ward yesterday.



Now, they say it’s 10.



There needs to be an independent investigation now, not after the election. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) September 25, 2024

We bet it was more than ten.

More from WKOW:

Deputy Clerk of the City of Madison Jim Verbick is responding to concerns over a data processing error that caused 2,215 duplicate ballots to be sent out across 10 wards. "There was a human error that occurred," Verbick said. "Despite duplicate ballots being sent out, we will only accept one ballot from every voter, and when we get them back we will make sure that we only have one ballot." Verbick says this error affected voters who have the same style of ballot, meaning these voters had the same offices on their ballot. The clerk's office is calling this a data processing error.

Weird how these 'errors' keep happening in blue areas.

If nothing else someone needs to be put under oath in Madison or Washington explaining in detail what safeguards are in place to guarantee those duplicates can’t be counted — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) September 25, 2024

Verbick said the ballots have identical barcodes, so a duplicate would get flagged in the system.

Color us skeptical.

But if it does, would the person who submitted it face consequences?

We all know that answer, too.

Madison WI and the University there are among the most leftist, un-American places in America. I know them well. If there's a place in Wisconsin that will cheat for the dems, this is it. — James Raymond (@raymond1082) September 25, 2024

Madison is so left-wing it flies in circles. This writer lives in Wisconsin. She knows.

I love the state I grew up in, but the family is committed to move if this election does go well. I just can’t trust this state anymore. I would rather be around ally’s. — Jason Reid (@JasonRSpick) September 25, 2024

A sentiment shared by some others, we're sure.

.@GOP @WisGOP need to be hawks during the ballot counting and get the duplicates and illegal ballots thrown out. @ChairmanWhatley @LaraLeaTrump @GovWalker — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) September 25, 2024

And they should have lawyers ready, just like the Democrats always do.

And then Madison will have a ballot box in the park weekend, where all the duplicate ballots get dropped off, mixed in and never audited. https://t.co/KObUb5fO4A — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) September 25, 2024

How convenient.

I live in Wisconsin.

I'm losing faith in our leaders. https://t.co/3AXVygTmWW — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) September 25, 2024

They don't deserve to have any of our faith.

Milwaukee and Madison: Wisconsin’s corrupt, deep blue, and soft underbelly.



If they ran lawful and accurate elections, republicans would win and win convincingly.



Investigations needed now and remedy this failure. https://t.co/Or51UtwbfI — Brandon Hasz (@Brandon_Hasz01) September 25, 2024

They do.

It is “funny” how these “errors” all seem to run one direction. https://t.co/Z0jIH48KWu — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) September 25, 2024

Always in one direction.

We all know if this was benefitting Republicans in some way, there would be an uproar.