Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Thre...
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and...
Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility...
'Acceptance Is the 1st Step'! Conservatives Agree With Harris About What We Need...
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run...
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump...
Kamala Harris Promises 'Bold Experimentation' like Franklin Roosevelt, but Americans Aren'...
Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put...
Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct...
Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another...
GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'
FLASHBACK: Stephanie Ruhle's 2023 Softball Interview With Biden Tells Us EXACTLY How She'l...

These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue Madison, Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Matt York

Election integrity should be an area of common ground, one that can cross the political aisle. It should especially be a priority for the so-called 'defenders of democracy.' They wouldn't want to undermine a democratic vote with shenanigans, would they?

Advertisement

Ha! Of course they would. Because it gives them an advantage.

Madison is a deep blue city in a deep blue county (Dane County) in the swing state of Wisconsin. It went for Donald Trump in 2016 -- the first Republican victory in decades -- and Joe Biden in 2020.

The margin of victory in 2020 was 0.63%, so stuff like this gets our attention:

We bet it was more than ten.

More from WKOW:

Deputy Clerk of the City of Madison Jim Verbick is responding to concerns over a data processing error that caused 2,215 duplicate ballots to be sent out across 10 wards.

"There was a human error that occurred," Verbick said. "Despite duplicate ballots being sent out, we will only accept one ballot from every voter, and when we get them back we will make sure that we only have one ballot."

Verbick says this error affected voters who have the same style of ballot, meaning these voters had the same offices on their ballot. The clerk's office is calling this a data processing error.

Weird how these 'errors' keep happening in blue areas.

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Advertisement

Verbick said the ballots have identical barcodes, so a duplicate would get flagged in the system.

Color us skeptical.

But if it does, would the person who submitted it face consequences?

We all know that answer, too.

Madison is so left-wing it flies in circles. This writer lives in Wisconsin. She knows.

A sentiment shared by some others, we're sure.

And they should have lawyers ready, just like the Democrats always do.

Advertisement

How convenient.

They don't deserve to have any of our faith.

They do.

Always in one direction.

We all know if this was benefitting Republicans in some way, there would be an uproar.

Tags: BALLOTS VOTER FRAUD WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume
Doug P.
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run Cover on Crime
Doug P.
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Three-Year Low
Amy Curtis
Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put on Custom Cans of Coca-Cola
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad justmindy
Advertisement