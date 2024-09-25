Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Three-Year Low

Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 25, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Despite what the White House and media (one in the same, really) keep telling us, the economy is not fine. Consumers know this because we pay for gas and groceries and utilities.

So it's not really a surprise that consumer confidence is at its worst in three years.

More from The New York Post:

US consumer confidence plunged in September by the most in three years as Americans continue to grapple with high prices and a shaky labor market.

The Consumer Confidence Index plummeted 6.9 points in September to 98.7 – the steepest drop since August 2021, according to data released Tuesday. The data came in well below economists’ expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Consumers most often mentioned high prices and inflation as factors influencing their view of the economy, The Conference Board said.

This is fine. Totally fine.

They can keep saying that. And it'll be a lie.

So she gets us.

Or something.

So much worse.

He was honest. For a change.

If they win, you can kiss affordable food and gas bye-bye.

Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote for the Inflation Reduction Act.

They would be lying.

Feel the joy!

We'll go with 'or something.'

YUP.

Just wait until she enacts price controls.

