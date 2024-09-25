Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Three-Year Low

Despite what the White House and media (one in the same, really) keep telling us, the economy is not fine. Consumers know this because we pay for gas and groceries and utilities.

So it's not really a surprise that consumer confidence is at its worst in three years.

US consumer confidence plunges to worst numbers in 3 years as Americans grapple with inflation https://t.co/ra29zukQ2n pic.twitter.com/VtMRGUJaMF — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2024

More from The New York Post:

US consumer confidence plunged in September by the most in three years as Americans continue to grapple with high prices and a shaky labor market. The Consumer Confidence Index plummeted 6.9 points in September to 98.7 – the steepest drop since August 2021, according to data released Tuesday. The data came in well below economists’ expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey. Consumers most often mentioned high prices and inflation as factors influencing their view of the economy, The Conference Board said.

This is fine. Totally fine.

I was told this wasn’t a problem. — Nunya Concern (@AtlantaDawg) September 24, 2024

They can keep saying that. And it'll be a lie.

That's ok.



Kamala Harris was raised in a middle-class family. https://t.co/NnOGMksRjK — mark (@rhapsodyboard) September 24, 2024

So she gets us.

Or something.

I can't find a dozen eggs under $6.

The shelves in most stores are barren from constant looting.

This economy is the worst I've ever seen.

If Kamala wins, I shudder in horror over how much worse it will be. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) September 24, 2024

So much worse.

Tim Walz is right about one thing: we cannot afford four more years of this. — Praying (@Noname60639560) September 24, 2024

He was honest. For a change.

Remember Kamala & Walz fans,

They said “we’re NOT going back to 3 years ago!” 🤪 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 24, 2024

If they win, you can kiss affordable food and gas bye-bye.

Bidenomics! — Real Rationalist (@aBESTway) September 24, 2024

Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote for the Inflation Reduction Act.

But the current administration says that the economy is the strongest it has ever been 🤷‍♂️ — Tobi 1 Kenobi (@tobasco89) September 24, 2024

They would be lying.

Feel the joy!

Bidenomics is working or something https://t.co/kHIMWwckrZ — Scott C "In Deo Fidemus Omnes Alios Vigilamus" (@ScottC20012) September 25, 2024

We'll go with 'or something.'

At any other time in our history prior to the 2020 cheat, this election would be a 47-state landslide for Trump. https://t.co/7WZkkLbpsi — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 25, 2024

YUP.

Just wait until she enacts price controls.