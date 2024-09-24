Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY

Haitian Bridge Alliance Laughably Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump/Vance for 'Eating P...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

We love how businesses lean into the presidential election sometimes. Bakeries aren't excluded, and they make cookies representing the presidential candidates. These cookie polls aren't scientific, but they do show an interesting trend: most of the time, the cookie that sells the most predicts the winner of the upcoming presidential election.

There are a couple of polls showing Donald Trump up over Kamala Harris.

First up, Busken Bakery in Cincinnati, Ohio:

More from The New York Post:

Donald Trump’s campaign is getting some dough-lightful news out of Ohio.

A beloved Cincinnati bakery, whose “cookie poll” has accurately predicted every election outcome but one since 1984, has the former president and Republican nominee leading Democrat Kamala Harris in its unscientific survey.

Trump notched about 54% support (2,953 cookies) to Harris’ 39% (2,134 cookies), with an “independent” smiley-face cookie scoring 7% (397 cookies), per the latest tally shared with The Post by Busken Bakery.

That's a healthy lead.

They did get one year wrong: 2020. Which lead to some speculation as to why:

This was a common reply.

They never lie.

In this climate? Likely some Lefties are out there and really, really mad.

The other bakery is Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

More from The New York Post:

A small-town bakery in a key swing state is using cookies to add extra sweetness and competition to the upcoming presidential election. 

Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro, Pa., is tracking the sales of their red Trump cookies and blue Harris cookies as customers from across the country are placing orders to show support for their candidate.

As of Friday morning, the shop has sold a whopping 5,200 Trump cookies vs. 500 Harris cookies. 

“I think that people support Trump all over,” owner Kathleen Lochel told “Fox & Friends First” Friday morning.

The owner also told 'Fox & Friends First' that things are getting really expensive and despite the bakery trying not to raise prices, they're going to have to.

We certainly hope people are fed up with this. Kamala has been part of this administration and the struggles Americans face are on her.

Always trust the cookie.

Like the Ohio poll, this bakery got 2020 wrong. But we're hoping that was a one-off year and they're right again in 2024.

