Kamala Harris OWNS THIS: Border Patrol Says Kids As Young As EIGHT Are Drugged, Trafficked Across Border

The Left loves to pretend they care about kids. That pops up only when there's a school shooting and they can engage in performative politics about guns and school safety. Other times, they are perfectly content to leave kids in failing schools in crime-ridden cities. Assuming they don't off them in the womb, that is.

If they actually cared, they would shut down the border today. Why? Because children as young as eight years old are being drugged and trafficked across our wide-open southern border:

Kids as young at 8 are drugged and trafficked into the US by smugglers posing as their parents, Border Patrol warns https://t.co/2A6AvxCEd6 pic.twitter.com/T7EYGXh3dH — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Border Patrol agents are warning that kids as young as 8 are being drugged and smuggled into the US by traffickers posing as their parents or family members — and nobody knows how common the horrifying practice is. Authorities have rescued children caught up in two different instances of such smuggling in recent weeks — including one instance in which the alleged traffickers had birth certificates for multiple kids to whom they weren’t related, according to the Border Patrol. Border Patrol sources have told The Post they’ve observed increasing numbers of smugglers posing as family units in order to “recycle” children.

This is abhorrent.

And where is border czar Kamala Harris?

@KamalaHarris owns this crisis. She is creating the largest child trafficking crisis in the world on our shores. It is grotesque no wonder she has little care for children — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 24, 2024

It's absolutely grotesque.

These poor children deserve better than this. We need a strong leader who will fight for the kids. That person is Trump! Not Kamala, she doesn't care about anyone except herself. — Deplorable Irishman (@looby311311) September 24, 2024

Closing the border is helping discourage this.

The United States government is the world’s largest facilitator of human trafficking. Paid for by US taxpayers. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) September 24, 2024

Eventually other countries will hold us accountable for this.

Maybe Trump was onto something by separating the children from the adults until they could confirm their relationship. — Buried Headlines (@BuriedNewsBlog) September 24, 2024

He was.

And the Left screamed he was 'separating families' and 'putting kids in cages.'

Democrats love children being human trafficked

I'm not joking or being sarcastic.

The fact they would vote for more of it says it all — ATJameson (@AaronTo64018465) September 24, 2024

They just don't care. That's the problem.

Missing in action, like she has been for the past 3.5 years.

The situation at the border is a heartbreaking disaster, with traffickers exploiting children while the Biden-Harris administration seemingly ignores the issue. It's completely unacceptable that thousands of kids are missing, and yet no real action is being taken to address it. — Clyle (@_clyle) September 24, 2024

That might hurt her election chances, so, tough luck to those kids.

This would mean authorities should separate adults and children to verify parenthood. Something the Left has been demonizing for years. If they were intentionally working to aid and abet pedophilia, there is nothing Dems would do differently. https://t.co/1Hu2BTlPb5 — Renna (@RennaW) September 24, 2024

No, they wouldn't be doing anything differently.

Vile and heartbreaking. Open border policies incentivize the wicked and punish the rest. https://t.co/2wpY0DYKzs — Bex (@BexStreams) September 24, 2024

It really is incentivizing the worst actors.

I’ve said this in the past. NYC officials are taking in children by so called women claiming to be their mothers. Creating birth certificates to smuggle the kids into the country just to traffic them. This is a serious concern. A bunch of criminals, murderers and gang members are… https://t.co/7cX5nsHOg0 — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) September 24, 2024

The post continues:

A bunch of criminals, murderers and gang members are walking amongst us in NYC and in this country. The Attorney General Tish James, Governor Hochul and the politicians are quiet about it.

AG James is too busy going after Trump to bother.

How many of these kids has Kamala managed to lose track of? https://t.co/lWM8BEbNzw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2024

Thousands and thousands.

Biden-Harris plan moving along nicely. https://t.co/CEQeULExqc — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 24, 2024

Exactly as they want it to.

Oh, we do. Believe us.