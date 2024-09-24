Kamala Harris OWNS THIS: Border Patrol Says Kids As Young As EIGHT Are Drugged, Trafficked Across Border

Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Left loves to pretend they care about kids. That pops up only when there's a school shooting and they can engage in performative politics about guns and school safety. Other times, they are perfectly content to leave kids in failing schools in crime-ridden cities. Assuming they don't off them in the womb, that is.

If they actually cared, they would shut down the border today. Why? Because children as young as eight years old are being drugged and trafficked across our wide-open southern border:

More from The New York Post:

Border Patrol agents are warning that kids as young as 8 are being drugged and smuggled into the US by traffickers posing as their parents or family members — and nobody knows how common the horrifying practice is.

Authorities have rescued children caught up in two different instances of such smuggling in recent weeks — including one instance in which the alleged traffickers had birth certificates for multiple kids to whom they weren’t related, according to the Border Patrol.

Border Patrol sources have told The Post they’ve observed increasing numbers of smugglers posing as family units in order to “recycle” children.

This is abhorrent.

And where is border czar Kamala Harris?

It's absolutely grotesque.

Closing the border is helping discourage this.

Eventually other countries will hold us accountable for this.

He was.

And the Left screamed he was 'separating families' and 'putting kids in cages.'

They just don't care. That's the problem.

Missing in action, like she has been for the past 3.5 years.

That might hurt her election chances, so, tough luck to those kids.

No, they wouldn't be doing anything differently.

It really is incentivizing the worst actors.

The post continues:

A bunch of criminals, murderers and gang members are walking amongst us in NYC and in this country. The Attorney General Tish James, Governor Hochul and the politicians are quiet about it.

AG James is too busy going after Trump to bother.

Thousands and thousands.

Exactly as they want it to.

Oh, we do. Believe us.

