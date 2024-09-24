Buzz Buzz! Following Colony Collapse and Media Panic, the Honey Bee Population Has Grown (WATCH)

Many years ago, there was a lot of media-driven hysteria about honey bees. Namely, that they were dying, and that we all should panic. Honey bees pollinate plants and without them our ecosystem would be in dire straights.

Except you'll be shocked to learn the situation wasn't as bad as the media said, and now the honey bee population increased 31%.

This is good news.

I'm old enough to also remember the fake frog apocalypse of the 80s. — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) September 23, 2024

'Fake Frog Apocalypse' would make a great band name.

All these stories serve one purpose, and one purpose only: to get people so scared that they run to their dictators to save them.



These dictators are anti human evil people. We need to make sure they are kicked out of power, and ideally into jail where they belong. — Jon (@JonnyThePhoenix) September 23, 2024

Panic sells and gets clicks.

Don’t let Bill Gates see this or they’ll amp up some lab created bee virus — D.J. Stewart (@Smokewagon47) September 23, 2024

Heh.

I remember the decline especially on the east coast. I’m really glad to hear they are recovering. Most don’t understand how critical they are to the overall health of our ecosystem. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) September 23, 2024

We're glad, too.

I plant flowers that bees love. Also, I have bee cups filled with water in all my pots. Last, but not least, I have a wood bee house for them attached to the side of my house! 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝💕 https://t.co/XdpY61UwFU — Natasha Fatale, 🇺🇸 Pottsylvania Spy, & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) September 24, 2024

Also helps.

Solid rule of thumb: If the media is TRYING to scare you to death about something, it's most likely a nothing burger.



The No. 1 question for folks seeking a better life: What content is feeding your brain?



Control mind > Mind control https://t.co/lRxABH24vj — Carla Gericke, Live Free And Thrive! (@CarlaGericke) September 24, 2024

A good rule to live buy.

So the market actually solves problems? Who knew? https://t.co/Z6JaWL4vRN — Marcus Quasi Meta Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) September 24, 2024

Everyone. Except the government.