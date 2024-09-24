Buzz Buzz! Following Colony Collapse and Media Panic, the Honey Bee Population Has Grown (WATCH)

Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and San...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Andy Duback, File

Many years ago, there was a lot of media-driven hysteria about honey bees. Namely, that they were dying, and that we all should panic. Honey bees pollinate plants and without them our ecosystem would be in dire straights.

Except you'll be shocked to learn the situation wasn't as bad as the media said, and now the honey bee population increased 31%.

WATCH:

This is good news.

'Fake Frog Apocalypse' would make a great band name.

Panic sells and gets clicks.

Heh.

We're glad, too.

Also helps.

A good rule to live buy.

Everyone. Except the government.

