NO DUH: Secret Service Approval Rating Plummets Because They SUCK at Their Jobs

Is there any government institution that people trust or approve of these days? As of August, Congress enjoyed a 19% approval rating and the Justice Department has at 44% approval rating (that seems high); even the media have a 7% approval rating.

Can't imagine why.

The Secret Service -- after a really bad summer where they presided over Donald Trump being injured by an assassin -- are now seeing their approval plummeting.

Charted: Secret Service's plummeting approval rating https://t.co/q3rsoUVqgX — Axios (@axios) September 23, 2024

Least. Shocking. News. Ever.

Axios writes:



The Secret Service's approval rating plummeted 23 points in a new Gallup poll largely conducted before the second assassination attempt on former President Trump just over a week ago. Why it matters: Public opinion of the agency has cratered since the first assassination attempt on Trump in July, which sparked bipartisan backlash over security lapses.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said last week that personnel would face disciplinary action over the failure to secure the Butler, Pennsylvania site of the rally shooting. By the numbers: The poll found that the percentage of adults who say the Secret Service is doing an excellent or good job dropped to a 10-year low. Now, only 8% of U.S. adults rate the agency's performance as "excellent" and 24% say it is "good." Zoom in: Among self-identified Republicans and Republican leaning respondents, just 20% give the agency a positive rating — the lowest figure for the group to date. Among Democrats and Democratic leaners, the approval rating dropped by 18 points, to 47%.

Is anyone surprised by this?

That slope is too much to stand on pic.twitter.com/7jcBZ2p8pg — mitrebox (@mitrebox) September 23, 2024

Yeah. That was the lamest excuse in the history of lame excuses.

Yet another goverment agency Americans no longer trust or have lost complete confidence in. — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) September 23, 2024

On one hand, we get the mistrust of government. A healthy amount of it is necessary. But this is so bad and it won't end well for any of us.

Their failure in Butler and the subsequent coverup didn't help matters. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) September 23, 2024

No, it didn't. That was the precipitating factor in all of this, surely.

Still too high



An assassin was on a rooftop with a rifle and rally attendees were screaming "There's a Guy up There with a Rifle!!!" All on video.



And the secret service did nothing. — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) September 23, 2024

That was so unprofessional and incompetent.

Every single once-venerated federal agency is trying to frame, bankrupt, imprison and kill the leading presidential candidate because of his politics. It would be alarming if they weren’t hated by the American people. — Will (@Will64355815) September 23, 2024

Like we said -- the Justice Department's approval rating is too high, given all the shenanigans they've pulled in recent years.

Yes, I imagine that’ll happen when a presidential candidate gets shot in the head and the overall response has been a series of shrugs. https://t.co/QRqnNAJtnC — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 23, 2024

That'll happen.

Totally wild.

Sure did. Twice.

47% of Democrats still approve of the Secret Service.



They are the party of hate. https://t.co/vfLXUoOxS6 — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) September 23, 2024

Truly, they are.