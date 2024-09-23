Want Some Cheese With Your Whine? Lefty Gets DRAGGED for Dunking on 'Not Welcoming' Japanese Restaurant

When you travel to another country, you're going to experience cultures and cuisines and practices you're not familiar with. We thought that was common knowledge, but we were mistaken.

So when an X user decided to complain about a Japanese restaurant and its very simple menu, he got a lesson in tourism he's not soon going to forget:

'Disgraceful'? Really?

It is. It's on this writer's bucket list. She wants to see Tokyo before she dies.

Are you kidding? First of all, it’s not “disgraceful” if an establishment doesn’t want to welcome tourists. But this one is very tourist friendly! They have a sign in English, and it gives people the information they need to decide whether or not they want to eat there. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 22, 2024

An excellent point. They make it very clear up front what the menu consists of (in English, no less!) and -- while this writer has never been to Japan, she's going to assume there are many restaurants to choose from.

Cope. 😂😂 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) September 22, 2024

And seethe.

Have you tried telling the manager of Japan about it? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 22, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Ugh. I hate tourists like this. — Legal Vices (@thelegalvices) September 23, 2024

It makes us cringe in embarrassment.

You’re a guest in their country, don’t be the ugly tourist that looks down the nose at them.



It’s clearly written in English, well done. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 22, 2024

Yeah, don't be that guy.

Japan has the cleanest cities I’ve ever seen and some of the best food. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 23, 2024

'But this place isn't vegan so 0/10 stars!' - that guy, probably.

This is based as hell — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 22, 2024

It sure is.

Not having your dietary preferences met by every restaurant in existence is literally violence https://t.co/0c566OffPu — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 22, 2024

Literally.

They're sick of answering your annoying little questions, Karen-san. https://t.co/BZlmZKTDRd — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) September 22, 2024

Heh.

It’s terrible such notices even need printing. Only grandiose tourist types who expect a foreign country will cater to their dietary needs find it ‘disgraceful’. Either try their cuisine, politely ask about alternatives, pack your own food or not visit entirely. https://t.co/D8zufie08q pic.twitter.com/WsY2iyAJp0 — Lukas Degutis (@LukasDegutis) September 23, 2024

Amen.

Did you go to Japan to be in Santa Monica? https://t.co/5OAejxEvMZ — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) September 22, 2024

Excellent question.

Japan be like: "We have our own culture, not yours."

And the west is: https://t.co/bcsu7TAvcN pic.twitter.com/C6XS45vri2 — Uncomfortable Brain (@uncomfybrain) September 22, 2024

Hahahaha. Perfection.

When you ask the waiter for your halal vegan takeout https://t.co/5kYlmJ2VsV pic.twitter.com/hEQ8Fg9ESL — Dan The Smooth Dork (@TheSickDork) September 22, 2024

The perfect meme doesn't exis--

Pork and chicken.

A delicious combo.

Thanks. Now we're hungry.

Oh, and businesses -- in Japan and elsewhere -- can run their business the way they see fit.