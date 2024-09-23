Are They SERIOUS?! Foreign Affairs Mag Publishes STRAIGHT UP FICTION About Biden 'Restoring Diplomacy'

Afghanistan. Burma. Chad. Russia. Belarus.

What do those countries have in common? They're all places where the U.S. Embassy had to be evacuated under the Biden-Harris administration. In their first term, a total of eleven embassies were evacuated.

Advertisement

We're pretty sure if this happened under Trump, we'd hear about it continuously between now and the election.

But here's Foreign Affairs Magazine, defying all logic and reason to argue the Biden-Harris administration brought back diplomacy.

While in office, Biden has restored diplomacy as the central tool of U.S. foreign policy—and proved that the United States can be deeply engaged in the world without military action, writes Jessica Mathews. https://t.co/vZiwgx6x0t — Foreign Affairs (@ForeignAffairs) September 23, 2024

What world is Jessica Mathews living in?

Not the real one, for sure.

She writes:

Although it is too soon to judge the historical significance of Joe Biden’s one-term presidency, it is clear that the past four years have witnessed remarkable achievements in foreign policy. Biden has made some notable strategic mistakes, as well, mostly when he chose to follow the policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump. But he has carried out a crucial task: shifting the basis of American foreign policy from an unhealthy reliance on military intervention to the active pursuit of diplomacy backed by strength. He has won back the trust of friends and allies, built and begun to institutionalize a deep American presence in Asia, restored the United States’ role in essential multilateral organizations and agreements, and ended the longest of the country’s “forever wars”—a step none of his three predecessors had the courage to take.

Afghanistan fell back into the hands of the Taliban with the added bonus of millions of dollars worth of U.S. military equipment. Russia is at war with Ukraine. Israel is at war with Hamas and Hezbollah.

But sure. Courage. Diplomacy.

ALL. FICTION.

Ukraine is on the verge of collapse because Biden blocked every diplomatic opportunity to settle the conflict. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 23, 2024

So much diplomacy!

Jessica Matthews should write for Teen Vogue. — Wynn Duffy 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 (@WynnDuffyOG) September 23, 2024

Why inflict her on teen readers?

We've conducted full or non-emergency evacuations of 7 embassies, we abandoned Americans and allies in Afghanistan, we're fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and another against Iran in the Middle East, and China is encroaching on the South China Sea.



WHAT DIPLOMACY!? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 23, 2024

Exactly. WHAT diplomacy?

This made us laugh.

None of that is true



But, in Jessica's defense, this is what partisans write about their incumbent — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) September 23, 2024

It sure is.

We chuckled.

So deeply engaged.

The world is literally on fire. — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) September 23, 2024

Jessica probably looked out her window, didn't see any fires, and said everything was fine.

If this is what we call restored diplomacy in foreign policy… we are absolutely doomed



Unless we’re in an alternate universe — AniYehudi - ברוך (@AYehudi1948) September 23, 2024

Advertisement

Being in an alternate universe would explain so much.

Liberals live in Lala land when it comes to foreign policy. Diplomacy means nothing without hard power. It is especially meaningless when you try to use diplomacy to confront powers who are determined to upend the existing order no matter the cost. https://t.co/sNwHRKTVGR — The Ghost of Thaddeus Stevens (@GhostofThaddeus) September 23, 2024

All of this.

Nah, because the Bee is funny.

No honest person would say this is working. https://t.co/32Ue9u12jT — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) September 23, 2024

We're not dealing with honest people here, though.

The world is a more dangerous place today than four years ago. U.S. defeat & Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Failure to deter Putin & Russian invasion of Ukraine. Oct 7th & Iranian proxy wars vs Israel. CCP threatening the South China Sea. Biden-Harris foreign policy has failed. https://t.co/mhAIlY4j2C — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 23, 2024

And failed spectacularly.