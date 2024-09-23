Women Are Not Alright: Poll Shows Dem Lies on Abortion Scare Women
Are They SERIOUS?! Foreign Affairs Mag Publishes STRAIGHT UP FICTION About Biden 'Restoring Diplomacy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 23, 2024
Twitchy

Afghanistan. Burma. Chad. Russia. Belarus.

What do those countries have in common? They're all places where the U.S. Embassy had to be evacuated under the Biden-Harris administration. In their first term, a total of eleven embassies were evacuated.

We're pretty sure if this happened under Trump, we'd hear about it continuously between now and the election. 

But here's Foreign Affairs Magazine, defying all logic and reason to argue the Biden-Harris administration brought back diplomacy.

What world is Jessica Mathews living in?

Not the real one, for sure.

She writes:

Although it is too soon to judge the historical significance of Joe Biden’s one-term presidency, it is clear that the past four years have witnessed remarkable achievements in foreign policy. Biden has made some notable strategic mistakes, as well, mostly when he chose to follow the policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump. But he has carried out a crucial task: shifting the basis of American foreign policy from an unhealthy reliance on military intervention to the active pursuit of diplomacy backed by strength. He has won back the trust of friends and allies, built and begun to institutionalize a deep American presence in Asia, restored the United States’ role in essential multilateral organizations and agreements, and ended the longest of the country’s “forever wars”—a step none of his three predecessors had the courage to take.

Afghanistan fell back into the hands of the Taliban with the added bonus of millions of dollars worth of U.S. military equipment. Russia is at war with Ukraine. Israel is at war with Hamas and Hezbollah.

But sure. Courage. Diplomacy.

ALL. FICTION.

So much diplomacy!

Why inflict her on teen readers?

Exactly. WHAT diplomacy?

This made us laugh.

It sure is.

We chuckled.

So deeply engaged.

Jessica probably looked out her window, didn't see any fires, and said everything was fine.

Being in an alternate universe would explain so much.

All of this.

Nah, because the Bee is funny.

We're not dealing with honest people here, though.

And failed spectacularly.

