Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media (Cause They're Not Lefty Enough?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 23, 2024

Any politician who calls for the censorship of speech -- whether in the name of 'safety' or to stop 'misinformation' -- is unfit for office. It is a direct violation of the First Amendment, and a violation of the oath they took when they assumed office.

But here's AOC, calling to 'rein in' the media. Why? Because they're not Left-wing enough?

WATCH:

She's a commie, full stop.

Bingo.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

As we said.

Precisely. And this is all because Elon Musk bought X and broke their stranglehold on social media.

This is a common theme with Democrats.

That's exactly what she thinks.

Scary, scary stuff.

Probably.

This is AOC saying they don't obey the Democrats enough.

Think about that for a second.

She does not.

It is. And they don't even hide it anymore.

Precisely.

A big no from us.

It's all projection.

Yes, believe them.

She sure does.

It is protected speech. Just because the Left doesn't like it doesn't mean they can censor it.

No matter how hard they try.

