Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media (Cause They're Not Lefty Enough?)

Any politician who calls for the censorship of speech -- whether in the name of 'safety' or to stop 'misinformation' -- is unfit for office. It is a direct violation of the First Amendment, and a violation of the oath they took when they assumed office.

Advertisement

But here's AOC, calling to 'rein in' the media. Why? Because they're not Left-wing enough?

WATCH:

AOC: "We're going to have to figure out how we reign in the media" to obey us pic.twitter.com/hmGuwAdSAD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2024

She's a commie, full stop.

This ideology will be in the Oval Office, West Wing, & East Wing if Harris wins.



1A gone, 2A gone, then USA gone. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2024

Bingo.

A fascist would say. Also, has she seen the Harris for President attack ads that are 100% false? Whatever happened to the FCC? — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) September 23, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

AOC is a commie. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 22, 2024

As we said.

They hate the fact that they’ve lost the narrative. They’re scrambling to figure out what to do. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 22, 2024

Precisely. And this is all because Elon Musk bought X and broke their stranglehold on social media.

She's in good company with the censorship cult. pic.twitter.com/wsB8T9woup — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) September 22, 2024

This is a common theme with Democrats.

That's exactly what she thinks.

Scary, scary stuff.

"Anyone I disagree with is a Russian propagandist."



- AOC, probably pic.twitter.com/2tFAI4Ddrl — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 22, 2024

Probably.

So she saying that they aren’t already obeying the Democrats?



I must’ve missed the memo — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 22, 2024

This is AOC saying they don't obey the Democrats enough.

Think about that for a second.

I'm not sure AOC understands how things work. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 22, 2024

She does not.

This is who the Left is today. https://t.co/EErgLbtmvp — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 23, 2024

It is. And they don't even hide it anymore.

Precisely.

The brainless totalitarian. This is most of the Democratic party today, trying to figure out how to prevent free speech that undermines their power.

Let me explain something:

No. https://t.co/VZOYnS1VxJ — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) September 23, 2024

A big no from us.

By crusading against "misinformation and disinformation," Democrats hope to inoculate themselves from being exposed as their most prolific distributors in all of history.



Marxists lie. It's who they are. https://t.co/qb3krfYbZf — John Galt's Plumber, Capitalist (@MDSebach) September 22, 2024

Advertisement

It's all projection.

The Nazi Party is literally telling you they're going to do horrible things if they regain power and they aren't even trying to hide it. Believe them. https://t.co/U09yYnJVzM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 23, 2024

Yes, believe them.

.@AOC, a powerful member of Congress, officially opposes the First Amendment. https://t.co/gOtp4GaSDp — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 22, 2024

She sure does.

AOC has sex with her garbage disposal.



Sorry, Marxist. That’s protected speech. https://t.co/mZdXfSgAbH — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 22, 2024

It is protected speech. Just because the Left doesn't like it doesn't mean they can censor it.

No matter how hard they try.