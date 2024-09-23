Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media (Cause They're Not Lefty Enough?)

Any politician who calls for the censorship of speech -- whether in the name of 'safety' or to stop 'misinformation' -- is unfit for office. It is a direct violation of the First Amendment, and a violation of the oath they took when they assumed office.
But here's AOC, calling to 'rein in' the media. Why? Because they're not Left-wing enough?
WATCH:
AOC: "We're going to have to figure out how we reign in the media" to obey us pic.twitter.com/hmGuwAdSAD— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2024
She's a commie, full stop.
This ideology will be in the Oval Office, West Wing, & East Wing if Harris wins.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2024
1A gone, 2A gone, then USA gone.
Bingo.
A fascist would say. Also, has she seen the Harris for President attack ads that are 100% false? Whatever happened to the FCC?— Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) September 23, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
AOC is a commie.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 22, 2024
As we said.
They hate the fact that they’ve lost the narrative. They’re scrambling to figure out what to do.— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 22, 2024
Precisely. And this is all because Elon Musk bought X and broke their stranglehold on social media.
She's in good company with the censorship cult. pic.twitter.com/wsB8T9woup— Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) September 22, 2024
This is a common theme with Democrats.
Right, AOC, right…. Because👇😂 pic.twitter.com/MrXlnhJv7I— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 22, 2024
That's exactly what she thinks.
Scary, scary stuff.
"Anyone I disagree with is a Russian propagandist."— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 22, 2024
- AOC, probably pic.twitter.com/2tFAI4Ddrl
Probably.
So she saying that they aren’t already obeying the Democrats?— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 22, 2024
I must’ve missed the memo
This is AOC saying they don't obey the Democrats enough.
Think about that for a second.
I'm not sure AOC understands how things work.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 22, 2024
She does not.
This is who the Left is today. https://t.co/EErgLbtmvp— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 23, 2024
It is. And they don't even hide it anymore.
STFU, @aoc. F**king fascist. https://t.co/n1TnVgCsSq— 🥧 Spicy Ginger 🍂 (@mchastain81) September 23, 2024
Precisely.
The brainless totalitarian. This is most of the Democratic party today, trying to figure out how to prevent free speech that undermines their power.— Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) September 23, 2024
Let me explain something:
No. https://t.co/VZOYnS1VxJ
A big no from us.
By crusading against "misinformation and disinformation," Democrats hope to inoculate themselves from being exposed as their most prolific distributors in all of history.— John Galt's Plumber, Capitalist (@MDSebach) September 22, 2024
Marxists lie. It's who they are. https://t.co/qb3krfYbZf
It's all projection.
The Nazi Party is literally telling you they're going to do horrible things if they regain power and they aren't even trying to hide it. Believe them. https://t.co/U09yYnJVzM— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 23, 2024
Yes, believe them.
.@AOC, a powerful member of Congress, officially opposes the First Amendment. https://t.co/gOtp4GaSDp— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 22, 2024
She sure does.
AOC has sex with her garbage disposal.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 22, 2024
Sorry, Marxist. That’s protected speech. https://t.co/mZdXfSgAbH
It is protected speech. Just because the Left doesn't like it doesn't mean they can censor it.
No matter how hard they try.
