DUDE, WTF!? Guy Says Drinking 'Raw Water' Is Better for Your Health, Gets...
Mark Levin: 'Evisceration of Our Constitutional Rights' Would Follow 'An Economic Catastro...
He's Gone: Clueless Joe Gets Confused With the Indian PM
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY...
House Speaker Mike Johnson Lists Things 'Democrats Last Week Voted AGAINST'
What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip...
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to...
Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'
Fox News: Harris Has Yet to Do Formal Press Conference Since Emerging As...
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal,...
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite...
This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...
'B**ch PLEASE': Lefty Influencer HUMILIATES Herself Making THIS Claim About Trump and the...
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign in POWERFUL Thread About What Just ONE...

PURE PROPAGANDA: BBC Fuels 'Staged' Assassination Attempt Theories With Ridiculous Story About Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 22, 2024
Twitter

This -- whatever this is -- isn't journalism.

It's been verified by the FBI (hardly a Trump-friendly agency) that Donald Trump was the target of not one, but two assassination attempts since July of this year. During the first one in Butler, PA a man -- Corey Comperatore -- was killed.

Advertisement

So for the BBC to publish this story is an insult to the memory of Comperatore and basic journalistic integrity:

They write:

Wild Mother - the online alias of a woman called Desirée - lives in the mountains of Colorado, where she posts videos to 80,000 followers about holistic wellness and bringing up her little girl. She wants Donald Trump to win the presidential election.

About 70 miles north in the suburbs of Denver is Camille, a passionate supporter of racial and gender equality who lives with a gaggle of rescue dogs and has voted Democrat for the past 15 years.

The two women are poles apart politically - but they both believe assassination attempts against Mr Trump were staged.

Their views on the shooting in July and the apparent foiled plot earlier this month were shaped by different social media posts pushed to their feeds, they both say.

So two women in Colorado have whacky views on the assassination attempts and this is somehow a news story.

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't tell the BBC about flat-earthers.

Pretty much.

And that the BBC is shameless.

And they don't care about that. At all.

But ORANGE MAN BAD!

Basically, yes.

News outlets across the globe will burn every last shred of their credibility to the ground if they think it'll lead to a Trump loss.

Bingo.

Advertisement

It sure is.

Heh. YUP.

It is propaganda.

That's all the media are good for these days: propaganda.

Under their own rules, yes.

Tags: 2024 ASSASSINATION BBC DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
DUDE, WTF!? Guy Says Drinking 'Raw Water' Is Better for Your Health, Gets CLOBBERED by Science Instead
Amy Curtis
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead
Amy Curtis
Mark Levin: 'Evisceration of Our Constitutional Rights' Would Follow 'An Economic Catastrophe'
Jacob B.
REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than We Thought (Watch)
Sam J.
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal, Kick-Butt Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement