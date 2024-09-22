PURE PROPAGANDA: BBC Fuels 'Staged' Assassination Attempt Theories With Ridiculous Story About Trump

This -- whatever this is -- isn't journalism.

It's been verified by the FBI (hardly a Trump-friendly agency) that Donald Trump was the target of not one, but two assassination attempts since July of this year. During the first one in Butler, PA a man -- Corey Comperatore -- was killed.

So for the BBC to publish this story is an insult to the memory of Comperatore and basic journalistic integrity:

'I hate Trump, she likes him - we both think he staged assassination attempts' https://t.co/brQaMU2K3a — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 22, 2024

They write:

Wild Mother - the online alias of a woman called Desirée - lives in the mountains of Colorado, where she posts videos to 80,000 followers about holistic wellness and bringing up her little girl. She wants Donald Trump to win the presidential election. About 70 miles north in the suburbs of Denver is Camille, a passionate supporter of racial and gender equality who lives with a gaggle of rescue dogs and has voted Democrat for the past 15 years. The two women are poles apart politically - but they both believe assassination attempts against Mr Trump were staged. Their views on the shooting in July and the apparent foiled plot earlier this month were shaped by different social media posts pushed to their feeds, they both say.

So two women in Colorado have whacky views on the assassination attempts and this is somehow a news story.

Don't tell the BBC about flat-earthers.

An opinion piece that proves what? These two people are idiots? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 22, 2024

Pretty much.

And that the BBC is shameless.

This is so unethical. A man died — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) September 22, 2024

And they don't care about that. At all.

Maybe they should tell this to This man's family. RIP Corey 🙏 so disrespectful to the victims. pic.twitter.com/fzA1oYYSMt — M 🫶🏴‍☠️🐾🏕🇵🇱✝️🇬🇧 (@Marta29111986) September 22, 2024

But ORANGE MAN BAD!

so, you are accusing HIM of murder and attempted murder? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 22, 2024

Basically, yes.

This is disgusting. A man died. The Beeb has turned into a garbage pusher. Maybe you always were. — The Beloved Debs (@McDebida) September 22, 2024

News outlets across the globe will burn every last shred of their credibility to the ground if they think it'll lead to a Trump loss.

Shorter: Dumb people exist https://t.co/nnbZm5PQSI — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 22, 2024

Bingo.

The article criticizes conspiracy theories, while the headline and lede seem to support a big one, the claim that Trump staged the two assassination attempts. This is an opinion piece masquerading as a news story. https://t.co/ukNCpVY1qm — Waterman 🚰 🤷‍♂️ 🌽 (@WmTWaterman) September 22, 2024

It sure is.

So there's a duo of bloody idiots in your friend group. https://t.co/Yw3eyydjJP — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 22, 2024

Heh. YUP.

So, officially, BBC News is announcing they are a tabloid and not a news organization. This is propaganda. https://t.co/gyV6XgvVx7 — Bored Grandma (@BoredGrandma) September 22, 2024

It is propaganda.

That's all the media are good for these days: propaganda.

This means the BBC can be charged for spreading misinformation correct? https://t.co/qNrgRdCWhB — Patrick Seven (@Patrick98109645) September 22, 2024

Under their own rules, yes.