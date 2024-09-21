LOL WUT?! Missouri Dem STRAIGHT UP Lies About SAVE Act Preventing Married Women From Voting

When you have to lie about something, you're losing the argument.

There have been a lot of lies about the SAVE Act -- the legislation that would prevent non-citizens from voting in federal elections -- but this? This one may take the cake:

Oh my God. The SAVE act would actually prevent some married women from casting a ballot. It would make it difficult for most of us to vote.



The Republicans always joke about keeping women from voting and it looks like they were serious. https://t.co/eooKtW8lbV — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) September 20, 2024

You'll be totally (not) shocked to learn Jess is a Democrat with Blue Missouri.

She's also a liar.

But here's what The New Republic says:

The SAVE Act is a proposed federal law, so, first off, it would put a future president (say, Trump) in charge of enforcing it, taking that power away from the states. Millions of voter registrations in any states the president decides are problematic could be removed until those voters “cure” their registrations, and state authorities would have no say in it. And what will the law require citizens who want to vote do? Lacking a passport or other proof of citizenship with their married names, they must produce both a birth certificate (with the seal of the state where it was issued; no copies allowed) and a current form of identification—both with the exact same name on them. That could instantly disqualify about 90 percent of all married women without passports or other proof that matches their birth certificates or proof of a legal name change. For women in that situation, they can still register to vote if they can prove that they went to court to change their name when they got married, but most women just start using their new married name without ever going through all those formalities (although a few states recognize marriage as a legal name change).

This is all lies.

There's also a simple solution: get a passport or a Real ID.

Then bring the right documents. Problem solved 😂. You people. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 21, 2024

It's really that simple.

Dumbest s**t I’ve ever read on X. Congrats. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 21, 2024

It really is breathtaking in its stupidity.

Are none of those women planning on ever flying again? Because those are the exact same requirements to get a REAL ID. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 21, 2024

Apparently not.

Unless a married woman can show proof of her marriage with her husbands last name she can’t vote!

They want men to make all the rules and be overlords to their wives. Cavemen. Neanderthals. Assholes. — Veronica (@Veronica_112806) September 20, 2024

If you're this gullible, you shouldn't be allowed to vote, anyway.

Your argument is not only false, it's an insult to the intelligence of women everywhere. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) September 21, 2024

It really is.

Absolutely, mind-numbingly stupid.

OMG you’ve had 20 years to get the REAL ID. Don’t blame Republicans for your procrastination 🙄 https://t.co/Iv566oRo0i — Diane B (@dmb1031) September 21, 2024

Real ID is slated to start May 7, 2025. But it's been delayed multiple times and this writer bets you money it'll be delayed again.

You just bring your marriage certificate dips**t. You honestly haven’t changed your driver’s license? This is not hard. https://t.co/qdfSDSBfjT — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 21, 2024

It's not, and yet Democrats can't seem to comprehend it.