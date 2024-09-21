Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've...
Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk
What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot
Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face...
Kamala's LIES: Pro-Harris Account Thinks They Can Pass Old Clip of Rubio As...
Harris Camp Challenges Opponent to CNN Debate Just Like the One Trump 'Said...
The Trump Campaign Needs to Put This 'Kamala's Wins' Endorsement Brag in an...
THUD: Mich. Dems Rushing to Rashida Tlaib's Defense Against a Cartoon Trip Hard...
IRS Agents' Union Thanks Kamala Harris for 'Inflation Reduction Act' Money With an...
Twitter Laughs as Rashida Tlaib Denounces Cartoon That Accurately Captures Her Hateful Ide...
Harris Campaign Keeps Trying to Make Distance From Biden and the POTUS Account...
Kamala Says Freedom Is Ours 'By Right' (Except for Speech, Guns and Whatever...
Eco Loon Wants to Destroy Your Quality of Life With Communal Kitchens and...
Insufferable Scold AOC Gets SCHOOLED About 'Islamophobia' After Whining About Political Ca...

LOL WUT?! Missouri Dem STRAIGHT UP Lies About SAVE Act Preventing Married Women From Voting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 21, 2024
Twitter

When you have to lie about something, you're losing the argument.

There have been a lot of lies about the SAVE Act -- the legislation that would prevent non-citizens from voting in federal elections -- but this? This one may take the cake:

Advertisement

You'll be totally (not) shocked to learn Jess is a Democrat with Blue Missouri.

She's also a liar.

But here's what The New Republic says:

The SAVE Act is a proposed federal law, so, first off, it would put a future president (say, Trump) in charge of enforcing it, taking that power away from the states. Millions of voter registrations in any states the president decides are problematic could be removed until those voters “cure” their registrations, and state authorities would have no say in it.

And what will the law require citizens who want to vote do? Lacking a passport or other proof of citizenship with their married names, they must produce both a birth certificate (with the seal of the state where it was issued; no copies allowed) and a current form of identification—both with the exact same name on them. That could instantly disqualify about 90 percent of all married women without passports or other proof that matches their birth certificates or proof of a legal name change.

For women in that situation, they can still register to vote if they can prove that they went to court to change their name when they got married, but most women just start using their new married name without ever going through all those formalities (although a few states recognize marriage as a legal name change).

Recommended

Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative
Doug P.
Advertisement

This is all lies.

There's also a simple solution: get a passport or a Real ID.

It's really that simple.

It really is breathtaking in its stupidity.

Apparently not.

If you're this gullible, you shouldn't be allowed to vote, anyway.

It really is.

Absolutely, mind-numbingly stupid.

Advertisement

Real ID is slated to start May 7, 2025. But it's been delayed multiple times and this writer bets you money it'll be delayed again.

It's not, and yet Democrats can't seem to comprehend it.

Tags: MISSOURI VOTER FRAUD VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative
Doug P.
Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk
Gordon K
Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've Criminalized MEMES
Amy Curtis
What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot
Amy Curtis
Twitter Laughs as Rashida Tlaib Denounces Cartoon That Accurately Captures Her Hateful Ideology
Grateful Calvin
THUD: Mich. Dems Rushing to Rashida Tlaib's Defense Against a Cartoon Trip Hard Over Reality
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative Doug P.
Advertisement