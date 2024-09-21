Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk
Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've Criminalized MEMES

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 21, 2024
Twitchy

Back in January, Free Speech Ireland posted a dire warning about proposed 'hate speech' legislation that would have untold impact on everything from memes to art to music.

Seriously. You could've gone to jail for merely possessing 'hateful' cartoons. Watch:

Well, after pushback from Elon Musk and free speech groups, that law has been scrapped:

More from The Irish Times:

The Government will drop controversial plans to introduce hate speech laws, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed after it was revealed in The Irish Times on Saturday.

However, the Minister has said she will press ahead with the hate crime part of the criminal justice legislation despite it being seen as a row-back on her commitment.

Speaking in Athlone, she confirmed that she plans to include committee stage amendments to the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 in the Seanad.

Ms McEntee said that the “incitement to hatred” element of the bill does “not have a consensus”, and will be dealt with at a later time.

So they'll revisit it when they think the political winds have shifted.

Be vigilant.

Keep pushing back against these tyrants.

And that's why the Left is so mad at Elon Musk.

Ah. Soros. Not surprising.

Because when the Left says 'disinformation', what they really mean is 'stuff we don't like.'

It's the only way to stop them.

That's the plan.

And they won't stop.

They've made it very clear they want to censor us.

It really is amazing to think Elon Musk purchasing X made such a big difference.

All of this.

