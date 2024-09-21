Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've Criminalized MEMES

Back in January, Free Speech Ireland posted a dire warning about proposed 'hate speech' legislation that would have untold impact on everything from memes to art to music.

Advertisement

Seriously. You could've gone to jail for merely possessing 'hateful' cartoons. Watch:

The Irish government wants to pass a law that could see you or your loved ones jailed for possession of memes, cartoons or any content that could be deemed "hateful".



The Bill includes no definition of hate and is wide open to abuse by bad actors. Defend free speech – say no to… pic.twitter.com/fe54yY4BFt — Free Speech Ireland (@FreeSpeechIre) January 15, 2024

Well, after pushback from Elon Musk and free speech groups, that law has been scrapped:

Massive Free Speech Victory!



Ireland's government has abandoned its proposed hate speech law, which would have allowed the police to enter homes and search phones and computers for wrongthink



This is wonderful news that gives us momentum to beat back totalitarianism worldwide! pic.twitter.com/zzO4gl89zh — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

More from The Irish Times:

The Government will drop controversial plans to introduce hate speech laws, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed after it was revealed in The Irish Times on Saturday. However, the Minister has said she will press ahead with the hate crime part of the criminal justice legislation despite it being seen as a row-back on her commitment. Speaking in Athlone, she confirmed that she plans to include committee stage amendments to the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 in the Seanad. Ms McEntee said that the “incitement to hatred” element of the bill does “not have a consensus”, and will be dealt with at a later time.

So they'll revisit it when they think the political winds have shifted.

Be vigilant.

Big congratulations to @FreeSpeechIre and @griptmedia, which did so much to raise global awareness of this awful, totalitarian proposalhttps://t.co/XiWJ90PIH9 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

Keep pushing back against these tyrants.

Big thanks to @elonmusk & @jordanbpeterson who raised the alarm early about the proposed Irish censorship law.



Had @elonmusk not bought X, and allowed for free speech on the platform, the world may never have learned about how terrible the bill was. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

And that's why the Left is so mad at Elon Musk.

.@Ben_Scallan reported on how the American philanthropist George Soros was funding NGOs in Ireland to demand censorship:https://t.co/9JaxtlFhyQ — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

Ah. Soros. Not surprising.

Here is one of many instances when @Ben_Scallan , one of the few real journalists in Ireland, caught the government spreading disinformation while demanding censorship of those who spread disinformationhttps://t.co/gC7bUxtxJb — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

Advertisement

Because when the Left says 'disinformation', what they really mean is 'stuff we don't like.'

In 2023, @FreeSpeechIre & @griptmedia organized a massive event to protest the hate speech law.



Then, in June, @ADFIntl & @ADFLegal hosted another event to push back.



Mobilizing for free speech works! https://t.co/aliDWLn3Cm — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

It's the only way to stop them.

Ireland has been essential in the worldwide fight to defend free speech. That's in part because it's home to so many tech companies. The effort to censor the Internet in Ireland was part of a plan to censor the entire global Internet. https://t.co/jiVajCLVMl — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

That's the plan.

And they won't stop.

The plot to censor the Internet is global.



You might not care about Ireland, the EU, Canada, Australia, and Brazil.



You don't need to. Censorship in those countries is aimed at censoring us all.



They are after global totalitarianism.https://t.co/T40DlPA9vI — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

They've made it very clear they want to censor us.

The fight to save free speech has depended on... free speech.



Governments, NGOs, and the media are all demanding greater censorship.



Without a free X, few people would understand the true threat of censorship and totalitarianism.https://t.co/62gHkcWbD6 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

Advertisement

It really is amazing to think Elon Musk purchasing X made such a big difference.

None of these victories are total. None are permanent. The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.



However, the momentum is on the side of free speech.



And, from the US and Canada to Ireland and EU to Brazil and Australia, the censors have over-reached https://t.co/g9YcOLArUp — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 21, 2024

All of this.