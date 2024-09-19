Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations: Chicago School Teachers Told to Give Migrant Students Passing Grades

The Left loves to tell us we need to keep sinking money into government schools because it's the only way we'll improve education for children.

That is, of course, a lie. We spend outrageous amounts of money on government schools and get terrible outcomes. The solution requires a lot of hard work and discipline, so government schools won't do it.

Instead, they'll just pass failing students. Including migrants.

We’re now rigging the public education system to advance migrants who can’t get passing grades on their own pic.twitter.com/9yw21jbUZG — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 19, 2024

Here's a reminder that 21% of students in Chicago schools are proficient in reading.

Chicago public school teachers say "they were instructed by school administrators to give their migrant students a 70 percent in every subject and pass them on to the next grade."https://t.co/KEosyG1q17 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 19, 2024

Here's more from WGN Radio:

Since 2022, nearly 50,000 migrants have been bused to Chicago from the Texas border. While not all of these new arrivals have opted to stay in Chicago, many who have chosen to make the city their new home have been resettled in predominantly Black neighborhoods on the South and West Sides. Now, WGN News can exclusively report that several Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers who work in these communities say they were told by school administrators to give migrant students passing grades last school year. The teachers we spoke with work in CPS elementary schools and say they spoke no Spanish, while their migrant students spoke no English, making communication virtually impossible. They also added that because their schools were located in predominantly Black neighborhoods, they offered no English as a Second Language (ESL) support. Despite this, they say they were instructed by school administrators to give their migrant students a 70 percent in every subject and pass them on to the next grade.

Back in 2023, ZERO students at 13 Baltimore schools tested proficient in math. ZERO.

Unfortunately, we're going to have an abundance of young adults who can't read, write, or do basic math. We're going to have to hire them eventually.

It isn’t just migrant children. Public schools coerce teachers to pass all kids because, in most states - including Illinois, a school’s overall rating is tied to graduation rates. — Chunky Walrus (@chunkrus) September 19, 2024

This has been the way for many years. Keep the cheap labor market locked into their class where the government wants them. Hopeless, dependent and Democrat. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 19, 2024

Ummm my child is a CPS teacher. This not only applied to illegal children, but all children. They were told everyone passes. That is why she teachs sophomores who have a reading comphrension of a 5th grader. Everyone gets to pass. They were told this by adminstration — Coral Smith (@Coral12271) September 19, 2024

Nobody is failing poor and immigrant kids more than the public schools. NOBODY. https://t.co/ZfGP1ha7Oz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 19, 2024

And the Left rabidly opposes school choice to get these kids out of those failing schools.

