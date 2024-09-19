FAKE NEWS: CNN Puts ProPublica Editor on Air to Continue Spreading DANGEROUS LIES...
MUY (KA)MALA! Harris Drops New, Cringeworthy Spanish Accent During Congressional Hispanic...
BOOM: Trump Boat Parade Guy Nukes CNN Reporter Suggesting Reason He Shouldn't Care...
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him
'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's...
SO DAMN GOOD! Trump's Appearance on Greg Gutfeld Reminds America HE WILL Make...
Desperate Dems Dragging THIS Old Anti-American Bag of Bones Around MI Isn't the...
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? Thread Exposes Woke Leftists Behind 'Scientific American' (This Explai...
Nancy Mace Points Out Dems Care MORE About an Open Border Than Protecting...
How Kamala Harris Covered Up Terror at the Border: BOMBSHELL Testimony!
The Harris-Walz Interview Dodge-a-Palooza Compared to Trump-Vance Speaks Volumes
Wyo. Rep. Harriet 'WHOOPED Liz Cheney' Hageman's Reaction to Code Pink SCREECHING About...
It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim...
Recently Retired Border Patrol Chief's Testimony About Coverup Order Is DAMNING for Harris...

Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations: Chicago School Teachers Told to Give Migrant Students Passing Grades

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 19, 2024
Sarah D.

The Left loves to tell us we need to keep sinking money into government schools because it's the only way we'll improve education for children.

That is, of course, a lie. We spend outrageous amounts of money on government schools and get terrible outcomes. The solution requires a lot of hard work and discipline, so government schools won't do it.

Advertisement

Instead, they'll just pass failing students. Including migrants.

Here's a reminder that 21% of students in Chicago schools are proficient in reading.

Here's more from WGN Radio:

Since 2022, nearly 50,000 migrants have been bused to Chicago from the Texas border. While not all of these new arrivals have opted to stay in Chicago, many who have chosen to make the city their new home have been resettled in predominantly Black neighborhoods on the South and West Sides. Now, WGN News can exclusively report that several Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers who work in these communities say they were told by school administrators to give migrant students passing grades last school year.

The teachers we spoke with work in CPS elementary schools and say they spoke no Spanish, while their migrant students spoke no English, making communication virtually impossible. They also added that because their schools were located in predominantly Black neighborhoods, they offered no English as a Second Language (ESL) support. Despite this, they say they were instructed by school administrators to give their migrant students a 70 percent in every subject and pass them on to the next grade.

Recommended

'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong when churning out generations of children who can't read, write, or do math?

Really a damning indictment of government schools.

Back in 2023, ZERO students at 13 Baltimore schools tested proficient in math. ZERO.

Just pretend everything is fine.

Unfortunately, we're going to have an abundance of young adults who can't read, write, or do basic math. We're going to have to hire them eventually.

Yeah, the only shock here is of the pretend variety.

Which is absolutely laughable. But that's government for you.

Randi's awfully quiet about this.

So, so many things.

Advertisement

Bingo.

This is so, so wrong.

Yes, it is.

Nope.

And the Left rabidly opposes school choice to get these kids out of those failing schools.

We all know why.

Whenever the Left says something isn't happening, it's happening.

The only question is how long it takes for the truth to come out.

Tags: CHICAGO CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION EDUCATION MIGRANTS SCHOOL SCHOOLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? Thread Exposes Woke Leftists Behind 'Scientific American' (This Explains SO MUCH!)
Amy Curtis
BOOM: Trump Boat Parade Guy Nukes CNN Reporter Suggesting Reason He Shouldn't Care About Inflation
Doug P.
It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim Walz on Free Speech and the Constitution
Sam J.
FAKE NEWS: CNN Puts ProPublica Editor on Air to Continue Spreading DANGEROUS LIES About GA Abortion Law
Amy Curtis
JD Vance Leaves New York Times Reporter Speechless, Proves Why Trump Picked Him
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement