Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Has TX Law License SUSPENDED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 19, 2024
ImgFlip

We've reported on Eithan Haim and Vanessa Sivadge -- a doctor and nurse, respectively, at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH). Both Haim and Sivadge are whistleblowers, exposing how TCH is performing 'gender-affirming' procedures on children. 

The Biden-Harris DOJ came down on Haim like a ton of bricks, and even though the prosecutor admitted to not reviewing the evidence, Haim faces years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Now that prosecutor has seen her law license suspended and continues to practice law.

It was suspended for nonpayment of fees, but still.

Good.

The post continues, and this is the important part:

But Ansari hasn't disclosed suspension and has continued to take part in prosecution.

The case should be dismissed, with prejudice, because of this.

Will the rules be enforced here?

No one is above the law, remember.

She broke a bunch of rules and laws here.

Is she being paid?

Where are the journalists on this?

Ouch.

It sure does.

Ansari is trying to throw a doctor in jail for offending the cult of trans, and she doesn't have to follow the rules she ruthlessly enforces on others.

They'll do the same thing to the rest of us, eventually.

