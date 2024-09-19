Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Has TX Law License SUSPENDED

We've reported on Eithan Haim and Vanessa Sivadge -- a doctor and nurse, respectively, at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH). Both Haim and Sivadge are whistleblowers, exposing how TCH is performing 'gender-affirming' procedures on children.

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris DOJ came down on Haim like a ton of bricks, and even though the prosecutor admitted to not reviewing the evidence, Haim faces years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Now that prosecutor has seen her law license suspended and continues to practice law.

BREAKING: Federal prosecutor Tina Ansari, who is trying to put whistleblower Dr. Eithan Haim in prison, has been practicing law without a license. License was suspended on September 1. pic.twitter.com/JPEl26wDJo — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

It was suspended for nonpayment of fees, but still.

Counsel for Dr. Haim has just filed motion to punish prosecutor Tina Ansari for practicing law without a license. https://t.co/XjuyJ0ekc4 — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

Good.

Suspension of Ansari's Texas law license was for failure to pay dues. Suspension triggers all sorts of consequences. Rules of Southern District of Texas, where Ansari is prosecuting Dr. Haim, state that a suspended lawyer "must immediately cease practicing before this court." But… — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

The post continues, and this is the important part:

But Ansari hasn't disclosed suspension and has continued to take part in prosecution.

The case should be dismissed, with prejudice, because of this.

The Justice Department’s governing manual (section 1-4.110) expressly states that anyone employed as a DOJ attorney “must continuously maintain ‘active’ bar membership in at least one state, territory, or the District of Columbia during employment.” — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

Will the rules be enforced here?

DOJ’s manual also states that an attorney “must immediately report to OPR [DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility] any lapse in active bar membership” and “must self-report to their component management for referral to the appropriate offices.” — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

No one is above the law, remember.

Further, the DOJ component must then “take all necessary and appropriate steps to notify tribunals and temporarily reassign the employee from representational duties, counseling, and advisory work.” — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

She broke a bunch of rules and laws here.

DOJ “is prohibited from paying compensation to an attorney who is not ‘duly licensed and authorized to practice in a State, territory, or the District of Columbia.’” — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

Advertisement

Is she being paid?

Where are the journalists on this?

Maybe federal prosecutor and trans ideologue Tina Ansari will claim that she self-identifies as a lawyer in good standing. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 19, 2024

Ouch.

It sure does.

Ansari is trying to throw a doctor in jail for offending the cult of trans, and she doesn't have to follow the rules she ruthlessly enforces on others.

The Biden-Harris DOJ, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/kDPrRaUeda — May Mailman (@MayMailman) September 19, 2024

They'll do the same thing to the rest of us, eventually.