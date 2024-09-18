NO ONE TRUSTS Director Wray As He Says 'Full Force' of FBI Is Investigating Trump Assassination Attempt

The trust in the FBI is at an all-time low, and it's all self-inflicted. So when Director Christopher Wray says the 'full force' of the FBI is investigating the second Trump assassination attempt, it's not exactly inspiring trust or confidence.

Advertisement

WATCH:

FBI Director Christopher Wray: "I want the American people to know that the men and women of the FBI are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of what happened." pic.twitter.com/AqDhbkMo9v — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 18, 2024

We don't trust you.

They already KNOW what happened.

They're working tirelessly to make sure WE don't get to know. — Fromafar (@Fromafar14) September 18, 2024

Probably.

The FBI working tirelessly to get to the bottom of what happened: pic.twitter.com/uCfy5ZTuhG — 2A Buff Bill 1 (Formally Clark) (@2ABuffBill1) September 18, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

What he said vs what he means:



What he said: “the FBI are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of what happened”



What he means: the FBI are working tirelessly to cover up what happened and then we will let the public know what we want them to believe. — Texas Trumper (@Shelly_B_TX) September 18, 2024

Yep.

It speaks volumes about how little we trust the FBI that we all think they're covering something up.

What he means is that no one at headquarters is tired because they are not really working on this. https://t.co/YrahF66VJp — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) September 18, 2024

Heh.

I don't believe a word that comes out of this smug liars mouth! He and Garland are Traitors, Period! https://t.co/eFHcOXRF7Z — Submariner60🔱 (@Submariner_79) September 18, 2024

He can't be trusted.

What a lying piece of crap, He is probably well aware of all these attempts on Trump. https://t.co/3npH4319Id — TeresaH (@TeresaHartogh) September 18, 2024

Well aware.

Join the club.