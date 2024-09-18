WATCH: Kamala Harris Has a Plan to Make Child Care Affordable, but (SURPRISE) the Math Doesn't Add Up

If you have a family, you know the decisions surrounding child care -- and the costs -- are major ones. The national cost of childcare is averages around $11,582 annually.

But never fear! Kamala Harris has a plan.

Kinda.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said that she would seek to cap child care costs for working families at 7% of their income. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 17, 2024

Seven percent? Really?

There's video of her talking about it, too.

WATCH:

KAMALA: It's absolutely too expensive for people to work and afford child care. My plan is about 7% of income for working people for childcare.



Um... that's not a plan. pic.twitter.com/JJTltbN003 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2024

It's not really a plan, and it gets absolutely bodied by math.

Okay let's play this out: Average family earns $74K annually.



7% of $74K: $5,180



Divided by 52 weeks: $99



Average kid with two working parents needs 35 hours of care per week, so you're paying $2.82 per hour.



But also the child care worker is gonna earn $20/hour, somehow? https://t.co/zNHKaDZFui — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) September 17, 2024

So. Math.

That means one child care worker has to have ten children in her care to make a $20/hour wage and that doesn't include food or the facility or educational materials or supplies.

This means you have to either have large volume child care centers, pay child care workers far less, or massive government subsidies to offset the costs to parents. Which means the price of child care -- like health care and college tuition -- will skyrocket.

Joy! Vibes!

Or something.

There are three facets of services like child care:

Affordable Quality Available

You get to pick two, when government is involved.

Kamala would have to nationalize the child-care industry to make this a reality, that would force parents to pay 7% of their income to govt-approved care providers. — Corey Clayton (@CoreyClayton) September 17, 2024

Yep. That's where this is headed.

How do you spend less, but give the workers more? 🧐 — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) September 17, 2024

Massive government involvement. Which means massive government spending. Which means taxes.

So families will be paying more in taxes to 'save' on child care.

Brilliant!

Put it on a t-shirt.

Is she saying she will lower childcare costs while simultaneously raising child care providers wages? How does that work? — UnRedacted (@un_redacted) September 18, 2024

JOY!

So TAXPAYER FUNDED, Government "Childcare"..🙄 https://t.co/1Bb1f3Bbcg — Still Sandy 🇺🇲 (@MeAfter4) September 18, 2024

And we've all seen what government funded schools do.

There's only one conclusion to what she is saying: government run childcare. Government facilities, government childcare employees, parents pay a fee, and taxpayers pick up the majority of the cost. https://t.co/bjAMXjVQed — J E May / Duchess Marmalade (@storiesbyjemay) September 18, 2024

Bingo. No other solution.

Is she also going to promise everyone a pony? https://t.co/mB5zZVjEzu — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 17, 2024

At this point, wouldn't surprise us.