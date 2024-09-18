WATCH: Kamala Harris Has a Plan to Make Child Care Affordable, but (SURPRISE) the Math Doesn't Add Up

We Don't Blame Them! Israel Didn't Warn Biden-Harris Administration of Planned Pager Attac...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If you have a family, you know the decisions surrounding child care -- and the costs -- are major ones. The national cost of childcare is averages around $11,582 annually.

But never fear! Kamala Harris has a plan.

Kinda.

Seven percent? Really?

There's video of her talking about it, too.

WATCH:

It's not really a plan, and it gets absolutely bodied by math.

So. Math.

That means one child care worker has to have ten children in her care to make a $20/hour wage and that doesn't include food or the facility or educational materials or supplies.

This means you have to either have large volume child care centers, pay child care workers far less, or massive government subsidies to offset the costs to parents. Which means the price of child care -- like health care and college tuition -- will skyrocket.

Joy! Vibes!

Or something.

There are three facets of services like child care:

  1. Affordable
  2. Quality
  3. Available

You get to pick two, when government is involved.

Yep. That's where this is headed.

Massive government involvement. Which means massive government spending. Which means taxes.

So families will be paying more in taxes to 'save' on child care.

Brilliant!

Put it on a t-shirt.

JOY!

And we've all seen what government funded schools do.

Bingo. No other solution.

At this point, wouldn't surprise us.

Tags: CHILD CHILDREN KAMALA HARRIS

