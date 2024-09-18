In the 'Least Surprising Reaction Ever' Category, AOC Blames Israel for Fighting Back
Peter Doocy on Fire vs KJP! Vance Torches Reporter! Kamala's 2A Fraud!
What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA...
Here's 'Disqualifying' Video of Kamala Harris Explaining How Gov't Could Deal With Legal...
Now It Looks Like More Than Just Pagers Are Exploding in Hezbollah Hands...
Bassem Youssef Is Ratioed Into Oblivion Following His Take on Israel's Pager Attack...
Hillary Clinton Wants to Know What YOU Think About Her FOURTH Memoir (Obviously...
New Poll Indicates Dems' Efforts to Make Kamala Harris More Likeable Are Backfiring...
Tom Elliott Explains 'How the Fake News Sausage Is Made' in 5 Maddening...
Trans Women Are Bullies: J.K. Rowling DROPS Man Forcing a Woman to Say...
Well LOOKY HERE: Kamala Harris Once Praised Now-Arrested Diddy for Hosting Town Hall...
Want Some Cheese With That Whine? Don Lemon Uses Lies to Blame Trump...
Finally, a Media Member Shows a Modicum of Sanity After Second Attempt on...
Could Joe Walsh Sink Any Lower?

'See Say Pwod-Way'! FLOTUS to Lead Delegation to Inauguration of Mexico's President (Where's Joe?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's adorable when the media try to spin for the Biden-Harris administration.

Mexico's new president -- Claudia Sheinbaum -- won in a landslide back in June. Normally, sitting presidents lead a delegation for such an event.

Advertisement

But not this year. First Lady Jill Biden will be heading south of the border for the inauguration.

The fact Ed paints this as a 'sign of greater respect' for Mexico is laughable.

Clearly, Joe Biden isn't up to the task of traveling that far.

A much more plausible explanation.

This is the solid bet.

It sure is.

Guy has been on vacation pretty much since the DNC last month.

Yep. Definite A for effort on this.

Recommended

What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA Law Outlawing Political Parody Ads
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

History repeating.

That list keeps growing, too.

Nope.

It really is.

But that's who the media are and what they do.

Because they have to put as much daylight between Biden and Kamala Harris as possible. Letting her inherit this mess by ousting Biden from office ruins her campaign.

Tags: FIRST LADY FLOTUS INAUGURATION JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEXICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA Law Outlawing Political Parody Ads
Amy Curtis
Trans Women Are Bullies: J.K. Rowling DROPS Man Forcing a Woman to Say 'Trans Women Are Women'
Grateful Calvin
Bassem Youssef Is Ratioed Into Oblivion Following His Take on Israel's Pager Attack on Hezbollah
ArtistAngie
Here's 'Disqualifying' Video of Kamala Harris Explaining How Gov't Could Deal With Legal Gun Owners
Doug P.
Now It Looks Like More Than Just Pagers Are Exploding in Hezbollah Hands and Pockets
Doug P.
Hillary Clinton Wants to Know What YOU Think About Her FOURTH Memoir (Obviously She Doesn't Really)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What First Amendment? Gavin Newsom Gets His Butt Handed to Him Over CA Law Outlawing Political Parody Ads Amy Curtis
Advertisement