'See Say Pwod-Way'! FLOTUS to Lead Delegation to Inauguration of Mexico's President (Where's Joe?)

It's adorable when the media try to spin for the Biden-Harris administration.

Mexico's new president -- Claudia Sheinbaum -- won in a landslide back in June. Normally, sitting presidents lead a delegation for such an event.

But not this year. First Lady Jill Biden will be heading south of the border for the inauguration.

INBOX: @FLOTUS @DrBiden will lead the U.S. delegation to the inauguration of incoming Mexican President @Claudiashein on Oct. 1.



(First ladies don't normally go to overseas inaugurations, so this is a sign of greater emphasis/attention/respect for the U.S.'s next-door neighbor.) — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 18, 2024

The fact Ed paints this as a 'sign of greater respect' for Mexico is laughable.

Clearly, Joe Biden isn't up to the task of traveling that far.

It’s a sign that Joe couldn’t find Mexico on a map. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) September 18, 2024

A much more plausible explanation.

No. Biden is just too senile at this point to go. — Dr. G. Russian Bot (@overitall69) September 18, 2024

This is the solid bet.

it's a sign Biden is incompetent, demented and not capable of performing basic duties and functions — JC (@jeff_in_nola) September 18, 2024

It sure is.

Guy has been on vacation pretty much since the DNC last month.

First Ladies don’t normally attend, because the POTUS would.. one could say this turn of events is less a sign of greater respect blah blah, and more Mr. Biden isn’t up for the task. Points for spin though — ItsJustMe (@ItsJustMe44) September 18, 2024

Yep. Definite A for effort on this.

No, this is a sign of a feeble, incapable President who should be removed from office pic.twitter.com/SCY3EHT7xA — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) September 18, 2024

History repeating.

Example #6,341 of the media providing cover for Joe Biden's severe cognitive issues. — Tim (@Timintheclem) September 18, 2024

That list keeps growing, too.

That's not what Jill Biden is breaking protocol for this is a sign of. https://t.co/PFNG9bXXrn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2024

Nope.

That does not seem like the most likely reason they're breaking protocol here, and it's kind of crazy to just report it matter-of-factly like this https://t.co/05viDW4QEk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 18, 2024

It really is.

But that's who the media are and what they do.

It's also a sign that Joe Biden is incapable of doing these sorts of trips and we are all still avoiding the really hard conversation that he's totally not up for the job of being POTUS any longer and the WH and Harris should have to answer questions about this. https://t.co/ahjwTEgz5O — Brittany (@bccover) September 18, 2024

Because they have to put as much daylight between Biden and Kamala Harris as possible. Letting her inherit this mess by ousting Biden from office ruins her campaign.