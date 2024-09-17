Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Tell Us Something We DON'T KNOW: The Hill Says Democrats Believe Kamala Harris Will Pivot LEFT if Elected

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

If you didn't see this headline coming a mile away, you weren't paying attention.

We all know Kamala Harris is running a center-left campaign in order to win. No one wants a president who will confiscate guns, outlaw gas-powered cars, and ban your stove while using the DOJ to silence any Americans who disagree with her.

But here's The Hill, saying the quiet part out loud:

No. Duh.

They write:

Democratic lawmakers are giving Vice President Harris a pass on her policy flip-flops and efforts to tack toward the political center, confident she’s still a progressive at heart and will fight hard to achieve their goals on tax policy, climate change and other priorities.

Even the Senate’s most liberal Democrats say they aren’t worried about Harris backing away from her previous support for “Medicare for All” or a fracking ban because they believe she will push hard to rein in insurance and pharmaceutical companies or to crack down on fossil fuel consumption.

They're literally telling us she'll be an insanely Leftist president.

Pay. Attention.

Sadly, this is correct.

BELIEVE HER.

And when CNN is covering it, you know what the reality is.

BINGO.

She said it herself, folks.

Her values have not changed.

And she's lying to win the presidency before ruining this country.

