Tell Us Something We DON'T KNOW: The Hill Says Democrats Believe Kamala Harris Will Pivot LEFT if Elected

If you didn't see this headline coming a mile away, you weren't paying attention.

We all know Kamala Harris is running a center-left campaign in order to win. No one wants a president who will confiscate guns, outlaw gas-powered cars, and ban your stove while using the DOJ to silence any Americans who disagree with her.

Advertisement

But here's The Hill, saying the quiet part out loud:

Democrats bet Kamala Harris will move left as president https://t.co/BpNUtP99Lb — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2024

No. Duh.

They write:

Democratic lawmakers are giving Vice President Harris a pass on her policy flip-flops and efforts to tack toward the political center, confident she’s still a progressive at heart and will fight hard to achieve their goals on tax policy, climate change and other priorities. Even the Senate’s most liberal Democrats say they aren’t worried about Harris backing away from her previous support for “Medicare for All” or a fracking ban because they believe she will push hard to rein in insurance and pharmaceutical companies or to crack down on fossil fuel consumption.

They're literally telling us she'll be an insanely Leftist president.

Pay. Attention.

Anyone with a BRAIN should REALIZE that KAMALA HARRIS will go back to being what she has ALWAYS BEEN if she WINS: a RADICAL LEFTIST!



If the American voters are taken in by the LAME ATTEMPT to portray her as somewhat 'centrist' then they deserve 4 more TERRIBLE YEARS. — ConservativeDame (@Oliver_Murray15) September 17, 2024

Sadly, this is correct.

She will. Believe her when she tells you she supports Medicare for All and eliminating private health insurance.https://t.co/wL93w6NWwg — Ultra MAGA Chris 🇺🇸 (@UltraMAGAChris) September 17, 2024

BELIEVE HER.

CNN also covered Kamala’s past positions that she’s pretending to walk back.https://t.co/cObYtHJXof — Ultra MAGA Chris 🇺🇸 (@UltraMAGAChris) September 17, 2024

And when CNN is covering it, you know what the reality is.

Of course they do. She was the most liberal senator. She’s a San Francisco politician.



Way too extreme for rural Arizona. Way too extreme for America. https://t.co/ivJYPrzkB1 — Eli Crane for Congress (@EliCraneAZ) September 17, 2024

BINGO.

Americans can’t afford to take that bet



“ Her values have not changed”#election https://t.co/vz7OsCijqK — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) September 17, 2024

She said it herself, folks.

Her values have not changed.

And she's lying to win the presidency before ruining this country.