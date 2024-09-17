LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings...
Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and...
Tell Us Something We DON'T KNOW: The Hill Says Democrats Believe Kamala Harris...
JD Vance Shuts Hillary Clinton DOWN for Pushing to Jail Americans Over Speech...
David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to...
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's...
Ana Navarro Falls Flat on Her Face RUSHING to Blame JD Vance for...
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following...
GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...
Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Explodin...
Another Assassination Attempt, and Border Truth Bombs
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad

Democrats Use IVF As a Political Football: Despicable Senate Dems Block Rick Scott's IVF Bill (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Left insists -- despite history, logic, and reason -- that Donald Trump is going to ban in-vitro fertilization (IVF), a procedure many, many couples have used to start their families. It's a lie (just like how Tim Walz lied about he and his wife using IVF to have their family). 

Advertisement

Trump spoke out against the Alabama legislation impacting IVF and proposed federal legislation to support it. It's a very expensive procedure that doesn't always work, leading to lots of heartbreak and frustration for couples who really want a family of their own.

Reasonable people can debate whether or not the federal government should pay for IVF, but when Florida Senator Rick Scott proposed using health savings accounts (HSAs) to help offset the costs of IVF the Democrats blocked his legislation.

WATCH:

There is zero reason to do this unless you want to stop Rick Scott and the Republicans from getting a win.

Which is exactly what the Democrats are doing. They're literally hurting couples -- women -- who want to have children because they hate Republicans.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats did the same thing with over-the-counter birth control, too.

Because they suck.

He's not wrong.

Because it's all political.

Advertisement

So, naturally, Democrats opposed it.

And if the GOP knew how to play political hardball, this would be the narrative going forward.

Bingo. All the Democrats do is lie.

This should be in a Trump ad and played non-stop until the election.

Tags: FLORIDA HEALTH INSURANCE RICK SCOTT SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS SENATE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings Tank Following Debate
Amy Curtis
LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
Amy Curtis
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid
Sam J.
The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement on 2nd Attempt on Trump's Life
Sam J.
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement