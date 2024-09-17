Democrats Use IVF As a Political Football: Despicable Senate Dems Block Rick Scott's IVF Bill (WATCH)

The Left insists -- despite history, logic, and reason -- that Donald Trump is going to ban in-vitro fertilization (IVF), a procedure many, many couples have used to start their families. It's a lie (just like how Tim Walz lied about he and his wife using IVF to have their family).

Advertisement

Trump spoke out against the Alabama legislation impacting IVF and proposed federal legislation to support it. It's a very expensive procedure that doesn't always work, leading to lots of heartbreak and frustration for couples who really want a family of their own.

Reasonable people can debate whether or not the federal government should pay for IVF, but when Florida Senator Rick Scott proposed using health savings accounts (HSAs) to help offset the costs of IVF the Democrats blocked his legislation.

WATCH:

Tonight, I asked the Senate to pass my IVF with HSAs Act, but the Democrats blocked it.



IVF is so important, and for me, it's personal. My daughter is using IVF right now to grow her family. I’ll keep fighting to get it passed in the Senate, then sent to the House, where I’m… pic.twitter.com/3rm2L0A6hl — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 17, 2024

There is zero reason to do this unless you want to stop Rick Scott and the Republicans from getting a win.

Which is exactly what the Democrats are doing. They're literally hurting couples -- women -- who want to have children because they hate Republicans.

Why would Democrats block that ? They were accusing Trump of being against IVF ! It seems that each party just blocks the other...no matter what the issue may be. — lsfletcher Don't need a Bill to Close the Border (@lsfletcher21) September 17, 2024

Democrats did the same thing with over-the-counter birth control, too.

Because they suck.

Well Rick, this is why republicans need to get out there and campaign their butts off to win more house and senate seats. GOP will get nothing done unless you control both house & senate — Ronnie Waalkes (@WaalkesR105) September 17, 2024

He's not wrong.

Our taxes r paying for transgender prisoners to receive hormone treatments which is supported by the democrat senators but IVF fertility they voted NO. Our politicians must do their jobs for their constituents and not some political agenda. — Dorothy OHara (@DOhara9316) September 17, 2024

Because it's all political.

This is definitely a better solution than jacking everyone's insurance rates up by forcing insurance companies to cover IVF, which is hella expensive. https://t.co/p54ktgWVao — Liz Mair (@LizMair) September 17, 2024

Advertisement

So, naturally, Democrats opposed it.

And if the GOP knew how to play political hardball, this would be the narrative going forward.

So it's not Trump blocking IVF like the Democrats have been saying, it's actually Democrats. Who would've thought? 😄 As usual Democrats lie & accuse others of the things they do. https://t.co/vWjooUurPW — Glenn 🇺🇲⚓️ (@gcanderson57) September 17, 2024

Bingo. All the Democrats do is lie.

This should be in a Trump ad and played non-stop until the election.