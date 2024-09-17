LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto

Every once in a while, the social media interns for a big account -- corporate or government -- are just really, really good at their jobs.
They make us laugh with a witty, clever post.
Today, that honor goes to the great state of New Jersey.
We'll start here, with this post, for context:
I respect that virginia is for lovers but we need a state for haters— flargo (@sorkincel) September 15, 2024
Virginia is also an awesome state.
But here's New Jersey, swooping in to win the Internet for the day:
you called? https://t.co/gY9nPO46F6— New Jersey (@NJGov) September 16, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
But it's a loving kind of hate.— Robert Neville, the Jawn Baron (@Benno_Tallent) September 16, 2024
Hey, we've seen 'The Sopranos', so this tracks.
sure— New Jersey (@NJGov) September 16, 2024
*gigglesnort*
What's a bummer this post is. Boo hiss! pic.twitter.com/h1PhfamEU0— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 16, 2024
Heh.
Quality tweet ⬆️— Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) September 17, 2024
Sure is.
NJ and Haters: perfect together ❤️— Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) September 16, 2024
We're never quitting this app.
This is the level of self-awareness we need in Government!— teabelly (@OgTeabelly) September 16, 2024
Recommended
Sure is.
on point ☠️ https://t.co/5lYmvU6Fph pic.twitter.com/TBelblI5UM— Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) September 17, 2024
Absolutely, 100% on point.
I will never stop loving the NJ Gov twitter account. https://t.co/nNZD1s0U1C pic.twitter.com/TEJa7mxoaS— James Czerniawski (@JamesCz19) September 16, 2024
We're fans.
As a New Yorker, I'm kind of jealous @NYGov just got shown up. https://t.co/jBxftaocXG— Colleen Eren (@ColleenEren) September 16, 2024
Jersey sure did show them up.
How can you not love twitter https://t.co/6huXH9iAvF pic.twitter.com/sFmU2jyssR— Brian Chau (@psychosort) September 16, 2024
We love it here.
New Jersey is a great state, with a wicked sense of humor.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member