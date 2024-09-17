LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto

Every once in a while, the social media interns for a big account -- corporate or government -- are just really, really good at their jobs.

They make us laugh with a witty, clever post.

Today, that honor goes to the great state of New Jersey.

We'll start here, with this post, for context:

I respect that virginia is for lovers but we need a state for haters — flargo (@sorkincel) September 15, 2024

Virginia is also an awesome state.

But here's New Jersey, swooping in to win the Internet for the day:

EL. OH. EL.

But it's a loving kind of hate. — Robert Neville, the Jawn Baron (@Benno_Tallent) September 16, 2024

Hey, we've seen 'The Sopranos', so this tracks.

sure — New Jersey (@NJGov) September 16, 2024

*gigglesnort*

What's a bummer this post is. Boo hiss! pic.twitter.com/h1PhfamEU0 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 16, 2024

Heh.

Quality tweet ⬆️ — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) September 17, 2024

Sure is.

NJ and Haters: perfect together ❤️ — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) September 16, 2024

We're never quitting this app.

This is the level of self-awareness we need in Government! — teabelly (@OgTeabelly) September 16, 2024

Sure is.

Absolutely, 100% on point.

I will never stop loving the NJ Gov twitter account. https://t.co/nNZD1s0U1C pic.twitter.com/TEJa7mxoaS — James Czerniawski (@JamesCz19) September 16, 2024

We're fans.

As a New Yorker, I'm kind of jealous @NYGov just got shown up. https://t.co/jBxftaocXG — Colleen Eren (@ColleenEren) September 16, 2024

Jersey sure did show them up.

How can you not love twitter https://t.co/6huXH9iAvF pic.twitter.com/sFmU2jyssR — Brian Chau (@psychosort) September 16, 2024

We love it here.

New Jersey is a great state, with a wicked sense of humor.