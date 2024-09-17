WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings...
Democrats Use IVF As a Political Football: Despicable Senate Dems Block Rick Scott's...
Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and...
Tell Us Something We DON'T KNOW: The Hill Says Democrats Believe Kamala Harris...
JD Vance Shuts Hillary Clinton DOWN for Pushing to Jail Americans Over Speech...
David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to...
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's...
Ana Navarro Falls Flat on Her Face RUSHING to Blame JD Vance for...
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following...
GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...
Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Explodin...
Another Assassination Attempt, and Border Truth Bombs
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad

LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 17, 2024
ImgFlip

Every once in a while, the social media interns for a big account -- corporate or government -- are just really, really good at their jobs.

They make us laugh with a witty, clever post.

Advertisement

Today, that honor goes to the great state of New Jersey.

We'll start here, with this post, for context:

Virginia is also an awesome state.

But here's New Jersey, swooping in to win the Internet for the day:

EL. OH. EL.

Hey, we've seen 'The Sopranos', so this tracks.

*gigglesnort*

Heh.

Sure is.

We're never quitting this app.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sure is.

Absolutely, 100% on point.

We're fans.

Jersey sure did show them up.

We love it here.

New Jersey is a great state, with a wicked sense of humor.

Tags: FUNNY GOVERNMENT NEW JERSEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings Tank Following Debate
Amy Curtis
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid
Sam J.
The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement on 2nd Attempt on Trump's Life
Sam J.
JD Vance Shuts Hillary Clinton DOWN for Pushing to Jail Americans Over Speech in 1 PERFECTLY Brutal Post
Sam J.
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement