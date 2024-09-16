MEMORY HOLED: Here's a Reminder Newsweek Said Trump Supporters Were 'Highly Likely to Kill' in 2024

Lots of Lefties -- from politicians to the media -- seem determined to blame Donald Trump for the fact that one of their supporters tried to assassinate him. Again.

The narrative is Trump, and JD Vance, inspired violence with their 'hateful rhetoric.'

But -- somehow -- that's a one-way street. The rhetoric of the Left, of course, has nothing to do with it because that's (D)ifferent. Despite lots of footage of the Left calling Trump literally Hitler and advocating political violence, they're not the problem.

Because reasons.

This is who they are.

And this is what they do.

But it's not a new thing. Here's Newsweek from October of last year, predicting it is Trump supporters who are 'highly likely' to kill people in 2024.

For those of you keeping count at home, it's Trump supporters ZERO, crazy Leftists TWO.

Yeah. We'd love to see an update.

Brian Klaas couldn't read data if you put it in 72 point Comic Sans. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 16, 2024

Of course not. He's a journalist.

Seems like they got the math on this one really really wrong. — Nose (@hondonose1313) September 16, 2024

They sure did.

Anyone wonder why the attacks are happening?



They have been pushing this narrative since 2015 pic.twitter.com/5UOnoMJGVY — Wolf White (@HvitaUlfrinn) September 16, 2024

Yes, they have been.

The violence is virtually all targeted at conservatives, yet legacy media can't ascertain from where the rhetoric comes? — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) September 16, 2024

Because it comes from them.

That's the plan.

Never deleting this app https://t.co/7iYpFlCRqC — DrDMemes (@DrDMemes1) September 16, 2024

Never.

Democrats are everything they accuse their opponents of being.



Anti-American.

Anti-freedom.

Violent.

Controlling.

Dishonest. https://t.co/GnY5vKF9NQ — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) September 16, 2024

It's just projection.

This is exactly what I've been saying. They want all the psy-ops to lead to "frenzied" Trump fans all going violent. They floated the "unrest" at the polls from the DOJ scene already. That's what these gunmen are doing, they are trying to create violent Trump fans. https://t.co/flQ4501St7 — Lorna Presswood (@LornaPresswood) September 16, 2024

They sure are.

Nope.

Right out of the Marxist playbook” projection” https://t.co/Dhb2ITE3iQ — Dan (@dandanger1470) September 16, 2024

Yes, it is.