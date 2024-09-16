MEMORY HOLED: Here's a Reminder Newsweek Said Trump Supporters Were 'Highly Likely to Kill' in 2024

Hillary Clinton Publicly Offers Kamala Her 'Help' and Twitter Wonders What Exactly That...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 16, 2024
Meme

Lots of Lefties -- from politicians to the media -- seem determined to blame Donald Trump for the fact that one of their supporters tried to assassinate him. Again.

The narrative is Trump, and JD Vance, inspired violence with their 'hateful rhetoric.'

But -- somehow -- that's a one-way street. The rhetoric of the Left, of course, has nothing to do with it because that's (D)ifferent. Despite lots of footage of the Left calling Trump literally Hitler and advocating political violence, they're not the problem. 

Because reasons.

This is who they are.

And this is what they do.

But it's not a new thing. Here's Newsweek from October of last year, predicting it is Trump supporters who are 'highly likely' to kill people in 2024.

For those of you keeping count at home, it's Trump supporters ZERO, crazy Leftists TWO.

Yeah. We'd love to see an update.

Of course not. He's a journalist.

They sure did.

Yes, they have been.

Because it comes from them.

That's the plan.

Never.

It's just projection.

They sure are.

Nope.

Yes, it is.

