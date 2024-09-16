COWARD Adam Kinzinger Locks Replies Still Gets WRECKED for Saying MAGA 'Lit the Fire' of Violent Rhetoric

Following the second assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump, there wasn't even a 24-hour period in which the Left abstained from being awful and blaming the violence on Trump.

Here's crybaby Adam Kinzinger saying the attempted assassination is the fault of MAGA:

Look violent rhetoric is wrong, and has no place.



But MAGA pretending they didn’t light this fire is gaslighting to the 100th power. Since Trump showed up our politics has gone to crap.



Literally just accused a group of people of eating our pets.



So stop — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) September 16, 2024

He knew he was going to get raked over the coals for this, because he locked his replies like the coward he is.

Adam - you’re literally the one doing this. You’re doing it right freaking now. https://t.co/ZPegx1nf5r — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) September 16, 2024

But he means well.

Hey Adam, was MAGA also responsible for the attempts on Kavanaugh and the GOP baseball team?



These things are going one way https://t.co/jKX8jtxx4K — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) September 16, 2024

Bingo. They've only gone one way: against Republicans. Steve Scalise was almost killed a few years ago by a Bernie bro.

This isn't MAGA-inspired violence.

All the actual shooting is going in only one direction. https://t.co/gt5eELcI1f — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 16, 2024

And Adam here thinks we don't all notice it.

Look at little crying Adam trying to deflect from the fact that the would-be assassin was one of his "NAFO fella" buddies.



The very same group of man-child losers that Adam cultivates and encourages every day. https://t.co/oKt3dVcGUg — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 16, 2024

This is how you know Adam isn't really a Republican: the media aren't blaming him for this guy's actions.

Was this guy in a coma from 2000 to 2017? https://t.co/uwkdrC6SIy — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 16, 2024

That or living under a rock like the bottom feeder he is.

The assailant was not motivated by the comments about Haitian immigrants. He was obsessed with the war in Ukraine. Did you know him? https://t.co/tFbcali6zo — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 16, 2024

Excellent question. Adam does have the Ukrainian flag in his bio.

Because he'd get wrecked.

"Donald Trump turned us into people who make excuses for political violence."



Stop. https://t.co/envnpWrWBJ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 16, 2024

'I wouldn't have hit you if you hadn't made me mad.'

This is what abusers say.

You need to just shut up on this matter. This is violence enacted from the left, and you only manage to point a finger to the right.

You are a desperate fool. https://t.co/6JYrFYhr6a — Brad Slager: A Folksy Coach & Joyful As a K-Hive! (@MartiniShark) September 16, 2024

He's the king of desperate fools.

You’d think somebody with no unexpressed thought wouldn’t block replies. https://t.co/Yb4cDCao4N — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 16, 2024

But he did.

Everything after the 'but' negates everything before it.

This is who Kinzinger is. This is what he supports.