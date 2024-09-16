CONFLICT: Google Lawyer Helped Kamala Harris Prep for Debate While DOJ Takes Tech...
COWARD Adam Kinzinger Locks Replies Still Gets WRECKED for Saying MAGA 'Lit the Fire' of Violent Rhetoric

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Following the second assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump, there wasn't even a 24-hour period in which the Left abstained from being awful and blaming the violence on Trump.

Here's crybaby Adam Kinzinger saying the attempted assassination is the fault of MAGA:

He knew he was going to get raked over the coals for this, because he locked his replies like the coward he is.

But he means well.

Bingo. They've only gone one way: against Republicans. Steve Scalise was almost killed a few years ago by a Bernie bro.

This isn't MAGA-inspired violence.

And Adam here thinks we don't all notice it.

This is how you know Adam isn't really a Republican: the media aren't blaming him for this guy's actions.

That or living under a rock like the bottom feeder he is.

Excellent question. Adam does have the Ukrainian flag in his bio.

Because he'd get wrecked.

'I wouldn't have hit you if you hadn't made me mad.'

This is what abusers say.

He's the king of desperate fools.

But he did.

Everything after the 'but' negates everything before it.

This is who Kinzinger is. This is what he supports.

