Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a Fed Trap

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 15, 2024
Twitter

There are many issues with the influx of Haitian immigrants in the small town of Springfield, OH. But they're no different than the issues faced by major cities like Chicago, New York, and Denver -- all of which are being crushed under the weight of a massive number of immigrants.

The difference is Springfield is not a sanctuary city. The Biden-Harris administration just dropped 20,000 people into a town of 60,000 and expected the town to deal with it.

They're not.

There's been speculation about the Haitians killing and eating local wildlife and pets, and that remains speculation. But anyone who brings up those concerns or tries reporting on it is considered a racist and a liar. 

And, let's be real, any time the Left says something is a conspiracy theory that isn't happening, we've got about a month before we learn that thing that was made up by Right-wingers is actually happening.

But we digress.

To that end, some interesting fliers have popped up around Springfield from the 'Trinity White Knights of the KKK'. They promise to 'stand against forced immigration' and if the flyer doesn't convince you that this is totally a fed operation, then calling the number of the form definitely will.

Listen:

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
Yeah, this is 100% a fed thing.

In the blink of an eye, the media tracked down a guy who made a gif that hurt the feelings of CNN. The FBI/DOJ are still hunting down people related to January 6, 2021 nearly four years later.

They could find these people if they wanted to.

They don't.

And we all know why.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Hope they're paying them overtime.

Yeah, do not do that.

It's a trap.

This writer thought about it, but doesn't want to end up behind bars.

They sure are.

Gives us hope that so many people see through this.

Heh.

Pretty much.

They really, really think we're dumb.

Tags: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IMMIGRATION KKK OHIO HAITIANS

