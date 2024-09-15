Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
Dopey Toronto Doc Tries to Dunk on Israel Over Hamas' Hospital Tunnels and It DOES NOT Go Well for Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 15, 2024
Twitchy

Doctors are supposed to be some of the most educated, intelligent people in the world. After all, we rely on them to diagnose and treat often complex, sometimes life-threatening illnesses and injuries. But if the pandemic and the existence of social media have taught us anything, it's that the doctors aren't as bright as we thought they were.

Take this asinine argument, for example:

When was the last time Hamas set up weapons caches in the tunnels under Toronto hospitals? Is Hamas holding hostages down there? Using the tunnels to engage in terrorism?

The answer is no.

This is called a false equivalency. 

They are not, which is the entire point.

The list of things he's not sure of must be very, very long.

Bingo. And given this history and current usage, destroying the tunnels is fair game.

Absolutely a terror apologist.

Calling the good doc a nitwit is an insult to nitwits.

He does not.

Neither can we. Yet here we are.

No lies detected.

Exact same logic.

