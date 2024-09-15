Dopey Toronto Doc Tries to Dunk on Israel Over Hamas' Hospital Tunnels and It DOES NOT Go Well for Him

Doctors are supposed to be some of the most educated, intelligent people in the world. After all, we rely on them to diagnose and treat often complex, sometimes life-threatening illnesses and injuries. But if the pandemic and the existence of social media have taught us anything, it's that the doctors aren't as bright as we thought they were.

Take this asinine argument, for example:

When was the last time Hamas set up weapons caches in the tunnels under Toronto hospitals? Is Hamas holding hostages down there? Using the tunnels to engage in terrorism?

The answer is no.

This is called a false equivalency.

I’m not sure those tunnels are used for the same purposes. — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) September 15, 2024

They are not, which is the entire point.

I’m not sure we have been provided a purpose. Just the existence of a tunnel - or the beginnings of one. — Dallas Duncan (@DallasDuncanMD) September 15, 2024

The list of things he's not sure of must be very, very long.

Nice try, but the Gaza tunnels were built for and used to carry out the Hamas mission of destroying the state of Israel. — Rabbi Ken Brodkin (@rabbikenbrodkin) September 15, 2024

Bingo. And given this history and current usage, destroying the tunnels is fair game.

Do they store rockets in those tunnels and hide kidnapped women and kids? You terror apologist. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 15, 2024

Absolutely a terror apologist.

Yes, who can forget all the hostages kept in the tunnels of Toronto. 🙄🙄🙄

The IDF really does have a big task ahead of it, what with deliberately obtuse nitwit takes like this. — Polite Nomad (@PoliteNomad) September 15, 2024

Calling the good doc a nitwit is an insult to nitwits.

You do know they’re different right — Kaya (@sisterinferior) September 15, 2024

He does not.

It is sometimes a blessing that the left is so stupid.



Tunnels used by terrorists to starve, rape, and brutalize hostages are not the same thing as tunnels used by a hospital. I can’t believe I just wrote that sentence. https://t.co/SL4l4nFwMa — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) September 15, 2024

Neither can we. Yet here we are.

You absolute moron. https://t.co/symO7GF9Tw — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 15, 2024

No lies detected.

My father had a moustache in the 1970s so there was no reason to hate Hitler who also sported a moustache. This physician is super bright. https://t.co/BKvewX3b4p — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 15, 2024

Exact same logic.