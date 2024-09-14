MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden's Attorney

The IRS whistleblowers who spilled the beans on Hunter Biden's tax crimes have had enough.

After being smeared by Hunter Biden's attorney, they've decided to file a whopping $20 million defamation lawsuit:

Story up: IRS whistleblowers file $20M defamation lawsuit against Hunter Biden's attorney https://t.co/EPpqowIaRW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 14, 2024

More from The New York Post:

IRS investigators Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler, who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s tax crimes, filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit Friday against the First Son’s attorney Abbe Lowell in Washington DC. They accuse Lowell of behaving with “clear malice” when he retaliated against their whistleblowing by making defamatory statements to the media alleging that they had illegally leaked Hunter’s private tax information. As a result of Lowell’s statements Shapley and Ziegler claim their reputations suffered “incredible and malicious harm.”

We're not surprised.

We have created this crowdfunding campaign to help create this kind of accountability for lying about whistleblowers. #FightTheLies https://t.co/72IqvtAmHv — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) September 14, 2024

There needs to be accountability.

America needs considerably more litigation like this … the good guys finally fighting back — Kevin (@Kevin74767525) September 14, 2024

We need a lot more of this.

Good for them, I hope they get every penny of the $20M. — Tim Strawn (@TARAVALTUNNEL) September 14, 2024

So do we.

Just incredible stuff.

I love that they're suing Hunter's attorney.



If they wanted any money from Hunter, they would have to sue his sugar daddy Kevin who is holding Hunter's assets in Chinese Energy Companies in his name. https://t.co/CkRL5lddWl — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) September 14, 2024

Heh.

IRS whistleblowers file $10M defamation lawsuit against Hunter Biden’s attorney: ‘Incredible and malicious harm’ https://t.co/ULfBgpslp9 pic.twitter.com/NLHllaVLfi — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2024

We wonder if there will be a settlement instead.

Anyone else noticing that the tide is changing? People are fed up and no longer afraid to speak up and take action against these corrupt scumbags. — RFK Jr's brain worm 🪱 (@deadbrainworm) September 14, 2024

We need to stand up.

This is an important issue that deserves attention. The allegations of defamation against Hunter Biden's attorney are concerning and warrant further investigation. I hope the truth comes to light through this lawsuit. — Super Lott (@slott_world) September 14, 2024

So do we.

Beautiful. It's about time we start hitting back https://t.co/4vvFVJT5FO — Roger Adcock💪🇺🇸 (@roger_adcock1) September 14, 2024

It really is.