'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted

MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden's Attorney

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The IRS whistleblowers who spilled the beans on Hunter Biden's tax crimes have had enough.

After being smeared by Hunter Biden's attorney, they've decided to file a whopping $20 million defamation lawsuit:

More from The New York Post:

IRS investigators Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler, who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s tax crimes, filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit Friday against the First Son’s attorney Abbe Lowell in Washington DC.

They accuse Lowell of behaving with “clear malice” when he retaliated against their whistleblowing by making defamatory statements to the media alleging that they had illegally leaked Hunter’s private tax information.

As a result of Lowell’s statements Shapley and Ziegler claim their reputations suffered “incredible and malicious harm.”

We're not surprised.

There needs to be accountability.

We need a lot more of this.

So do we.

Just incredible stuff.

Heh.

We wonder if there will be a settlement instead.

We need to stand up.

So do we.

It really is.

