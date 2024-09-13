Friendships Across the Political Aisle Work When You're Not an Insufferable, Partisan Medi...
While Biden Hits the Beach and Kamala Cackles on the Campaign Trail, North Korea Is Enriching Uranium

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 13, 2024
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

This is fine. Totally fine.

What could possibly go wrong with North Korea enriching uranium and increasing its stockpile of nuclear weapons?

Especially with a president who only works from 10 am to 4 pm.

But that's what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is calling for.

More from the AP:

North Korea offered a rare glimpse into a secretive facility to produce weapons-grade uranium as state media reported Friday that leader Kim Jong Un visited the area and called for stronger efforts to “exponentially” increase its number of nuclear weapons.

It’s unclear whether the site is at North Korea’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex, but it’s the North’s first disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one at Yongbyon to visiting American scholars in 2010. While the latest unveiling is likely an attempt to apply more pressure on the U.S. and its allies, the images released by North Korean media of the area could provide outsiders with a valuable source of information for estimating the amount of nuclear ingredients that North Korea has produced.

We're sure Biden will keep a close eye on this from his beach chair.

They definitely have to see us as weak.

How can they not?

We're sure Kim Jong Un will be intimidated by Kamala.

Not.

Incompetent and intentionally reckless with our safety.

Heh.

Totally.

She's got her eye on the ball.

Yep.

Have a fun weekend!

Every day it feels like we inch closer.

We're sure she does.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

