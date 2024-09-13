Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: His Remarks to Kids in Singapore Raises LOTS OF EYEBROWS

This writer is Catholic, and she admits she's not a fan of Pope Francis. He's more concerned with sticking it to traditional Catholics and suppressing the Latin Mass than he is about teaching sound Catholic doctrine.

But his recent remarks to children in Singapore have raised A LOT of eyebrows:

Pope Francis to children in Singapore: "All religions are paths to reach God. They are—to make a comparison—like different languages, different dialects, to get there. But God is God for everyone. If you start to fight saying 'my religion is more important than yours, mine is… pic.twitter.com/oR1Qpm9cb9 — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) September 13, 2024

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

They are—to make a comparison—like different languages, different dialects, to get there. But God is God for everyone. If you start to fight saying 'my religion is more important than yours, mine is true and yours isn't', where will this lead us? There is only one God, and each of us has a language to arrive at God. Some are Sheik, Muslim, Hindu, Christians; they are different ways to God."

He's the leader of the Catholic Church. His literal job is to bring people to Catholicism and to proclaim it as the one, true religion.

You can disagree with that, and that's fine. But that's what the Pope is supposed to do.

If you don't believe your religion is true, what's the point?

It is Catholic teaching that other religions MAY lead a soul to God, but it is also Catholic teaching that the path must lead them to the foot of the cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ. — Fr. Dwight Longenecker (@dlongenecker1) September 13, 2024

Bingo.

Is the Pope Catholic? — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) September 13, 2024

This used to be a rhetorical question.

Now, we're not so sure.

Jesus said: "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."



If Pope Francis believes this then he's a false-prophet and should be removed from the papacy. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) September 13, 2024

But, hey, look at the bright side: he made sure those weirdos at the Latin Mass aren't causing problems.

What’s the point of Catholicism if he says stuff like this?



Just find a lazy Protestant denomination that believes everyone is “saved” regardless of what they believe. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) September 13, 2024

What he's advocating borders on what this writer calls 'morally therapeutic deism.'

I fear the Catholic Church will be the next big institution to fall. I’ve never been attracted to the doctrine but my Catholic brothers and sisters have been warriors for the gospel in many ways through history. When we lose this church, the world will be very different. https://t.co/HS2vcoYwa3 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 13, 2024

And if it falls, it'll be from a self-inflicted wound.

Nope. Not how this works https://t.co/7gfbkJcBcs — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) September 13, 2024

No, it's not.

You'd think the Pope would know this.

This is seriously heretical — and this is a Roman pontiff! https://t.co/TOTabBJhwO — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) September 13, 2024

Sigh.

I totally get that this sounds good and loving and that you may want to believe it.

If that statement from The Pope is true, Christmas isn’t significant, none of the Old Testament makes sense, Jesus died for no purpose, Easter must be a fairytale, and sin doesn’t matter. https://t.co/qtayLdZlDr — Dean Inserra (@deaninserra) September 13, 2024

All of this.

"Atheism is another way to find God - just as walking east is a way to get to the west. Just because we are Catholics, it doesn't mean we can't be atheists too!" https://t.co/bmfue6H5nZ — Eccles (@BruvverEccles) September 13, 2024

Sums it up nicely.