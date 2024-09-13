After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help...
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: His Remarks to Kids in Singapore Raises LOTS OF EYEBROWS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

This writer is Catholic, and she admits she's not a fan of Pope Francis. He's more concerned with sticking it to traditional Catholics and suppressing the Latin Mass than he is about teaching sound Catholic doctrine.

But his recent remarks to children in Singapore have raised A LOT of eyebrows:

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

They are—to make a comparison—like different languages, different dialects, to get there. But God is God for everyone. If you start to fight saying 'my religion is more important than yours, mine is true and yours isn't', where will this lead us? There is only one God, and each of us has a language to arrive at God. Some are Sheik, Muslim, Hindu, Christians; they are different ways to God."

He's the leader of the Catholic Church. His literal job is to bring people to Catholicism and to proclaim it as the one, true religion.

You can disagree with that, and that's fine. But that's what the Pope is supposed to do.

If you don't believe your religion is true, what's the point?

Bingo.

This used to be a rhetorical question.

Now, we're not so sure.

But, hey, look at the bright side: he made sure those weirdos at the Latin Mass aren't causing problems.

What he's advocating borders on what this writer calls 'morally therapeutic deism.'

And if it falls, it'll be from a self-inflicted wound.

No, it's not.

You'd think the Pope would know this.

Sigh.

All of this.

Sums it up nicely.

