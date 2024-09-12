'I'll Be There for You': Singer Jon Bon Jovi Saves a Woman in Crisis (WATCH)

We all need some good news these days, and this definitely fits the bill.

Jon Bon Jovi -- yes, that Bon Jovi -- was recently filming a music video in downtown Nashville, TN when he noticed a woman standing over the railing on the bridge.

Watch what happens:

GOOD NEWS ALERT: Video shows Jon Bon Jovi helping talk woman in crisis off bridge ledge in downtown Nashville pic.twitter.com/ydN01pfQpO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Jon Bon Jovi helped stop a woman from jumping off a Nashville bridge on Wednesday, likely saving her life. The legendary rocker encountered the woman around 6 p.m. local time as he was filming a music video for his song “People’s House” on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. In surveillance video shared on X by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer can be seen approaching the woman as she appears about to jump.

Here's that post from the Nashville PD:

A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,"--Chief John Drake https://t.co/1YejKJ2WgM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2024

He did an amazing thing.

Hey lady, it’s the one and only Jon Bon Jovi… “take my hand, we’ll make it I swear” — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) September 11, 2024

He saved her life.

Imagine wanting to end it all and Jon Bon Jovi appears out of nowhere and hugs you. I'd just think I've gone insane. — Meleern (@Meleern) September 11, 2024

It had to be surreal. But they were both in that place, at that time, for a reason.

This is heartwarming 🫶🏾🙏🏽💯 we need more people like Bon Jovi🫱🏾‍🫲🏽 — BelieveJesusIsLord (@BelieveJesusIs1) September 12, 2024

The other person who talked to the woman is apparently an unnamed colleague of Bon Jovi's, per The New York Post.

finally, a celebrity does something useful for a change — sanguineDelta (@sanguineDelta) September 12, 2024

The New York Post is also reporting Bon Jovi isn't doing interviews about it out of respect for the woman's privacy.

He's a good egg.

This is awesome.

I’m so glad she was saved.



But also, can you imagine?

“Hey there, are you ok? It’s me, Jon BonJovi, your celebrity suicide prevention volunteer. Come on down and I’ll sing you a song!”

I mean, obviously that’s not how it went but it is in my mind. https://t.co/2bBdlro5vq — June (@junebotprolly) September 11, 2024

We can't imagine.

This writer had the opportunity to sit in the front row of a Bon Jovi concert many years ago. That was a surreal experience.

The realization Bon Jovi saved her life has to be a wild realization. But -- in that moment of crisis -- Bon Jovi was just another human being, reaching out, and helping a fellow human who really needed it.

God bless @jonbonjovi, the other person helping, & the woman in distress! 🙏 https://t.co/h39bFpKLhZ — Cool Armadillos (@CoolArmadillos) September 11, 2024

Amen.

This was also an intense, emotional experience for them.

Weird and random, but good for him. I'm glad she didn't jump, and I pray she gets help for whatever she's going through that made her want to. https://t.co/PHEazlEOiH — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) September 12, 2024

Same. Sometimes the world works in mysterious ways.

People are generally good. Love this ❤️🙏 I hope she is getting some help❤️ https://t.co/m8BXyI6rI4 — A (@wokeup2o2o) September 12, 2024

This reminds us a lot of what Mr. Rogers said once: 'Look for the helpers.'

Today, that's Bon Jovi.