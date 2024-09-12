Trump and Harris-Biden Got Very Different Receptions When Visiting the Same Pa. Fire...
'I'll Be There for You': Singer Jon Bon Jovi Saves a Woman in Crisis (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/David Richard

We all need some good news these days, and this definitely fits the bill.

Jon Bon Jovi -- yes, that Bon Jovi -- was recently filming a music video in downtown Nashville, TN when he noticed a woman standing over the railing on the bridge.

Watch what happens:

More from The New York Post:

Jon Bon Jovi helped stop a woman from jumping off a Nashville bridge on Wednesday, likely saving her life.

The legendary rocker encountered the woman around 6 p.m. local time as he was filming a music video for his song “People’s House” on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

In surveillance video shared on X by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer can be seen approaching the woman as she appears about to jump.

Here's that post from the Nashville PD:

He did an amazing thing.

He saved her life.

It had to be surreal. But they were both in that place, at that time, for a reason.

The other person who talked to the woman is apparently an unnamed colleague of Bon Jovi's, per The New York Post.

The New York Post is also reporting Bon Jovi isn't doing interviews about it out of respect for the woman's privacy.

He's a good egg.

We can't imagine.

This writer had the opportunity to sit in the front row of a Bon Jovi concert many years ago. That was a surreal experience.

The realization Bon Jovi saved her life has to be a wild realization. But -- in that moment of crisis -- Bon Jovi was just another human being, reaching out, and helping a fellow human who really needed it.

Amen.

This was also an intense, emotional experience for them.

Same. Sometimes the world works in mysterious ways.

This reminds us a lot of what Mr. Rogers said once: 'Look for the helpers.'

Today, that's Bon Jovi.

