How Can We Vote for Four More Years of THIS? Inflation IS UP 20 Percent Under Biden-Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on September 12, 2024
Sarah D.

We all know inflation is bad. In fact, some of the numbers we're getting are probably grossly underestimating it. For example, the cost of eggs is up 147%. And while we're not math majors. that's way more than 20%.

It's not sustainable.

And Kamala Harris' plan is to spend even more money.

You can't.

But you're not trying to convince Leftists. You're trying to convince independents and undecideds.

He's missing major opportunities to do this every time he speaks to the media. 

That's all they've got.

None of this is sustainable.

No lies detected.

It's all by design.

Thomas Sowell is a smart man.

We certainly hope so.

We're sure this was just an oversight.

Biden did the same thing. He's been in elected office longer than this writer's been alive, but couldn't fix things until he was president, and then not until we reelected him.

Bingo. Spending causes inflation.

