After Ignoring Biden's Issues, Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Wants the Press to Scrutinize Trump's Age

The issue with Joe Biden was never his age, per se. The issue was his very obvious -- nay, glaring -- cognitive decline. But the Left overlooked both of those things as they spent months telling us Biden was sharp as a tack and completely fine.

Even after Biden dropped out of the presidential campaign, he remains the president with all the same cognitive issues, which reinforces the notion the Left doesn't care if Biden is demented and unfit to serve. They simply ousted him because he was going to lose to Trump.

So it's adorable that Brian Stelter now wants to play the age card when it comes to Donald Trump.

Should the press be doing more to scrutinize Donald Trump's age? If so, how exactly? https://t.co/OdQlr7RnHd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 12, 2024

Good luck with this, Tater.

He writes:

Should the press be doing more to scrutinize Donald Trump's age? If so, how exactly?



Critics say Tuesday's debate where Trump confused Virginia and West Virginia, promoted racist internet rumors and repeatedly lost his train of thought is the latest on-camera evidence of his deterioration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries asked reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday, "Can someone give this guy a cognitive test? It's not clear to me that he's actually mentally fit to do the job."

Some of you have written to me in recent days observing a double standard between coverage of Trump and President Biden, specifically with regard to age. The biggest difference I see is the reaction from Democrats and Republicans. After Biden fumbled his June debate, the calls came from inside the house. Criticism and concern from members of Biden's own party drove the ensuing news coverage. There are no equivalent calls coming from Trump's party. (Just anonymous GOP sources griping that Trump couldn't resist taking the bait from Kamala Harris.)



What a hack.

It was never about Biden's age. It was always the cognitive decline. The June debate just forced the media's hands because it could no longer be denied. — GregTheTool™️ (@GregTheTool1) September 12, 2024

Bingo.

It wasn't the age, it was the cognitive issues.

Ones we all saw even back in 2020, but guys like Stelter ignored and called 'Right-wing conspiracies' until June 27.

In fact, Twitchy wrote about the fact the media have ignored Biden's cognitive for years back in July, and if you scroll to the bottom of the post, you'll see Stelter's colleague Jake Tapper shut down Lara Trump when she dared suggest Biden wasn't all there mentally back in October, 2020.

He’s 78. That’s pretty easy to find on the internet, Brian. Why don’t you say what you mean?



While you’re at it, why don’t you ask Harris, Walz, and every other Democrat why Joe Biden left the race and why he’s still president? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 12, 2024

Because that would be actual journalism.

Mr. 'Reliable Sources' doesn't do that.

Why would you mendacious crap weasels care about age? It's not like you gave a damn a couple months ago. — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) September 12, 2024

Because that was (D)ifferent.

They should scrutinize his age as much as they did Biden’s. So, not so much. Remember, he was sharp as a tack behind closed doors, ran circles around everyone, et cetera. — M. (@reginaphilanjie) September 12, 2024

But that would be objective, fair reporting.

Hahahahahahahaha!

1. Absolutely.

2. Any reporter that failed to scrutinize Biden for the last year, however, should take a seat and shut up...because they have zero credibility. https://t.co/uExyzxXDou — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 12, 2024

Which means there are precisely zero reporters who can scrutinize Trump.

The only way Trump could be scrutinized more by the press is if they personally removed a polyp. https://t.co/tJ2pgBxpRj — Tandy (@dantypo) September 12, 2024

Well, that's a mental image.

But accurate.

Of course not.

Using the word "age" when you mean *cognitive function* cheapens the gravity of the argument. https://t.co/BNz1nPbe8Q — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) September 12, 2024

That's the entire point.