After Ignoring Biden's Issues, Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Wants the Press to Scrutinize Trump's Age

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 12, 2024
Twitchy

The issue with Joe Biden was never his age, per se. The issue was his very obvious -- nay, glaring -- cognitive decline. But the Left overlooked both of those things as they spent months telling us Biden was sharp as a tack and completely fine.

Even after Biden dropped out of the presidential campaign, he remains the president with all the same cognitive issues, which reinforces the notion the Left doesn't care if Biden is demented and unfit to serve. They simply ousted him because he was going to lose to Trump.

So it's adorable that Brian Stelter now wants to play the age card when it comes to Donald Trump.

Good luck with this, Tater.

He writes:

Should the press be doing more to scrutinize Donald Trump's age? If so, how exactly? 

Critics say Tuesday's debate where Trump confused Virginia and West Virginia, promoted racist internet rumors and repeatedly lost his train of thought is the latest on-camera evidence of his deterioration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries asked reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday, "Can someone give this guy a cognitive test? It's not clear to me that he's actually mentally fit to do the job."


Some of you have written to me in recent days observing a double standard between coverage of Trump and President Biden, specifically with regard to age. The biggest difference I see is the reaction from Democrats and Republicans. After Biden fumbled his June debate, the calls came from inside the house. Criticism and concern from members of Biden's own party drove the ensuing news coverage. There are no equivalent calls coming from Trump's party. (Just anonymous GOP sources griping that Trump couldn't resist taking the bait from Kamala Harris.)


What a hack.

Bingo.

It wasn't the age, it was the cognitive issues.

Ones we all saw even back in 2020, but guys like Stelter ignored and called 'Right-wing conspiracies' until June 27.

In fact, Twitchy wrote about the fact the media have ignored Biden's cognitive for years back in July, and if you scroll to the bottom of the post, you'll see Stelter's colleague Jake Tapper shut down Lara Trump when she dared suggest Biden wasn't all there mentally back in October, 2020.

Because that would be actual journalism.

Mr. 'Reliable Sources' doesn't do that.

Because that was (D)ifferent.

But that would be objective, fair reporting. 

Hahahahahahahaha!

Which means there are precisely zero reporters who can scrutinize Trump.

Well, that's a mental image.

But accurate.

Of course not.

That's the entire point.

Tags: 2024 BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

