'I'm DISGUSTED': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Despicable ABC News Moderators (WATCH)

This is fantastic. Earlier, we told you how Megyn Kelly absolutely wrecked CNN hack Abby D. Phillip on X for defending the ABC News moderators.

But here's another four minutes of Kelly absolutely blasting the shameful performance of David Muir and Linsey Davis. Give it a listen:

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly just went on an intense rant calling out the disgusting ABC hosts for working with Kamala Harris to sink Trump and STEAL THE ELECTION



"I'm ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do. The person who runs ABC… pic.twitter.com/Xsq2Mm9Huo — George (@BehizyTweets) September 11, 2024

Absolutely straight fire.

And if you want to read her remarks, go here:

'It was 3 against 1': @megynkelly unloads on ABC News moderators for biased debate performancehttps://t.co/CdTHtVNFrH — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 11, 2024

She said what we're all thinking.

It was always, ALWAYS, going to be rigged. There was no possibility of this debate happening otherwise. I'm convinced Trump knew this 100% and went into the lions den anyway. https://t.co/v9WLXhRV5A — I'm speaking (@suchwinningwow) September 11, 2024

He really didn't have a choice. He couldn't back out -- that would have been more damaging. But ABC News was terrible.

And Megyn Kelly is right: the Republicans shouldn't do another thing with ABC News.

Megyn Kelly nails it 🎯



Does ABC work for the Kamala campaign? https://t.co/7YPTRiDFGn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

All of the media work for the Democratic Party.

Look I'm an Independent. I was looking for policy. But all we saw was fact checks for Trump and softballs for Kamala with not 1 fact check. She never or moderators never got back to the questions they asked Kamala. Is was a phathetic display of bias. I'm still voting Trump https://t.co/5jLhj12LsR — Graceful Lady (@Humblelady2u) September 11, 2024

Exactly this.

“The head of ABC News, Dana Walden, is a close personal friend of Kamala Harris who is responsible for Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, meeting. They did Dana Walden’s bidding.” https://t.co/zByPwFpaDo — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 11, 2024

Don't forget this.

One thing is very clear: @ABC is getting universally panned as Debate Hosts/Moderators. @DavidMuir @LinseyDavis acted like we all expected them to.



Trump has an open lawsuit against the network, and they could have risen above the situation, and actually "moderate" fairly.… https://t.co/bqqxahpGkD — 🇺🇸 M. Gadsden (@MGadsden1776) September 11, 2024

No one is surprised.