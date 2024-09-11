Mom of Young Woman Murdered by MS-13 Gang Member Warns Us Things Will...
'I'm DISGUSTED': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Despicable ABC News Moderators (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 11, 2024
Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, FIle

This is fantastic. Earlier, we told you how Megyn Kelly absolutely wrecked CNN hack Abby D. Phillip on X for defending the ABC News moderators.

But here's another four minutes of Kelly absolutely blasting the shameful performance of David Muir and Linsey Davis. Give it a listen:

Absolutely straight fire.

And if you want to read her remarks, go here:

She said what we're all thinking.

He really didn't have a choice. He couldn't back out -- that would have been more damaging. But ABC News was terrible.

And Megyn Kelly is right: the Republicans shouldn't do another thing with ABC News.

All of the media work for the Democratic Party.

