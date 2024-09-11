HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting
John Kirby Should Be FIRED for Email Dismissing Veterans' Concerns Because They're 'All of One Stripe'

Amy Curtis
September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After more than a week of the media and Lefties attacking Gold Star families, this news really comes as no surprise. But it's also breathtaking in its callousness and an indicator of how horrible the Biden-Harris administration really is when it comes to our veterans.

More from Fox News:

On the anniversary of 9/11, White House National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby dismissed the concerns of military veterans critical of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, writing in response to a Fox News Digital press inquiry that there's "no use" weighing in on the veterans' views.

"Obviously no use in responding. A ‘handful’ of vets indeed and all of one stripe," Kirby said in a "reply all" email chain Wednesday afternoon that appeared to be intended for White House staffers, but which also included Fox News Digital. 

Fox News Digital had reached out to the White House earlier Wednesday afternoon regarding critical comments from four veterans, including Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who blasted Kirby for his Monday press conference that they said provided "cover" for the Biden administration's 2021 withdrawal.

By 'all of one stripe' means Trump supporters, or those who do not support Biden-Harris.

As the original poster said, this isn't a campaign spokesperson. This is a Biden-Harris administration government official.

A Biden-Harris official dismissing the concerns of veterans, veterans who saw many of their comrades killed in action under the Biden-Harris administration.

All of this.

Absolutely the worst.

Absolutely.

They are absolutely lying.

Where are the 'norms and decency' crowd?

It's horrible.

Now we know why they were so mad at Trump for going to Arlington.

Right. That's a lie.

Not this administration.

He sucks so hard.

Unfortunately, we don't have anyone in charge.

Nope. And we aren't going to hold our breath.

It's so incredibly disgraceful.

Our government doesn't care. That much is painfully clear.

