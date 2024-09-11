John Kirby Should Be FIRED for Email Dismissing Veterans' Concerns Because They're 'All of One Stripe'

After more than a week of the media and Lefties attacking Gold Star families, this news really comes as no surprise. But it's also breathtaking in its callousness and an indicator of how horrible the Biden-Harris administration really is when it comes to our veterans.

Email chain accidentally sent to Fox News shows White House spokesman saying not to respond to veterans who criticize the Afghanistan withdrawal.



His reason? They don't like Biden-Harris, so ignore them.



Not a campaign spokesman. A US government one. https://t.co/AIBgVP10Cc pic.twitter.com/UCJj8ZUnde — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 11, 2024

More from Fox News:

On the anniversary of 9/11, White House National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby dismissed the concerns of military veterans critical of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, writing in response to a Fox News Digital press inquiry that there's "no use" weighing in on the veterans' views. "Obviously no use in responding. A ‘handful’ of vets indeed and all of one stripe," Kirby said in a "reply all" email chain Wednesday afternoon that appeared to be intended for White House staffers, but which also included Fox News Digital. Fox News Digital had reached out to the White House earlier Wednesday afternoon regarding critical comments from four veterans, including Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who blasted Kirby for his Monday press conference that they said provided "cover" for the Biden administration's 2021 withdrawal.

By 'all of one stripe' means Trump supporters, or those who do not support Biden-Harris.

As the original poster said, this isn't a campaign spokesperson. This is a Biden-Harris administration government official.

A Biden-Harris official dismissing the concerns of veterans, veterans who saw many of their comrades killed in action under the Biden-Harris administration.

Professional never Trumpers get imaginary mad over imaginary "suckers and losers" then vote for Democrats who spit in veterans and gold star family's faces then piss on their backs. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 11, 2024

All of this.

These are the absolute worst people — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) September 11, 2024

Absolutely the worst.

Absolutely.

Kirby's honest opinion accidentally got to Fox News.

Soulless, evil, piece of s**t.

Anytime these assholes say nice things about the military or the American people, they are lying. https://t.co/tAubRjxE8m — LeslieP (@less_tx) September 11, 2024

They are absolutely lying.

For all the “Kirby is a decent and reasonable guy” folks out there. He ain’t. https://t.co/nHicslEkyq — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 11, 2024

Where are the 'norms and decency' crowd?

It's horrible.

NEW



White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby replied all by accident to an email from Fox News.



Fox News had emailed Kirby for a comment about a story it was working on related to how the White House had handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan.



In his reply,… pic.twitter.com/eXC34vSQwQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 11, 2024

Now we know why they were so mad at Trump for going to Arlington.

And we are supposed to believe who called us suckers and losers again? — Melodie Willis Golde 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@waterspryt) September 11, 2024

Right. That's a lie.

In any previous administration, Dem or Rep, Kirby would be fired — Father of 3 (@whiter069) September 11, 2024

Not this administration.

He sucks so hard.

In an administration with someone in charge, his resignation would be on the desk tomorrow. https://t.co/PUv2YlZqF6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2024

Unfortunately, we don't have anyone in charge.

Has he been fired yet? https://t.co/mEZMxP9IEs — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2024

Nope. And we aren't going to hold our breath.

It's so incredibly disgraceful.

Wtf. This is so out of touch and disgusting. Literally worked with a family stuck there myself. They got back without any help from the US govt. https://t.co/v18NrUJydv — lights, camera, bitch, smile 🫶 (@rebekah_rode_up) September 11, 2024

Our government doesn't care. That much is painfully clear.