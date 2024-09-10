While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris...
NYT: Kamala Harris Is Short in Stature but Has 'Tall Energy'
Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly...
Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
After Trying to Distance Herself From Biden, Kamala Harris Lifts Her Policy DIRECTLY...
May the FARCE Be With You: The Hill Says Dick Cheney, Once the...
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
YouTuber Who Has Never Experienced Friendship Tries to Make Lord of the Rings...
The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
KamalaHQ Lies AGAIN About Abortion Laws, Puts Women's Lives at Risk (This Time...
Awkward: Kamala Harris Confirms She’s Not Willie Brown’s Daughter in 1995 Clip
Eric Swalwell Has a Complete Meltdown Over Trump Cat Memes
The 'Illegal Migrants Eating Pets' Commentary Has Become Even More Absurd
LOL WUT? Watch Joe Biden Try to Compliment Tammy Duckworth, Fail HILARIOUSLY

Why We Need the SAVE Act: Loophole in Wisconsin Law Could Allow 150,000 to Vote Without Showing ID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

This is a target ripe for fraud. In Wisconsin, there is an 'indefinitely confined' voter roll -- for people in nursing homes, for example -- where those don't have to show proof of identification when registering to vote. They get on the voter rolls and remain there until they are no longer 'indefinitely confined' or do not return a ballot.

Advertisement

The Wisconsin Supreme Court put a stop to it, but the number of people on the rolls has quadrupled since 2016.

More from The New York Post:

A damning report is raising the alarm about a legal loophole allowing thousands to vote in Wisconsin without showing photo identification as required by state law.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s Monday morning release reveals the “indefinitely confined” voter rolls have reached more than 144,000, up 116% since 2016.

This state accommodation designed for the disabled, elderly, ill and infirm came under the spotlight in 2020 when Wisconsin’s two largest cities — Milwaukee and Madison — told citizens to use the little-known law to vote without a photo ID during COVID restrictions.

In 2020, Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes.

'It's rare', they say.

Always.

Recommended

Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Clearly, the pool party is racist.

YUP.

Bingo. This is why the oppose the SAVE Act.

Of course.

Amen.

Advertisement

A fair proposal. You need a voter ID for literally everything else -- as one user said, even to drop his kid off at a pool party -- but not voting?

He said that, and the Left had a meltdown about him being a dictator.

The law for 'indefinitely confined' persons requires signature verification. But we all know how well the government enforces the laws.

Tags: VOTE FRAUD VOTER ID VOTER ID LAWS WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record
Grateful Calvin
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
justmindy
Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes (WATCH)
justmindy
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris Is 'Breath of Fresh Air'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record Grateful Calvin
Advertisement