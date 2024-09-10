Why We Need the SAVE Act: Loophole in Wisconsin Law Could Allow 150,000 to Vote Without Showing ID

This is a target ripe for fraud. In Wisconsin, there is an 'indefinitely confined' voter roll -- for people in nursing homes, for example -- where those don't have to show proof of identification when registering to vote. They get on the voter rolls and remain there until they are no longer 'indefinitely confined' or do not return a ballot.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court put a stop to it, but the number of people on the rolls has quadrupled since 2016.

Wisconsin loophole allows nearly 150,000 to vote without showing photo ID https://t.co/g0hRlq9Bxm pic.twitter.com/9MVIcBKIRd — New York Post (@nypost) September 9, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A damning report is raising the alarm about a legal loophole allowing thousands to vote in Wisconsin without showing photo identification as required by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s Monday morning release reveals the “indefinitely confined” voter rolls have reached more than 144,000, up 116% since 2016. This state accommodation designed for the disabled, elderly, ill and infirm came under the spotlight in 2020 when Wisconsin’s two largest cities — Milwaukee and Madison — told citizens to use the little-known law to vote without a photo ID during COVID restrictions.

In 2020, Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes.

"illegal voting do not exist" they say — Noparty System (@Noparty1776) September 9, 2024

'It's rare', they say.

It's always a loophole for them. — MKB Ultra™ (@TheRealUltraMKB) September 9, 2024

Always.

Yesterday afternoon I needed photo ID to drop my son off at a pool party. — Ray Salomone (@RaySalomone) September 9, 2024

Clearly, the pool party is racist.

And this is how they manufacture votes and make it impossible to prove — Gen Z Visionary (@genZvisionaries) September 10, 2024

YUP.

🚨A Wisconsin loophole could allow nearly 150,000 people to vote without showing a photo ID.



The SAVE Act requires states to obtain proof of citizenship with a valid photo ID when registering an individual to vote.



Now, you know why Democrats do not want to pass it. https://t.co/GT4asiQsqA — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) September 10, 2024

Bingo. This is why the oppose the SAVE Act.

Of course the 5 Wisconsin cities with the highest number of voters who qualify for the "indefinitely confined" status that will allow them to vote without showing ID are all Democrat strongholds who voted overwhelmingly for Biden in 2020. https://t.co/S8qEM3zufR — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) September 9, 2024

Of course.

Here's why the #SAVEact to require ID to vote must be passed even if they shut down the Federal government to pass it. @SpeakerJohnson @SenSchumer @SenTedCruz @RepBethVanDuyne @Jim_Jordan https://t.co/ZldjxJuFyE — Mimzy Borogroves No DM's (@MBorogroves) September 10, 2024

Amen.

Any state that doesn't require photo ID to vote should not have their votes counted in a national election. https://t.co/34CS20e0PB — Yuge Memes (@YugeSteve) September 9, 2024

A fair proposal. You need a voter ID for literally everything else -- as one user said, even to drop his kid off at a pool party -- but not voting?

Trump should make it crystal clear that it is illegal for a non-citizen to vote in a federal election and if he's elected, he will instruct the DoJ to prioritize identifying, prosecuting, and removing from the U.S. any and all convicted election violators who are not citizens. https://t.co/fw7XBH0NXF — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) September 9, 2024

He said that, and the Left had a meltdown about him being a dictator.

The law for 'indefinitely confined' persons requires signature verification. But we all know how well the government enforces the laws.